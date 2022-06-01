1) House targets three Papua new provinces bills be completed by June 30   

Photo illustration, demonstration against the plan for the expansion of Papua and Special Autonomy for Papua which took place in Jayapura City on Friday (1/4/2022). - Jubi/doc
Jakarta, Jubi – Commission II of the House of Representatives overseeing home affairs, in a Working Meeting on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, agreed to form a Working Committee for the Deliberation of Three Bills on the Establishment of Three Provinces in Papua to be completed on June 30, 2022. The bills stipulate the formation of the South Papua, Central Papua, and Central Highlands Papua provinces.
“We have arranged a schedule for discussing the bill, and on June 30 there will be a plenary session so, we hope that the deliberation of this bill can be completed before June 30,” said Commission II chair Ahmad Doli Kurnia on Tuesday, as quoted by Antara.
According to Kurnia, Commission II began discussing the bill on Wednesday and would obtain the aspirations of the Papuan people until Sunday. In addition, he said, Commission targeted the finalization of the bills to be carried out next Monday to Wednesday (June 27-29) so they could be brought to the Plenary Meeting and be issued as laws next Thursday.
“We hope that a decision can be made at Commission II on June 29, then on June 30, it will be brought to the House Plenary Meeting to be approved as laws. I hope the process goes smoothly,” he said.
Papua Expansion is an Implementation of Regional Autonomy
Deputy Chairman of Commission II Saan Mustofa said the expansion of the Papua Provincewas an implementation of regional autonomy to ensure harmonious relationships between the central and regional governments, as well as within the framework of Indonesia’s integrity.
“Based on the mandate of Law No. 2/2021 on Papua Special Autonomy, the government and the House can expand provinces, cities, and regencies to accelerate equitable development and improve public services,” Saan said on Tuesday.
In addition, according to him, the expansion is also based on Article 93 of the Government Regulation No. 106/2021 on the Authority and Institutional Implementation of the Papua Special Autonomy Policy. “The Papua expansion is different from other regional expansions which refer to Law No. 23/2014 on Regional Government. The Papua expansion is in accordance with Papua Special Autonomy Law, wherein expansion of provinces, cities, and regencies is carried out without setting up preparatory areas,” he said.
Saan said the bills explained the regions resulting from the division. South Papua Province includes Merauke Regency, Boven Digoel Regency, Mapi Regency, and Asmat Regency. Central Papua Province includes Nabire Regency, Paniai Regency, Mimika Regency, Puncak Jaya Regency, Puncak Regency, Dogiai Regency, Intan Jaya Regency, and Deian Regency. While Central Highlands Papua Province includes Jayawijaya Regency, Yahukimo Regency, Tolikara Regency, Central Mamberamo Regency, Yalimo Regency, Lani Jaya Regency, and Nduga Regency.
The House Commission II Working Meeting was also attended by Minister of Home Affairs Tito Karnavian and Chairman of Committee I Filep Wamafma. (*)
Merauke, Jubi – A number of Tanah Miring residents visited the Merauke Police on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, to dispute a 53-hectare land in Yaba Maru Village SP 9, Tanah Miring District. The land was purchased by Merauke Police chief Adj. Sr. Comr. Untung Sangaji from a resident, HK, in 2021, with the plan to build a police station, Mobile Brigade dormitory, journalists’ housing, and other facilities on the land.
A resident named Stakius Bokai Basik-Basik claimed the land purchased by the MeraukePolice chief from HK belonged to his clan. HK and his group are suspected to have carried out land grabbing several years ago.
“We went to the police to report HK and several other people who took our land. We only found out that the land was sold after the land release event was held in June 2022,” Basik-Basik told Jubi in Merauke Regency.
Basik-Basik asked the police to process his complaints and examine the reported parties, as well as the land release letter given by HK to the Merauke Police chief.
“HK’s group threatened to get us arrested if we sued the land. That’s why we are here to report this case and hope the police can help solve it,” he said.
In addition to the 53-hectare land, some other indigenous peoples are also disputing the 30-hectare land in the Chocolate Garden area of the Tanah Miring District, where the land was used as a motorcycle racing circuit by the local government after being sold by HK.
“HK and his group do not have rights to these two plots of land (Yaba Maru and Chocolate Garden). The land belongs to us, the indigenous people of Sosom Salor,” said the traditional leader of Salor Village, Martinus Samkakai.
Responding to these complaints, Merauke Police chief Adj. Sr. Comr. Untung Sangaji said he would summon all conflicting parties to resolve the issue. “We will have a meeting to confirm who the real owner of the land is,” said Untung.
Regarding the 53-hectare land, Untung explained that before buying, he had checked who the owner of the land was with the community and the village head. “Before the land release, we put up a sign that the land will be built for the Police Dormitory and community housing. They should have come at that time and objected,” he said.
“But it’s okay,” he added. “We will clear this problem. If these people truly own the lands, the seller must be responsible. I have not paid part of it so if the seller proved wrong, I will give part of the payment to those entitled to the land”. (*)
