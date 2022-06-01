1) TPNPB kills Papuan police for weapons   

Manokwari, Jubi – The National West Papua Liberation Army (TPNPB) claims to have stabbed a Papuan member of the Yon D Wamena Mobile Brigade, Second Brig. Diego Rumaropen, on Saturday, June 18, 2022.
“We have received an official report from our intelligence in Wamena that TPNPB soldiers have killed one Mobile Brigade member and seized two weapons,” said TPNPB spokesperson Sebby Sambom in a written statement received by Jubi on Sunday.
“This is part of the TPNPB operations across the Land of Papua,” he added.
Sambom said TPNPB attack would continue to occur in West Papua since they have declared war against Indonesia in 2017 in Yambi, Puncak Jaya Regency.
The TPNPB expressed their condolences for the killing of the police member who was an Indigenous Papuan. Sambom said this murder did not have to happen.
“But we must do it because TPNPB needs weapons. Even if the one who holds a gun is an Indigenous Papuan, we must kill him and seize weapons to save three million Papuan people,” he said. (*)
Jayapura, Jubi – Jayawijaya Police investigators are currently examining six witnesses related to the attack and stabbing that killed a member of the Papuan Police Mobile Brigade, Second Brig. Diego Rumaropen, in Napua on Saturday, June 18, 2022.
“Upon receiving reports on the stabbing, we have questioned six people to obtain information, including Adj. Comr. R who brought the victim to Napua,” said the Criminal Investigation Unit chief of Papua Police, Sr. Comr. Faizal Rahmadani in Jayapura on Sunday, June 19, 2022, as quoted by Antara.
Faizal said that apart from examining Mobile Brigade members, his party also asked for information from residents who were at the crime scene.
The incident occurred in Napua, about 5 kilometers from Wamena. Apart from killing a Mobile Brigade member, the perpetrators also took weapons brought by the two police officers, Adj. Come. R and Second Brig. Rumaropen. “The two organic police firearms that were taken away by the perpetrators were AK101 and SSG08 (sniper),” said Faizal. (*)
