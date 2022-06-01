Saturday, June 18, 2022

1) Local ritual performed for Y20 delegates in Manokwari, West Papua

2) Brimob officer killed, two firearms grabbed: Papua police chief

1) Local ritual performed for Y20 delegates in Manokwari, West Papua  
13 hours ago

Manokwari, West Papua (ANTARA) - The Youth 20 (Y20) delegates arriving at Rendani Airport, Manokwari, West Papua, on Friday, June 17, were welcomed with a local ritual called "injak piring,” or step on a plate.

Regional Secretary of West Papua Nataniel Mandacan directly welcomed the delegates at the airport. From the airport, the delegates then headed to Aston Niu Hotel Manokwari, which is also one of the event locations.

According to its official website, Y20 is a forum for future young leaders from G20 member countries to discuss and exchange ideas regarding the agenda of the G20 Presidency. The forum also aims to make Earth a more livable and sustainable planet in future.

G20 is an international forum comprising 19 countries and the European Union that work together to handle major issues. Indonesia is holding the presidency of the grouping this year.

Chairman of the Y20 West Papua Local Committee for implementation, Melkias Werinussa stated here that the total attendees at the Y20 meeting in Manokwari, held on June 17-19, comprised 54 national participants from Indonesia and 20 delegates from abroad.

"Only 54 people from the national level are present because two people failed to attend. Meanwhile, 20 people from the international level attend, including delegates from the World Bank," he explained.

The delegates are attending the Y20 Pre Summit IV side event to hold dialogue, conduct negotiation, and propose solutions to pressing issues in the world.

"The main result of the implementation of Y20 is to produce policy recommendations from the youth of member countries at the G20 Summit," he further explained.

At the Y20 event, the delegates will also be edified about international diplomacy at the Focus Group Discussion (FGD) scheduled at the Taruna Kasuari High School, Manokwari. 
Reporter: Tri Adi, Raka Adji
Editor: Suharto

2) Brimob officer killed, two firearms grabbed: Papua police chief

 7 hours ago


Jayapura, Papua (ANTARA) - A Mobile Brigade (Brimob) officer was killed by an unidentified group in Napua, Jayawijaya district, Papua province, on Saturday, Papua Police chief, Inspector General Mathius D. Fakhiri, said.

Unidentified attackers reportedly assaulted 2nd Brigadier Diego Rumaropen, and tortured him to death. They also grabbed two firearms from him, he told ANTARA.

According to Fakhiri, the assault reportedly occurred around 5 p.m. local time.

Over the past few years, armed Papuan groups have often employed hit-and-run tactics against Indonesian security personnel and mounted acts of terror against civilians in the districts of Intan Jaya, Nduga, and Puncak to instill fear among the people.

The targets of such acts of terror have included construction workers, motorcycle taxi (ojek) drivers, teachers, students, street food vendors, and even civilian aircraft.

On March 2, 2022, for instance, several members of an armed Papuan group operating in Beoga sub-district, Puncak district, killed eight Palaparing Timur Telematika (PTT) workers, who were repairing a base transceiver station (BTS) tower of state-owned telecommunications operator Telkomsel.

The workers were identified by their initials as B, R, BN, BT, J, E, S, and PD. Another worker, identified as NS, survived the deadly assault, according to Papua Police spokesperson Senior Commissioner Ahmad Kamal.

The killing of PTT workers is not the first such attack in the eastern Indonesian province.

On December 2, 2018, a group of armed Papuan rebels had brutally killed 31 PT Istaka Karya workers, who were working on the Trans Papua project in Kali Yigi and Kali Aurak in Yigi sub-district, Nduga district, Papua province.

The armed rebels who launched the brutal killings also slew a soldier, identified as Handoko, and injured two other security personnel, Sugeng and Wahyu.

To end the continuing cycle of armed violence in the provinces of Papua and West Papua, TNI Commander General Andika Perkasa has pledged to emphasize "social communication" to deal with Papuan groups.

On the sidelines of a working visit to Jayapura, the capital of Papua province, on December 1, 2021, Perkasa said that the social communication-based approach had been adopted in order to avoid falling victim to the conflict.

General Perkasa said he will let members of the international community assess the law enforcement mechanism against Papuan separatist terrorists committing crimes against humanity.

In Congo, a country located on the western coast of Central Africa, Indonesian soldiers involved in the UN peacekeeping mission handle militias without bloodshed, he pointed out.

"If this can be done in Congo, why not Papua?" he asked while highlighting the importance of professional soldiers, who are highly committed to humanitarian values.

Reporter: Evarukdijati, Rahmad Nasution
Editor: Suharto

