AWPA Update No 4/ 2022
19 June 2022
There has been no improvement in the situation in West Papua.
Demonstrations continued against the proposal to create new provinces in the territory and against special autonomy. The security forces cracked down on the rallies arresting and beating many of the protestors.
“Indigenous Papuans expressing their opinions in peaceful demonstrations have once again been met with obstruction and excessive use of force from Indonesian police, Amnesty International Indonesia and Amnesty International Australia said today” (4 June).... https://www.amnesty.org.au/repeated-excessive-use-of-force-against-peaceful-protests-show-disregard-for-papuan-voices/
Video. SBS News report on the rallies held on the 3 June. FB link. https://fb.watch/dsMmGUvSvd/
(Photo in Jubi 6 June) Demonstrations against the division of Papua and Special Autonomy for Papua mobilized by the Papuan People's Petition in Jayapura City on Friday (3/6/2022). - Jubi/Hengky Yeimo
West Papua: Protests reject Indonesia's 'divide and rule' strategy
Green Left 25 May
West Papua solidarity protesters hold a banner in Malang, Java, which reads: 'Indonesia coloniser'. Photo: @VeronicaKoman/Twitter
Papua expansion will divide Indigenous Papua
Jubi News Desk 14 June 2022
Jayapura, Jubi – Head of Justice, Peace and Integrity of Creation of the Synod of the Evangelical Christian Church in Papua Rev. Dora Balubun said the expansion of Papua would only divide Papuans and put them into boxes of tribes. “That is actually the source of the division of the Papuan people today. The Papua expansion made Papuan people return to their tribes,” Balubun said in an online public discussion“Questioning the New Autonomous Region: Is it to Solve Problems in Papua?” held by the Commission for Missing Persons and Victims of Violence (KontraS) on Monday, June 13, 2022.
Balubun assessed that the Papuan conflict was actually increasing as a result of the division of the region. “A number of new areas of expansion expected to bring about change have actually created a new problem. Conflicts are actually more common in new autonomous regions,” she said….. https://en.jubi.id/papua-expansion-will-divide-indigenous-papua/
The costs of carving up Papua
EastAsiaforum 11 June 2022
https://www.eastasiaforum.org/2022/06/11/the-costs-of-carving-up-papua/
10 May rally
Indonesia Police Use Water Cannon Against Papua Protesters
JAYAPURA, INDONESIA —
Indonesian police used a water cannon against protesters in the province of Papua on Tuesday, after thousands came out to oppose plans to for a major redistricting in the restive region. Jakarta announced last year it was considering making six new provinces in the region, home to a decades-old rebel insurgency. It said the shake-up would accelerate development and make it easier to govern, but many Papuans fumed that they were not consulted, and the move would tighten the capital's control over the mineral-rich region. In March, two people were killed and several others injured when a protest against the plan turned violent in Papua's Yahukimo district. On Tuesday, thousands gathered in several locations near the provincial capital Jayapura to reject the plan, with similar protests in other parts of the country……….
Audio ABC Pacific Beat
West Papuan activist calls for peace after police use water cannons against protestors
By Nick Fogarty on Pacific Beat
A West Papuan activist is concerned by "violent" tactics used by Indonesian police, after they deployed water cannons to shut down protests in West Papua over an administrative shake-up to the region. Thousands of West Papuans have taken to the streets this week in opposition to Jakarta's decision to establish six new provinces in West Papua. While the government is promising more development, many Papuans believe the changes will tighten its grip over the region.
Rosa Moiwend, a Papuan activist in Jayapura who has been monitoring the protests, said while opponents to the new provinces had been "very disciplined [and] non-violent," they had been met with force."Police came and just attacked them without negotiation, just directly attack and then throw the tear gas and also water cannon. I'm very worried about the health condition of these protestors."
Duration: 7min 51sec Broadcast: Thu 12 May 2022, 6:00am
https://www.abc.net.au/radio-australia/programs/pacificbeat/west-papua-water-cannons/13878192
Armed clashes also occurred between the Indonesian security forces and the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB).
On the 22 April there was a clash between the TPNPB and the security forces in Nduga district. A marine was killed and several others were injured in the firefight.
Two TPNPB members, Luki Murib and Badaki Kogoya were killed by security forces in the village of Erogama, a remote village in Puncak district,on the 23 April. A construction worker was also killed in Erogama on the 25 April.
On the 30 April two Indonesian military officers were shot in a clash in the Puncak District, Papua Province. The incident occurred when 10 soldiers were traveling by a truck from the Ilaga Makodim Post to the Wuloni Post to deliver logistics. While returning to Ilaga, early on Saturday, the group was intercepted which led to the shootout.
On the 11 May, a truck driver was killed in Jilame River, Ilaga. It was believed he was an undercover security force person.
13 May. A plane that was about to land at Aminggaru Ilaga Airport, Puncak Regency was shot at around 10:00 a.m. Eastern Indonesian Time (WIT). “As a result, the plane returned to Timika without unloading the goods it carried,”
22 May. Over a dozen of houses and kiosks located in the Dogiyai Regency in Papua were set on fire by unknown people.
The gutted office of the West Papua National Committee (KNPB) in Dogiyai district, Papua province, on May 23. (Photo supplied) In UCA News
Church activists are calling for a transparent investigation into the arson attacks. Some activists want answers amid suspicions that campaign targeting properties could be the work of security forces
A clash occurred clash between the TPNPB and the Police’s Mobile Brigade at Trikora Kago Field in Ilaga District, Puncak Regency on the 27 May. A 17-year-old teenager, Lenus Murib, was caught in the crossfire and died.
A pilot for Semuwa Aviation Mandiri (SAM) Air, managed to save himself when the plane he was near was shot at by an armed groups at Kenyam Airport, Nduga Regency on Tuesday 7 June. The pilot escaped the gunfire after jumping into a sewer and taking cover. Although there were no casualties in the attack, the Sam Air plane was unable to continue its flight due to damage to the plane's front tire and a leaking fuel tank due to being hit by gunfire.
18 June. A Brimob officer was killed by an unidentified group in Napua, Jayawijaya district. Two weapons were also taken from the scene of the incident.
Jubi reported (2 June 2022) that the Six defendants in the ‘Kisor attack’ were sentenced to between 20 and 18 years in prison
AWPA Statement
AWPA condemns harsh sentences on defendants in the Kisor attack
Will PM Albanese raise the human rights situation in West Papua?
Six defendants on trial for the attack on the Kisor Military Post in Maybrat Regency West Papua, were sentenced to between 18 and 20 years in prison on the 31 May.
ULMWP News
Interim President: West Papua mourns the loss of Jacob Prai, leader and founder of the OPM
June 11, 2022 in Statement
The people of West Papua are today mourning one of the founding fathers of our liberation movement. Jacob Prai experienced the beginning of Indonesian colonialism, and was influential in the founding of the Free Papua Movement (Organisasi Papua Merdeka – OPM) in 1965. Six years later in 1971, as a direct response to the so-called ‘Act of Free Choice’, which cheated West Papuans of our right to self-determination, Prai was one of our leaders who organised and signed our Declaration of Independence. His dream of independence lives on in my heart, and in the heart of every West Papuan.
As one of the leaders of the OPM, Prai fought tirelessly against Indonesia’s illegal occupation. However, Indonesia eventually forced him into exile in Sweden, where he established an international OPM Office. Like many of our exiled leaders, he was unable to return to our homeland, and lived in Sweden until he passed away on May 26th.
It was a great honour for me that Prai gave the ULMWP his blessing and entrusted us to carry out the mission he worked his whole life for. The unity of West Papua was very important to him. Through his dedication to both the military and political dimensions of our freedom struggle, he laid the foundations for a free West Papua.
On behalf of the Provisional Government, I send my sympathies and solidarity to Prai’s family and friends. The people of West Papua are mourning with you. While we mourn his passing, his memory inspires us all, particularly members of the West Papua Army living like he did as guerillas in the jungle. The new generations will continue his mission: in the bush, in the cities, in the refugee camps or in exile, West Papuans everywhere will honour his spirit by carrying on the fight.
Jacob Prai’s spirit is resting now, it is blessing our fight, and one day soon it will see a peaceful and liberated West Papua. Benny Wenda Interim President ULMWP Provisional Government
Meeting in UK Parliament advances call for a UN visit to West Papua
June 17, 2022 in News
The International Parliamentarians for West Papua (IPWP) held a meeting in the British Parliament on June 14th 2022. At the meeting, which was attended by a number of UK MPs, the IPWP reaffirmed their unified call for a visit to West Papua by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet.
The meeting was hosted by IPWP Chair Alex Sobel MP, and saw speeches in favour of a UN visit by Sobel, Pernando Barrena (MEP from the Basque Country), Jen Robinson (Human Rights lawyer and cofounder of the International Lawyers for West Papua), Carles Puigdemont (MEP and former President of the Government of Catalonia) and ULMWP Interim President Benny Wenda. Along with calling for a UN visit, Mr Sobel gave an update on the IPWP’s progress, following a number of successful meetings in recent months. Mr Barrena talked about the progress the IPWP have made in the Spanish Parliament. Ms Robinson discussed the illegality of Indonesia’s occupation under international law and outlined the legal basis for an independence referendum. President Puigdemont, calling in remotely from Brussels, spoke of the criminalisation of protest in West Papua and the need to free Victor Yeimo. Interim President Wenda discussed the dire state of human rights in West Papua, and the recent revelation that Indonesia is secretly bombing West Papua with European munitions. Speakers also urged the EU to halt its trade deals with Indonesia until they welcome a UN investigation.
Large gatherings and prayer services took place across West Papua in support of the meeting.
Video of the meeting is available here.
Interim President Wenda said: ‘Indonesia must allow the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights into West Papua. The Chinese government recently allowed the High Commissioner into Xinjiang to investigate human rights abuses against Uyghurs. Why has Indonesia not done the same?’
New West Papua support network launched in European Parliament
May 12, 2022 in News
A new network of MPs in support of West Papua was launched today (May 12, 2022) at the European Parliament in Brussels. At a meeting and press conference, the International Parliamentarians for West Papua (IPWP) announced the formation of its new EU branch.
The meeting, ‘West Papua: Human rights, self-determination, and green state vision’, was hosted by Carles Puigdemont MEP, former President of the Government of Catalonia, and Pernando Barrena MEP of the Basque Country. Interim President Benny Wenda addressed the gathering, joined by Ralph Regenvanu (former Foreign Minister and current Leader of the Opposition of Vanuatu), Alex Sobel MP, and Jojo Mehta (Executive Director of Stop Ecocide International). At the packed meeting, participants heard about the progress of the ULMWP Provisional Government, and parliamentarians pledged to continue pushing for the long-delayed visit to West Papua of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. The meeting called for the EU to halt ongoing trade negotiations with Indonesia until the occupation of West Papua is addressed.
https://www.ulmwp.org/new-network-launched-in-european-parliament
Activists urge probe into mortar shelling on Papuan villages
Victor Mambor 2022.06.08 Jayapura, Indonesia
Activists say authorities should investigate who dropped mortar shells from the sky on eight villages in Indonesia’s rebellious Papua region during counter-insurgency operations last year, and whether the ammunition belonged to the national spy agency. The call for a probe came after the Reuters news agency reported last week that the shells bought for the State Intelligence Agency (BIN) were converted to be air-dropped and used in attacks on the Papuan villages in October 2021, an assault the military denied.
BIN, a civilian agency under the direct authority of the president, is barred from functioning as an armed force and can only procure weapons to arm its personnel. A separatist insurgency has simmered for decades in the far-eastern Papua region, but activists have also accused government forces of human rights abuses against residents. Emanuel Gobay, director of the Legal Aid Institute in Papua, urged President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo to order an audit of BIN “BIN has no power to buy firearms or ammunition of any kind,” Gobay said. Gobay also called on the president to order the national police to investigate the alleged shelling of villages by security forces.
Military denies
October’s counter-insurgency operations were precipitated by events of a month earlier, when suspected rebels set fire to public buildings, including a health clinic and an elementary school, in Kiwirok district, after government forces killed an insurgent during a gunfight.
According to Reuters, which cited a report by Conflict Armament Research (CAR), a London-based group, some of the almost 2,500 Serbia-made 81 mm mortar shells bought for BIN last year were used in the October security operation in the eight Papuan villages. The alleged purchase was not disclosed to the parliamentary committee that approves its budget, Reuters reported, citing three unnamed lawmakers. However, the military commander in Papua, Maj. Gen. Ignatius Yogo Triyono, denied using mortar rounds on villages. He told the news magazine Tempo in November that while his troops did fire mortar rounds, it was on a rebels’ jungle hideout in Kiwirok for “a shock effect,” and not on villages.
But residents in Kiwirok, in Pegunungan Bintang regency, showed journalists photos of what appeared to be 81 mm mortars that failed to explode during a helicopter raid by security forces in October.
Sebby Sambom, a spokesman for the West Papua National Liberation Army, the armed wing of the separatist Free Papua Movement, claimed his group had evidence that mortar shells were used by government forces. Sebby also said some of the rounds burned houses and farms belonging to residents. “At that time Kiwirok was bombarded with mortar shells almost every day – from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13,” he told BenarNews. “Mortar shells that didn’t explode were collected by residents as evidence,” he added. A Kiwirok resident told BenarNews that they saw a helicopter flying over their village on Oct. 11 and then heard loud explosions. The helicopter was used by a joint team of soldiers and police to hunt down separatist rebels whom they accused of attacking health workers and setting fire to government buildings there, said the resident, who declined to be identified for security reasons.
Rise in tensions
A member of the Papua legislative council, Laurens Kadepa, said councillors were concerned about the report. “This report on the use of mortar-type weapons has attracted the attention of the international community and has become our concern,” Kadepa said. Violence and tensions in the Papua region – made up of the provinces of Papua and West Papua – have intensified in recent years. Last year, the government designated separatist rebels as terrorists after insurgents ambushed and killed an army general who headed the regional branch of BIN. The killing prompted President Widodo to order a crackdown. The Free Papua Movement has fought for independence for the mainly Christian region since the 1960s. In 1963, Indonesian forces invaded Papua – like Indonesia, a former Dutch colony – and annexed the region that makes up the western half of New Guinea island. Papua was incorporated into Indonesia in 1969 after a United Nations-sponsored vote, which locals and activists said was a sham because it involved only about 1,000 people. However, the U.N. accepted the result, which essentially endorsed Jakarta’s rule.
LBH Papua urges Jokowi to audit BIN regarding arms trade issue
Jayapura, Jubi – Director of the Papua Legal Aid Institute (LBH Papua) Emanuel Gobay has asked President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo to immediately audit the State Intelligence Agency (BIN) regarding its alleged purchase of weapons used in the armed conflict in Papua.
Police questions 21 students for drawing Morning Star on their uniforms
Morning Star - News Desk 10 June 2022
Jubi/Theo Kelen Jayapura, Jubi – As of Thursday, June 9, 2022, at 8 p.m. local time, 21 students of Sentani 1 Vocational School were still being questioned at the Jayapura Police, after previously celebrating graduation by doodling the Morning Star pattern on their uniforms then convoying in Sentani, the capital of Jayapura Regency.
The 21 students are Epison Deal (20), Margareth Asaribab (18), Ana Nawa (19), Friska Tabuni (20), Yomince Suhuniap (18), Fransina Wanimbo (19), Eko Pasek (21), LB (17), Rikson Enumbi (18), WA (17), LAP (15), Kristina Jikwa (18), Yonting Keduman (22), Yani Wanimbo (21), Novela Singpanki (19), Ance Yoku (19), Jems Kogoya (19), Rikanus Koranue (18), De (17), Pamison Wanimbo (19), Oktamina Yoal (18).
One of the students, Ana Nawa, said they drew the Morning Star on their uniforms as an expression of joy over their graduation. “This is our day,” Nawa told Jubi in Sentani. Nawa said the police arrested at least 78 students of Sentani 1 Vocational School for convoying. At Jayapura Police Headquarters, the police separated students who wrote off their shirts with the Morning Star and other students who draw on their uniforms with other patterns. Students who wrote off other patterns than Morning Star have been allowed to go home. However, the police took the fingerprints of the students who had the Morning Star pattern on their uniforms, then questioned them one by one. “They asked us about the purpose of drawing Morning Star on our uniforms,” Nawa said. Director of the Papua Legal Aid Institute Emanuel Gobay said his party was still accompanying the students. “Earlier, the Jayapura Police’s Head of Security Intelligence said if there are parents who want to come and pick them up, they are allowed,” said Gobay. (*) Writer: News DeskEditor: News Desk
Police who shot protesters must be punished: LBH Papua
Police Brutality - News Desk 17 June 2022
Participants in the free pulpit action commemorating the 10th anniversary of the murder of Mako Tabuni which took place in Jayapura City on Tuesday (14/6/2022) put up posters calling for the fight against forgetting about the Mako Tabuni murder case that occurred on June 14, 2012. - Doc. LBH Papua
Jayapura, Jubi – The Papua Legal Aid Institute (LBH Papua) has asked the Jayapura City Police to punish their members who fired rubber bullets to disperse the rally commemorating the death of West Papua National Committee (KNPB) leader Mako Tabuni on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Director of LBH Papua Emanuel Gobay said at least four rally participants were allegedly injured by rubber bullets, namely Aris Nepsan, Jon Kadepa, Benediktus Tebai, and Natan Pigai. They were injured on the forehead, head, hands, and buttocks respectively. Gobay said the use of rubber bullets to disperse demonstrations indicated a violation of Emergency Law No. 12/1951, which regulates the use of firearms. Gobay urged the police to legally process any personnel who fired rubber bullets at protesters. “Law enforcement [against police brutality] has to be done instead of arresting the masses who exercise their democratic rights,” said Gobay in Jayapura City on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.
He emphasized that the commemoration of Mako Tabuni’s death took place peacefully. The participants did not block the road. The police, however, repressively dispersed the mass. National Police Chief Regulation No. 16/2006 on Guidelines for Crowd Control
has indeed regulated procedures for controlling protests. However, on the ground, the police in Papuaoften disperse demonstrations by making arrests, beatings, or even opening fire. Gobay said that the police’s repressive way to disperse the mass would only add to the list of violence experienced by Papuans. In the past year, there have been at least 10 demonstrations that were disbanded by the police.
“Why does violence keep occurring? What has been done by the National Police Chief, the Papua Police Chief, and the Jayapura City Police Chief to address this matter and educate police officers in Papua?” said Gobay. (*) Writer: News DeskEditor: News Desk
After three years, Nduga displaced people still urgently need sanitation and education
Nduga Displaced People - News Desk 13 June 2022
Health services are also provided for residents of Sekom, who lived side by side with Nduga refugees for three years in Muliama District, Jayawijaya Regency. – Jubi/Yuliana Lantipo
Muliaman, Jubi – Now entering the fourth year since thousands of Nduga residents fled their villages in December 2018. More than 80 families have been living in poverty in evacuation in Sekom, Muliama District, Jayawijaya Regency. The shelter is surrounded by gardens and trees, located outside the city of Wamena, about an hour’s drive to the west.
Together with the Special Committee for Humanity of the Papuan People’s Assembly (MRP) and the medical team, Jubi had the opportunity to visit and witness the condition of the displaced people on Saturday and Sunday, June 4 and 5, 2022. The people’s health conditions are poor, as can be seen from the absence of basic water, sanitation, and hygiene facilities. A limited amount of clean water can only be obtained after walking a few kilometers. There is no clean water reservoir. People do not have many options for activities to do in the evening due to the lack of lighting. Flaming furnaces are the only thing that illuminates and warms the displaced people inside the honai (traditional house). With all these troubles, the presence of the medical team who came with us was enthusiastically received by the displaced people, consisting of mostly women and children. All of them, as well as Jayawijaya residents around Sekom, got free medical check-ups. The displaced people of Nduga have long been waiting for regular health services.
Nduga Displaced People Coordinator at Sekom Rev. Kones Kogoya said that while in the evacuation camp, he and other displaced people faced various obstacles in getting health services such as in hospitals, community health centers, and even drug stores due to administration constrain or the high cost. At least a dozen of displaced people have died within 3 years. According to Kones, most of them died because they could not access health services. “In Kimbim District, nine children died because the hospital was far away in Wamena. Even if they finally had the money and went there, the hospital would have not served them because of their Nduga ID. On the other hand, medicines are costly,” said Pdt. Kones Kogoya, Sunday (5/6/2022). Kones said that previously there had been visits by the medical team to the refugee camps. However, it was only in the early years of the evacuation. Later, there were no more services, even after three years have passed. The Nduga people, said Kones, made the initiative to do gardening and sell sweet potatoes and vegetables to the market. But they do not earn much from it and only be able to meet their daily needs but medicine. The people’s gardening area is also limited. They cannot garden outside the designated location because of the potential for horizontal conflicts between displaced people and local residents.
“Therefore, Nduga government and doctors please look at the existing conditions. We can only get treatment [in the City] if we have money. Otherwise, we would just helplessly witness our sick children like we do today. Mr. Luis Madai [from the MRP’s Special Committee for Humanity] and the medical team have visited several times. This is what we want,” said Kones. “We also need an integrated healthcare center so there will be medicines. If there is medicine here, the doctor will come and prescribe the medicine. We God’s people are praying but it’s not enough, there must be more medicine and supplement so that the children and the rest of the community are healed and healthy,” he added. Kones said it was important to preserve the children’s health as they were the next generation of the Nduga community after so many people have died on the run to seek refuge. Many pregnant women also gave birth but their children could not be saved while fleeing in the forest. “So the children that are still here, we must watch for them,” said Kones.
Early Childhood Education and Kindergarten
Other than lacking sanitary and health facilities, the Nduga displaced people in Sekom also hope for educational facilities in the evacuation complex, especially early childhood education and kindergarten. Rev. Kones Kogoya said that currently there were dozens of children and teenagers in the refugee camps. They have not been going to school all these years in evacuation. Even the parents could not meet the children’s needs of education due to their own lack of education. “Some of these children have been back to school, to the nearest school. The younger ones want to go to kindergarten and learn but no one pays attention to them. The children can only go to elementary school after they go to kindergarten first. But in reality, we have no kindergarten, so the big children go to elementary school while still unable to read,” Kones explained. In order to provide health and education services, Sekom Tribal Chief Zakeus Lengka, who on behalf of his people gave part of the land to be occupied by Nduga displaced people, said he was ready to support the establishment of an integrated healthcare post on Sekom land for Nduga displaced people and Sekom residents. Zakeus also hopes there will be attention from any party to provide assistance and training for displaced people, especially in terms of managing sanitation and understanding nutritional needs. “Maybe these people lack assistance. The people usually only eat vegetables with rice. If there is no rice, for example, when it comes to petatas [sweet potato], they just burn the petatas and eat them without vegetables. Therefore, these people need a guide for them to fulfill their nutrition. Later, after the integrated healthcare post is built, hopefully, we will be able to teach children,” Zakeus said. (*) Writer: News DeskEditor: News Desk
Komnas HAM apprises UN of human rights situation in Indonesia
16 June 2022
Jakarta (ANTARA) - The National Human Rights Commission (Komnas HAM) has communicated the fundamental developments related to the advancement and enforcement of human rights in Indonesia to the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, in Geneva, Switzerland. "This includes informing about the resolution of various cases that have attracted the public's attention and the challenges that we are encountering," the commission's chairman, Ahmad Taufan Damanik, informed in a written statement issued on Thursday. In addition to discussing issues such as the human rights situation in Indonesia, the two institutions also discussed the Papua peaceful dialogue initiative proposed by the commission.
Komnas HAM believes that the Papua peaceful dialogue can be realized while hoping many more parties provide their support to the existing initiative, he informed.
Related news: BNPT prioritizes principles of human rights in implementing RAN PE
“The Papua peaceful dialogue initiative is done as an effort to resolve various human rights issues in Papua," he said. Moreover, Damanik, accompanied by two other commissioners, namely Beka Ulung Hapsara and Mochamad Choirul Anam, also communicated the changes related to the advancement of human rights policies and continuing challenges. Meanwhile, Bachelet expressed her appreciation of the steps taken by the commission, specifically concerning the Papua peaceful dialogue initiative.
A peaceful resolution for Papua is the best method within the context of human rights, she said. The experiences of other countries can serve as examples in order to realize the peaceful dialogue as well as the commitment to support the strategies that the commission will undertake, she noted. Earlier, Komnas HAM had stressed that human rights violations must not happen again, especially to the extent that they become something that law enforcement authorities indulge in freely. Here on May 30, 2022, Damanik had said that law enforcement authorities must maintain order in conflict-prone regions.
Related news: Five law regional offices to hold apostille issuance service trial
Reporter: M Zulfikar, Fadhli Ruhman Editor: Rahmad Nasution
NEW REPORT: Pandemic Power-Grabs: Who benefits from Food Estates in West Papua?
https://www.tapol.org/sites/default/files/sites/default/files/pdfs/TAPOL-AwasMIFEE%20-%20Pandemic%20Power-grabs%20%282022%29_0.pdf?fbclid=IwAR29fM-Pbu3hJjLtJUVS3UkeJ5S7-NyyNPuoPBrTf2Vjj0OT_30rAIdi6FE
Illegal arms sales, internal displacement and a ‘new approach’ in West Papua
https://www.tapol.org/briefings/illegal-arms-sales-internal-displacement-and-%E2%80%98new-approach%E2%80%99-west-papua
Links to the West Papua Projects (UOW.) West Papua Talks Seminar Series.
West Papua Talks Seminar 1: Gustaf Kawer
This is the first seminar in our West Papua Talks Seminar Series It is presented by West Papuan human rights lawyer, Gustaf Kawer. Kawer discusses the trial of his client, West Papuan human rights activist Victor Yeimo, who has been charged with treason.
West Papua Talks Seminar 2: Rode Wanimbo
This is the second seminar in the West Papua Talks seminar series produced by the West Papua Project at the University of Wollongong. It features Indigenous West Papuan women's rights activist Rode Wanimbo.
The Fight to Free West Papua Lives On
https://www.independent.com/2022/06/01/the-fight-to-free-west-papua-lives-on/
Yamin Kogoya: Fatal disconnect between Jakarta and West Papua worsens settler-colonial occupation
https://asiapacificreport.nz/2022/06/06/yamin-kogoya-fatal-disconnect-between-jakarta-and-west-papua-worsens-settler-colonial-occupation/
DFAT reply to AWPA letter
https://awpasydneynews.blogspot.com/2022/05/dfat-reply-to-awpa-letter.html
Solomon Islands ‘rebellion’ against Australia may happen in Papua
https://www.thejakartapost.com/opinion/2022/05/04/solomon-islands-rebellion-against-australia-may-happen-in-papua.html
Australia and Japan turn a blind eye: Indonesia oppresses West Papua
http://moderntokyotimes.com/australia-and-japan-turn-a-blind-eye-indonesia-oppresses-west-papua/
A Far Way From Paradise: State Violence and Insurgency in West Papua
https://theowp.org/reports/a-far-way-from-paradise-state-violence-and-insurgency-in-west-papua/
Indonesia’s Imperial Highway
https://tribunemag.co.uk/2022/06/indonesia-trans-papua-highway-west-papua-ulmwp
Listen to Papuans, residents say, as govt pushes for security buildup
https://www.thejakartapost.com/indonesia/2022/05/31/listen-to-papuans-residents-say-as-govt-pushes-for-security-buildup.html
What is at stake with new provinces in West Papua?
https://www.lowyinstitute.org/the-interpreter/what-stake-new-provinces-west-papua
Joint Communiqué: Indonesia-Australia Annual Leaders’ Meeting
JOINT STATEMENT 06 Jun 2022 Prime Minister
https://www.pm.gov.au/media/joint-communique-indonesia-australia-annual-leaders-meeting
Timber millions eyed in rainforest felling
https://www.newsroom.co.nz/timber-millions-for-kiwi-in-rainforest-felling
Does Indonesia have a healthy free press? Not according to West Papua
https://globalvoices.org/2022/05/09/does-indonesia-have-a-healthy-free-press-not-according-to-west-papua/
Environment Not Just Marine Life, the Coral Triangle Sustains an Indonesian Community
https://international.thenewslens.com/article/165868
Forest Foodways in West Papua
https://www.e-flux.com/journal/128/470561/forest-foodways-in-west-papua/
Second Indonesian province moves to retake forests from palm oil companies
https://news.mongabay.com/2022/06/second-indonesian-province-moves-to-retake-forests-from-palm-oil-companies/
PAPUA 2022 Mei report (in Bahasa)
https://awpasydneynews.blogspot.com/2022/05/papua-2022-mei-report-in-bahasa.html
