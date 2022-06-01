1) Komnas HAM conducted a survey in Papua to build human rights center  

https://en.jubi.id/komnas-ham-conducted-a-survey-in-papua-to-build-human-rights-center/
Jakarta, Jubi – The National Commission on Human Rights (Komnas HAM) conducted a survey to map human rights resources in Jayapura on June 15-16, 2022, as part of the plan to establish the National Human Rights Resource Center (Pusdahamnas).
Pusdahamnas is planned to become a reference in the management and utilization of human rights resources, increase human rights awareness of state apparatus and the public, and support evidence-based human rights decision-making.
The survey was led by Komnas HAM Commissioner Sandra Moniaga and coordinated by the Head of the Bureau for the Advancement of Human Rights Mimin Dwi Hartono.
“Komnas HAM with the support of the National Development Planning Agency (Bappenas) and the Ministry of Finance is developing Pusdahamnas as one of the national priority programs starting this year,” said Sandra, as quoted by Antara.
In the middle of the survey, Sandra observed that the reality of human rights issues in Indonesia, especially in Papua, is quite complex. Even so, she is optimistic that cooperative and enthusiastic efforts to manage human rights data will become an important element in the promotion and protection of human rights.
“We are optimistic that there is enthusiasm and hope from the parties in Papua for the development of Pusdahamnas. The challenge is how Komnas HAM ensures all important notes from them are actually accommodated in the final blueprint for Pusdahamnas development,” said Sandra.
She also invited all parties in Papua to always work together to uphold human rights. “Let’s continue to work together. The issue of human rights in Indonesia is quite complex and for Papua, it is even more complex,” Sandra said.
This survey was carried out by Komnas HAM together with the Faculty of Law of Cenderawasih University, and supported by a number of parties, namely the Center for Law and Human Rights Studies of Cenderawasih University, the Center for Constitutional and Human Rights Studies of the Umel Mandiri School of Law (STIH), the Papua Legal Aid Institute, and the Papuan Human Rights Advocates Association (PAHAM), the Democratic Alliance for Papua (ALDP), KontraS Papua, the Papuan Village Children Foundation (Yadupa), the Indonesian Forum for the Environment (Walhi), the Independent Journalists Alliance (AJI) Jayapura, and the Alliance of Indigenous Peoples of the Archipelago (AMAN) Papua.
The Komnas HAM’s Pusdahamnas team is currently conducting a survey in 34 provinces online and offline to ensure a participatory development process. (*)
Writer: News DeskEditor: News Desk
—————-
Sentani, Jubi – Jayapura Deputy Regent Giri Wijayantoro recently said that until now, the potential of Lake Sentani had not been maximized to fulfill the needs of the people who live close to the lake or the general public.
Such abundant water in Lake Sentani, Giri said, had not been used for irrigation, Hydroelectric Power Plant, and many others. In addition, the condition of the lake is also starting to experience silting.
“Silting has started to occur due to various sediments carried by river currents from urban areas or naturally formed at the bottom of the lake,” said Giri in Sentani on Monday, June 20, 2022.
So far, Giri continued, Lake Sentani had not been used optimally as a regional income source, it was only used by local people who work as fishermen.
“Each work unit of the government, the community, and related parties have not been giving proper attention to the lake,” he said.
Regarding tourism potential, supporting facilities such as tourist boats are already available. Therefore, the readiness of each village is important, as well as the publication of the tourism potential such as historical objects, sites, and local cultural traditions. This information must be made available to attract visitors.
“This simple thing as the publication has been missed by relevant parties, as well as by the local people who live in the village. Information regarding the available potential should be managed properly for the welfare and economic improvement of the community,” he said.
Meanwhile, Sentani academician Jems Modouw said that every year silting occurs in Lake Sentani because of the large amount of sand, stone, and household waste carried by the river from the city to the lake, as well as household waste in every village on the shores of the lake.
“The results of the collaborative research by several research institutions in Indonesia say that every year, the siltation reaches one meter. The research was carried out seven years ago, so there has been siltation of seven meters from the bottom of the lake,” he said. (*)
Writer: News DeskEditor: News Desk
————————
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.