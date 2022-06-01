Wednesday, June 15, 2022

1) Four KNPB activists released after previously arrested during a protest

2) Four Protesters Allegedly Shot By Rubber Bullets When Commemorating Mako Tabuni’s Death 
3) West Papua: Minister asks govt to shut illegal mines 
4) West Papua needs security guarantee to draw investors: minister  

1) Four KNPB activists released after previously arrested during a protest 
Police Brutality - News Desk 15 June 2022


Four people who were arrested in the disbandment of the free pulpit commemorating the death of Mako Tabuni in Jayapura City on Tuesday (14/6/2022) were released by the police at 21.00 WP. - Jubi/Theo Kelen



Jayapura, Jubi – Four activists of the West Papua National Committee (KNPB), who were arrested during the protest commemorating the death of Mako Tabuni in Jayapura City on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, were released by the police at 9 p.m. local time. They were released after being questioned at the Jayapura Police Headquarters for several hours.

Previously, Wene Kilungga (23), Vara Iyaba (21), Edi Tabuni (19) and Ferry Molama (22) were arrested at Waena 3 Housing, Jayapura City, around 2:30 p.m.

“The police immediately dispersed us, then beat, shot us with rubber bullets, and shot tear gas,” Kilungga told Jubi.

Kilungga said he did not fight the police but was still taken to the Jayapura Police Headquarters anyway. He and three of his friends were then questioned about their motives for participating in the commemoration of Mako Tabuni’s death.

“The police asked, ‘Who invited you, why did you do something like that?’. That was a question from the police,” he said.

The general secretary of the KNPB for the Numbay Region, Benny Murib, said that the commemoration of Mako Tabuni’s death was a peaceful act. However, up to three trucks of security forces came and fired tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the protesters. “Some of our friends were hit by rubber bullets, some were hit and kicked,” said Murib to Jubi.

Murib said the police’s repressive approach would only add to the long list of police brutality. He hoped that the Papua Police chief would take firm action against it. “There must be a legal process against the police officers who carried out the shooting,” he said.

Meanwhile, director of the Papua Legal Aid Institute or LBH Papua Emanuel Gobay said that the disbandment of the commemoration of the death of Mako Tabuni showed the police were not professional in handling peaceful protests. “It only shows how brutal the police are. No space for dialogue was created, they instantly dispersed the mass,” he said.

Contacted separately, Jayapura City Police chief Sr. Comr. Victor Mackbon said in a written statement that the police would not tolerate any form of KNPB activities. Mackbon said the police dispersed the commemoration of Mako Tabuni’s death in Jayapura City on Tuesday because it was held without a prior notification letter to the police.

“It was an act of remembering one of their sympathizers who had died. The KNPB continues to try to provoke and incite the public to support their agenda of a national civil strike,” said Mackbon.

He said that the disbandment done by his party was in accordance with the regulations. “We have asked them to disperse themselves but because our appeal was not heeded, we took measures to disperse the mass that disturbs public order,” he said. (*)

2) Four Protesters Allegedly Shot By Rubber Bullets When Commemorating Mako Tabuni’s Death   
Police Brutality - News Desk 15 June 2022


Jayapura, Jubi – Four protesters who took part in the commemoration of Mako Tabuni’s death, which took place at Waena 3 Housing in Jayapura City on Tuesday, June 14, 2022, were injured when the police dispersed the protest. The four people were allegedly hit by rubber bullets.

Aris Nepsan, Jon Kadepa, Benedict Tebai, and Natan Pigai were injured on the forehead, head, hands, and buttocks respectively.

The head of the Freedom of Association and Expression Team for the Papua Legal Aid Institute (LBH Papua), Aristoteles Howay, said the ten years commemoration of the death of West Papua National Committee (KNPB) deputy chair Mako Tabuni was disbanded by the police at around 1 p.m. local time. At that time, the police released tear gas and allegedly fired rubber bullets. “Four people were hit by rubber bullets,” Howay told Jubi on Tuesday.

According to Howay, the police dispersed the mass after they raised the KNPB flag.

He said at least six protesters were arrested by the police and taken to the Jayapura Police Headquarters. “There were also four motorbikes and other attributes confiscated,” he added.

According to Howay, the disbandment of protest violated the National Police Chief Regulation No. 16/2006 on Guidelines for Crowd Control. “Everyone has the right to express their opinion,” said Howay.

Meanwhile, director of LBH Papua Emanuel Gobay asked the Papua Police chief to order its internal division to arrest the police who used rubber bullets to disperse the demonstration commemorating the death of Mako Tabuni. He considered that the Jayapura Police tended to prioritize repression in handling protests.

“The chief must also rebuke the Head of Operations and Head of Intelligence and Security Unit of the Jayapura Police for always going brutal and repressive in handling mass protests. The National Police actually regulates the provisions for the implementation of basic human rights standards in the duties of the police,” said Gobay. (*)
3) West Papua: Minister asks govt to shut illegal mines  
6 hours ago


Manokwari, W Papua (ANTARA) - Investment Minister and head of the Investment Coordinating Board Bahlil Lahadalia has asked the provincial government to shut down illegal gold mines in Manokwari and Pegunungan Arfak Districts of West Papua.

He made the request after holding a limited coordination meeting of the Investment Task Force with the ranks of West Papua and Manokwari and Pegunungan Arfak district governments, military, as well as police here on Wednesday.

"(According to) the information we received from the community as well as the heads of Manokwari District and Pegunungan Arfak District, illegal mining is occurring in the regions,” he noted.

Hence, his ministry has asked the provincial government to immediately take action, considering that the mines do not have any permits and are located in a conservation area.

Based on the results of the coordination meeting, the closure of the illegal mines would be carried out as soon as possible, he added.

The attempt will be led directly by the acting governor of West Papua, Paulus Waterpauw.

“We have agreed to close the illegal mining locations through firm and measured actions," the minister informed.

Meanwhile, the acting governor said that he will set up a task force for handling illegal gold mining activities soon.

Related news: Indonesian govt continues to crack down on illegal mining

"We will discuss (the matter) quickly, (and) prepare the steps which must be taken to solve the problem, (thus) a task force will be formed and headed by the two district heads," he added.

He said he expects the task force to initiate a meeting with the owners of customary rights over the lands used as mining sites.

In addition, the task force will take firm action against the utilization of heavy equipment at the sites since it is prohibited, Waterpauw added.

He appealed to all owners of customary land rights to carefully consider before allowing any party to use their area for illegal mining since such activities can harm the environment and endanger surrounding residents. 

Related news: 6 Chinese nationals arrested in Papua for illegal gold mining

4) West Papua needs security guarantee to draw investors: minister 
 6 hours ago

Manokwari (ANTARA) - Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia has urged regional governments in West Papua Province to implement a healthy bureaucracy and offer security guarantees to attract entrepreneurs to invest in the region.

The main reason for the low interest in local investment is the complicated bureaucracy, lack of security guarantees, and difficulties in ensuring certainty of land rights, he noted during a meeting at the Swissbell Manokwari Hotel on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by officials from the provincial government and all district and city governments in West Papua.

"Firstly, security must be guaranteed. Secondly, the bureaucracy from officials who have the authority (must be improved); the third problem in almost all parts of Papua is the issue of buying and selling land, which is complicated. How would investment come in if all three are not met?" he asked.

According to the ministry's data, in 2021, West Papua was expected to attract an investment of Rp3.78 trillion.

However, until December 2021, only Rp1.11 trillion of the target could be realized.

As a result, the target set by the central government for West Papua, in terms of growth and investment in 2022, was reduced to Rp2.74 trillion.

He said that in terms of investment prospects, West Papua is far behind all provinces in Indonesia. This is considered very ironic since West Papua is rich in natural resource potential.

"West Papua's investment (prospect) ranks last of 34 provinces in Indonesia," he added.

The minimum investment received by an area would have a direct impact on economic growth in that region, he said.

Meanwhile, West Papua's economic growth in the first quarter of 2022 experienced a contraction of minus 1.01 percent.

"In provinces where investment is lacking, economic growth is definitely weak. The negative contraction that occurs is due to the lack of people's purchasing power, affected by their income. This condition can only be addressed by creating job opportunities that are accommodated by investment in the regions," he elaborated.

The minister urged regional leaders to support investment in their respective regions so that West Papua's economic growth can continue to improve in the future.

Big investments, both domestic and foreign, must be integrated with business actors in the region so that local entrepreneurs do not only sit and watch in their own country, he said. 

Related news: West Papua: Minister asks govt to shut illegal mines
Related news: Conducive security conditions to expedite Papua's development: Police


