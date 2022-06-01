1) Police questions 21 students for drawing Morning Star on their uniforms 

Jayapura, Jubi – As of Thursday, June 9, 2022, at 8 p.m. local time, 21 students of Sentani 1 Vocational School were still being questioned at the Jayapura Police, after previously celebrating graduation by doodling the Morning Starpattern on their uniforms then convoying in Sentani, the capital of Jayapura Regency.
The 21 students are Epison Deal (20), Margareth Asaribab (18), Ana Nawa (19), Friska Tabuni (20), Yomince Suhuniap (18), Fransina Wanimbo (19), Eko Pasek (21), LB (17), Rikson Enumbi (18), WA (17), LAP (15), Kristina Jikwa (18), Yonting Keduman (22), Yani Wanimbo (21), Novela Singpanki (19), Ance Yoku (19), Jems Kogoya (19), Rikanus Koranue (18), De (17), Pamison Wanimbo (19), Oktamina Yoal (18).
One of the students, Ana Nawa, said they drew the Morning Star on their uniforms as an expression of joy over their graduation. “This is our day,” Nawa told Jubi in Sentani.
Nawa said the police arrested at least 78 students of Sentani 1 Vocational School for convoying. At Jayapura Police Headquarters, the police separated students who wrote off their shirts with the Morning Star and other students who draw on their uniforms with other patterns.
Students who wrote off other patterns than Morning Star have been allowed to go home. However, the police took the fingerprints of the students who had the Morning Star pattern on their uniforms, then questioned them one by one. “They asked us about the purpose of drawing Morning Star on our uniforms,” Nawa said.
Director of the Papua Legal Aid Institute Emanuel Gobay said his party was still accompanying the students. “Earlier, the Jayapura Police’s Head of Security Intelligence said if there are parents who want to come and pick them up, they are allowed,” said Gobay. (*)
Jayapura, Jubi TV – An Indonesian Military (TNI) member of the Intan Jaya Preparatory Military District Command, Chief Pvt. Asben Kurniawan Gagola, was arrested in Wandoga Village, Sugapa District for allegedly selling ammunition to the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB) at Rp 2 million.
Head of Information of XVII/Cenderawasih Military Command Lt. Col. Kav Herman Taryaman has confirmed the arrest of a TNI member in Intan Jaya.
Herman said Asben was arrested after joint TNI/Police officers arrested Fabianus Sani, a member of the TPNPB alleged of stabbing a Moslem clergyman, Ustadz Asep, in Sugapa’s Bilogai Village on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.
“From the development of investigation into Sani’s case, we obtain the information that he had purchased 10 rounds of ammunition from TNI personnel through John Sondegau as an intermediary,” said Herman in Jayapura.
After receiving this information, he said, the security forces detained John Sondegau, who coincidentally was with Chief Pvt. Asben.
“Sondegau admitted he had received 10 rounds of 5.56 mm caliber ammunition from Asben, which was then sold to Sani twice. Five items at first and five more items on the next time,” Herman explained.
Meanwhile, Asben during interrogation admitted he had sold 10 bullets by placing them in John Sondegau who then sold them to Fabianus Sani.
