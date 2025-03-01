1) Cultural discrimination at Merauke Cathedral: Police and catholic priest ban traditional attire during worship

On Sunday morning, 9 March 2025, two indigenous Papuans using customary clothes attended the worship at the cathedral in Merauke (see photo on top, source: independent HRD). Upon their arrival around 7:15 a.m., they were approached by a woman who identified herself as the head of security for the cathedral parish, as well as a member of the Merauke Police. The woman asked if they intended to make offerings, to which they responded that they had come to worship. Not feeling satisfied with their answer, the woman continued asking why they had come using their traditional clothing. The woman insisted that the men should not sit in front of the church, claiming their presence would scare other worshippers. They were directed to sit elsewhere and told not to wear traditional clothes if they wanted to attend the worship.
After the service, the two men were asked to meet with the pastor in a separate room, where they found themselves surrounded by several police officers, who were dressed casually, and the female police officer who had asked them not to wear customary clothes at church. The pastor began the meeting sternly, stating that they must answer honestly or risk being cursed. He questioned the men about whether they had been sent to attend the service by anyone and why they had chosen to wear traditional attire. The pastor criticized their clothing, saying it was inappropriate for worship, emphasizing that traditional dress should only be worn for special occasions. He advised the group not to wear traditional attire for worship, reiterating that they should dress in proper, modern clothes instead.
The pastor further elaborated that the population in Merauke was culturally heterogenic, unlike Java, where worship could incorporate local customs and use of the Javanese language. He stressed that issues like the PSN (National Strategic Project)
should be raised at the appropriate government offices, not in the church.
Background
Bishop Mandagi’s controversial statement received a negative (angry) response from indigenous Catholics throughout West Papua. The indigenous Malind people, holding the customary land rights in the project area, have firmly rejected all forms of corporate investment on their customary lands. Indigenous communities have expressed deep concerns about the potential loss of their lands, forests, and cultural heritage to large-scale development projects.
--------------------------------------------------------
2) East Java Police Foil Arms Smuggling to Papua’s Armed Group
Ali Achmad, Meirto Tangkepayung March 11, 2025 | 7:56 pm
Surabaya. The East Java Police have successfully intercepted an arms smuggling operation supplying firearms and ammunition to the Armed Criminal Group (KKB) in Puncak Jaya, Papua.
East Java Police Imam Sugianto said the case was uncovered following an investigation stemming from arrests made by the Papua Police.
"The case in Papua led us to a weapons supplier in Bojonegoro, East Java," Imam Sugianto said during a press conference at the East Java Police Headquarters on Tuesday.
Authorities have arrested seven suspects across multiple provinces, including East Java, Papua, and the Special Region of Yogyakarta (DIY). Among them are two former Indonesian military personnel from the Kasuari Military Command, identified as YE and ES, who were arrested by the Papua and West Papua Police.
"Their arrests revealed that the firearms were being manufactured in Bojonegoro," Imam added.
Further investigations led East Java Police to arrest three more individuals: TR, who acted as a supplier and distributor of weapons and ammunition; MK, who operated the firearm assembly machines; and PJ, the gunsmith. Another suspect, AP, was arrested in Sleman, Yogyakarta, for storing the illegal weapons and ammunition.
Papua Police Chief Inspector General Petrus Patrige Rudolf Renwarin, speaking via Zoom during the press conference, reported that police seized 982 rounds of ammunition of various calibers, including:
- 42 rounds of 5.56 mm
- 198 rounds of 5.6 mm
- 152 rounds of .30 caliber
- 197 rounds of 7.62 mm
- 14 rounds of 9 mm
In addition, officers confiscated five firearms, consisting of two homemade Fajar rifles and three handguns.
Renwarin said that no active military or police personnel were involved in the smuggling ring. However, he warned of strict consequences if any personnel were found selling firearms to the KKB.
"If any military personnel are caught selling firearms to armed groups, they must face the ultimate punishment—execution—because they are fully aware that these weapons will be used to kill their own comrades in conflict zones," Renwarin said.
Earlier, authorities raided a house in Kalianyar Village, Bojonegoro, suspected of being an illegal weapons workshop. The operation, carried out by East Java Police and the National Police's special task force, took place on Saturday and lasted nearly 10 hours. During the raid, officers found a woman, the wife of the house’s owner, along with two men believed to be working in the workshop.
—————————————————————
3) Papua vulnerable communities prioritized for free meals: BGN
March 11, 2025 21:42 GMT+700
Nabire, Central Papua (ANTARA) - The National Nutrition Agency (BGN) has said that vulnerable communities in Papua, ranging from schoolchildren, pregnant women, and breastfeeding mothers to toddlers, are being given priority under the Free Nutritious Meals (MBG) Program.This was conveyed by the BGN's expert in systems and governance, Niken Gandini, while answering questions about requests from the fathers of the Nabire Indigenous Community Institution, Central Papua, who also want to get meals under the program."We prioritize pregnant and breastfeeding mothers because they are vulnerable to nutrition. Teenagers are also vulnerable to nutrition," Gandini explained in Nabire, Central Papua, on Tuesday."We want pregnant women to have adequate nutrition because babies should be healthy when they are born," she added.For MBG distribution in Papua, her party will follow the effective school days, considering that in most schools in Nabire, they include Saturdays.She explained that every nutrition service fulfillment unit (SPPG) starts cooking meals at 2 a.m. every day, and has an economic impact on the surrounding community."At 7 a.m., the meals should be ready to be sent to schools. This (program) brings economic empowerment. For example, there are three thousand eggs produced one day, along with chicken, rice, vegetables, and others, all managed by the local community," she said.She then asked all Papuan people to help the BGN make the MBG Program a success.The program is expected to boost national independence through food self-sufficiency; encourage the active role of cooperatives; strengthen human resource development; and bring economic growth and eradicate poverty, in keeping with President Prabowo Subianto's Asta Cita missions.Based on data from Statistics Indonesia (BPS), the average poor household in Indonesia has 4.78 household members."The average number of household members in the poor population is greater than in the middle and upper classes, so government intervention is needed to fulfill nutrition (needs)," Gandini said. Related news: Indonesia's Papua Highlands to adapt free meal program to local needsRelated news: Indonesia's Papua embraces local food for free meals programRelated news: Fisheries ministry holds nutritious meals program trial in Papua
Translator: Lintang Budiyanti, Resinta Sulistiyandari
Editor: Azis Kurmala
——————————————————
A Google translate.
Original Bahasa link
4) IPMMO urges human rights minister to investigate shooting of civilians in Intan Jaya
Timoteus Marten
Last updated: March 11, 2025 6:37 pm
Author: Admin Jubi
Editor: Timoteus Marten
Jayapura, Jubi – The Association of Moni Students and College Students or IPMMO throughout Java and Bali in the East Java region, urged the Minister of Human Rights of the Republic of Indonesia, Natalius Pigai to thoroughly investigate the TNI/Polri members, who allegedly shot civilians in Intan Jaya, Central Papua Province.
IPMMO East Java stated that the plan to mine gold in Block B Wabu, Intan Jaya was first announced in 2020. This project began to emerge to the public after Mining Industry Indonesia (MIND ID), a state-owned mining holding company, submitted a proposal for the determination of the Special Mining Business Permit Area (WIUPK) for Block B Wabu in February 2020.
IPMMO East Java assessed that since the gold mining plan in Block B Wabu, Intan Jaya, human rights violations have become increasingly massive.
"Various central government policies, made for the interests of the state, which ignore the interests and rights of the local indigenous people, have resulted in the loss of innocent lives," said IPMMO East Java in a press release quoted by Jubi in Jayapura, Papua, Tuesday (11/3/2025).
It was stated that from 2018 to 2025, the killing of civilians in Intan Jaya by TNI/Polri personnel continued to be carried out.
On Thursday (27/2/2025), at around 03.15 WIT, there was a shootout between the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB) and the TNI in Mamba Village, Sugapa District, Intan Jaya.
At the time of the incident, the local community was carrying out their daily activities as usual. At 03.20 WIT, Goliat Sani (22) who was born in Kampung Mamba, the son of the late Bernabas Sani and Rupina Maiseni, became a victim.
At that time, the victim and other residents were playing soccer in the yard of the Mamba Catholic Church. The sound of gunfire that was getting louder caused the residents to panic and flee to the nearest shelter.
After about an hour, the sound of gunfire subsided, and residents began to return to their respective homes. Goliat Sani, who had previously taken shelter with other residents, decided to return to his home via a small road.
Unbeknownst to him, in the middle of the journey, TNI troops from Yonif 509 had been on standby with weapons aimed. When the victim passed by, he was shot, allegedly by the troops, and died on the spot.
The victim's body was then taken from Kampung Mamba to the Yokatapa Sugapa Regional General Hospital (RSUD), by the TNI under tight guard using military vehicles. The next day, Friday (28/2/2025), at around 10.30 WIT, the victim's body was handed over to the family.
"The crimes committed by the TNI/Polri against civilians in Intan Jaya continued until on March 4, 2025, there was another arrest of a resident named Aguni Sondegau whose daily activities were as a motorcycle taxi driver in Intan Jaya. He was arrested by the TNI/Polri and detained at the Holomama Post, then continued with interrogation while beating for no clear reason, until Aguni Sondegau was sent home with serious injuries," the press release said.
The East Java IPMMO assessed that the actions taken by the TNI/Polri against civilians in Intan Jaya violated the Human Rights Law, which is contained in Article 28A and Article 28G paragraph (1), Article 28I paragraph (1), and Article 28I paragraph (4).
Therefore, IPMMO East Java stated:
1. Urge and demand the Minister of Human Rights to immediately investigate all human rights violators in Intan Jaya;
2. The Minister of Human Rights immediately prosecute the perpetrators of the murder of civilians in Intan Jaya, in accordance with applicable law;
3. President Prabowo Subianto immediately withdraw the military from Intan Jaya and all of Papua in general;
4. The Central Papua Provincial Government and the Intan Jaya Regency Government immediately prosecute the perpetrators of the murder of Goliat Sani and the perpetrators of torture against Aguni Sondegau and several other victims. (*)
-----------------------------
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.