1) JUNGLE CLASH Inside paradise island plagued by tribal wars where warriors fight drones with bows & arrows… & why it’s a ‘time bomb’

A google translate
Original Bahasa link.
https://jubi.id/penkes/2025/ini-puskesmas-dengan-kasus-hiv-tertinggi-di-kota-jayapura/?fbclid=IwY2xjawJEGqVleHRuA2FlbQIxMAABHR368H4I2lTTqzNaczTN_9aF4TlEyNAY3H-R16_6opY-9RCZDegag5Vfmw_aem_158nsF4TWtxBNKi84ms2Ew
2) This is the health center with the highest number of HIV cases in Jayapura City
Timoteus Marten
Last updated: March 15, 2025 11:38 pm
Author: Hans Makabori
Editor: Timoteus Marten
Jayapura, Jubi – Head of the Jayapura City Health Office, dr. Ni Nyoman Sri Antari said, of the 13 health centers in Jayapura City, the Elly Uyo Polimak Health Center had the highest number of HIV cases in 2024.
“According to our records, there were 84 HIV cases at the Elly Uyo Health Center in [2024]. That number is the highest from the records of the distribution of HIV cases in other health centers,” he said via instant message to Jubi in Jayapura City on Saturday (3/15/2025).
Meanwhile, other health centers with the number of HIV cases in order, as follows, Waena Health Center (79 cases), North Jayapura Health Center (58 cases), Abepura Health Center (51 cases), Imbi Kota Health Center (46 cases), Yoka Health Center (45 cases), Abepante Health Center (38 cases), Kotaraja Health Center (37 cases), Tanjung Ria Health Center (33) cases, Twano Health Center (30 cases), and Emereuw Health Center with 29 cases.
"Next, Hamadi Health Center 23 cases, West Koya Health Center 14 cases, Skow Health Center as many as five HIV cases. The lowest number of [HIV] cases in 2024 was recorded from Skouw Health Center," he said.
Antari said that his party continues to monitor the handling of people with HIV (ODHA) in the 13 health centers, so that the handling of ODHA cases in Jayapura City can be carried out optimally.
His party hopes that the number of cases handled by people with HIV this year will be lower.
"Hopefully the cases will be finished so that the target of achieving Jayapura City being free of HIV can be realized," he said.
The Head of the Elly Uyo Polimak Health Center, Welem Eppang said that this year his party is maximizing the performance of health workers in handling ODHA cases in his area. According to him, the supply of ARV drugs to treat ODHA is still sufficient, so that people who feel they are at risk of contracting HIV must check their health conditions at the health center.
"We hope that this year the number of our patients, especially those who check for infectious diseases such as HIV and the like, can be more, so that their conditions can be known. If more ODHA are detected, it means that the number of cases can decrease in the years to come,"
