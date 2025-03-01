1) Fitting the ‘missing puzzle pieces’ – research sheds light on the deep history of social change in West Papua
Owing to its violent political history, West Papua’s vibrant human past has long been ignored.
Unlike its neighbour, the independent country of Papua New Guinea, West Papua’s cultural history is poorly understood. But now, for the first time, we have recorded this history in detail, shedding light on 50 millennia of untold stories of social change.
By examining the territory’s archaeology, anthropology and linguistics, our new book fits together the missing puzzle pieces in Australasia’s human history. The book is the first to celebrate West Papua’s deep past, involving authors from West Papua itself, as well as Indonesia, Australasia and beyond.
The new evidence shows West Papua is central to understanding how humans moved from Eurasia into the Australasian region, how they adapted to challenging new environments, independently developed agriculture, exchanged genes and languages, and traded exquisitely crafted objects……………….
The RI-PNG Border Security Task Force Yonif 512/QY Koops Swasembada stumbled upon the plantation during a routine patrol.
According to an official press release from the Indonesian Army Information Service, received in Jakarta on Friday, the field housed 204 marijuana plants measuring between 1.5 and 2 meters tall and estimated to be 5 to 6 months old.
"The land's owner is currently unknown. The seized evidence has been secured and will be handed over to the Pegunungan Bintang Police," Maj. Gen. TNI Novi Rubadi, Pangkoops Swasembada, stated in the press release.
Rubadi praised the task force for successfully uncovering the marijuana field.
He emphasized that seizing such narcotics helps the government protect the nation's youth from marijuana use, aligning with Koops Swasembada's mission to prevent illegal activities along the RI-PNG border.
"Let us continue to work together to maintain a safe and conducive environment in the RI-PNG border region," Rubadi concluded.
Related news: National park drone curbs not tied to drug field discovery: govt
Related news: Indonesian govt confirms marijuana field found in E Java national park
Related news: South Sumatra police find two-hectare marijuana field in Empat Lawang
Translator: Walda Marison, Aditya Eko Sigit Wicaksono
Editor: Azis Kurmala
Christian Solidarity International's statement against expanded land exploitation and military occupation provokes reaction from government of Indonesia
In an oral statement delivered during the 58th Session, CSI’s Abigail McDougal recalled that since assuming office last fall, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto had announced a revival of the government’s transmigration program to settle non-indigenous people in the province of West Papua. In addition, he had authorized the creation of two million hectares of new rice and sugar plantations, and a 50 percent increase in production capacity at the region’s Tangguh liquid natural gas facility.
West Papua is the easternmost region of modern-day Indonesia. While Indonesia is the largest Muslim-majority country in the world, the indigenous peoples of West Papua are almost completely Christian
With more than 79,000 West Papuans already internally displaced by military operations, protecting Papuans’ land ownership is an urgent imperative, McDougal said.
The UN’s 2021 Durban Declaration and Program of Action on combatting racism calls on states “to ensure that indigenous peoples are able to retain ownership of their lands and of those natural resources to which they are entitled under domestic law,” she recalled.
“Christian Solidarity International calls on the government of Indonesia to halt its transmigration program in West Papua, protect indigenous land rights, and allow international rights monitors to enter the region,” McDougal concluded.
The Indonesian delegation responded to CSI’s statement during the general debate, stating that they “reject the allegation that the Indonesian people in the six provinces of Papua are subjected to…discrimination” and pledging to “continue dialogue with all stakeholders, including with the local communities, to ensure their voices are heard.”
Reacting to the Indonesian delegation’s reply, CSI’s Director for Public Advocacy, Joel Veldkamp, said, “There could not be a greater contrast between the Indonesian government’s assurances at the Human Rights Council, and what we hear from our friends in West Papua – that Indonesian government-led projects cause them to fear for the very survival of their people.”
“We reiterate our call to the government of Indonesia to halt its destructive campaigns in West Papua.”
About CSI
Christian Solidarity International is an international human rights group campaigning for religious liberty and human dignity.
Joel Veldkamp
Christian Solidarity International
+41 76 258 15 74
email us here
CSI at the UN: Indonesia must protect indigenous land rights in West Papua
The United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP) and Kanak and Socialist National Liberation Front (FLNKS) held a momentous meeting today in the European Parliament, bringing their shared struggle against foreign occupation to the heart of Europe.
The meeting, entitled ‘Anti-Colonial Struggle in the Pacific’, was hosted by Basque Country MEP Pernando Barrena (EH Bildu, The Left). ULMWP Interim President Benny Wenda addressed the meeting, along with Senator Robert Xowie from the FLNKS, Gorka Elejabarrieta (EH Bildu), former Catalan President Carles Puigdemont (Junts), and ILWP legal advisor Tim Hansen.
Attendees heard about the historic bond between the ULMWP and FLNKS, the ongoing humanitarian crises in both territories, the EU-Indonesia free trade agreement, and the strength of both parties’ case for self-determination under International Law.
Demonstrations took place across all seven regions of West Papua over the past two days in support of the meeting (video and pictures below).
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.