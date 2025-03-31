------------------------------
https://www.indcatholicnews.com/news/52047
1) CSI defends indigenous peoples of West Papua at UN
Mar 30th, 2025
Source: Christian Solidarity International
The indigenous peoples of West Papua face renewed threats to their land rights, Christian Solidarity International (CSI) warned at the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva on March 28.
In an oral statement delivered during the 58th Session, CSI's Abigail McDougal recalled that since assuming office last fall, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto had announced a revival of the government's transmigration program to settle non-indigenous people in the province of West Papua. In addition, he had authorized the creation of two million hectares of new rice and sugar plantations, and a 50 percent increase in production capacity at the region's Tangguh liquid natural gas facility.
"These projects threaten not only the third largest rainforest in the world and one of the most biodiverse regions on the planet, but also the land that the indigenous peoples of West Papua call home," CSI's Deputy Director of Public Policy and Communications stated. According to Amnesty International, the resulting environmental degradation would pose an "existential threat to the people of West Papua."
The planned projects would entail an increased military presence in West Papua, which has been subjected to military occupation for decades. This "is particularly concerning," McDougal said, "as Indonesia's parliament last week amended the country's military law, removing checks on the military's power."
West Papua is the easternmost region of modern-day Indonesia. While Indonesia is the largest Muslim-majority country in the world, the indigenous peoples of West Papua are almost completely Christian.
West Papua was made a colony of the Netherlands in 1898, and was administered separately from Dutch-ruled Indonesia. It was only handed over to Indonesia in 1962, thirteen years after Indonesia became independent. This decision provoked widespread protests and an independence movement that continues until today.
With more than 79,000 West Papuans already internally displaced by military operations, protecting Papuans' land ownership is an urgent imperative, McDougal said.
The UN's 2021 Durban Declaration and Program of Action on combating racism calls on states "to ensure that indigenous peoples are able to retain ownership of their lands and of those natural resources to which they are entitled under domestic law," she recalled.
"Christian Solidarity International calls on the government of Indonesia to halt its transmigration program in West Papua, protect indigenous land rights, and allow international rights monitors to enter the region," McDougal concluded.
The Indonesian delegation responded to CSI's statement during the general debate, stating that they "reject the allegation that the Indonesian people in the six provinces of Papua are subjected to…discrimination" and pledging to "continue dialogue with all stakeholders, including with the local communities, to ensure their voices are heard."
Reacting to the Indonesian delegation's reply, CSI's Director for Public Advocacy, Joel Veldkamp, said, "There could not be a greater contrast between the Indonesian government's assurances at the Human Rights Council, and what we hear from our friends in West Papua - that Indonesian government-led projects cause them to fear for the very survival of their people."
"We reiterate our call to the government of Indonesia to halt its destructive campaigns in West Papua."
LINKS
CSI oral statement: www.csi-schweiz.ch/app/uploads/sites/13/2025/03/CSI-Oral-Statement-UNHRC-58-Item-9.pdf
Transmigration plan: www.csi-int.org/news/west-papuan-churches-fear-revival-of-indonesian-resettlement-plan/
Catholic Church leaders have called for dialogue to bring an end to deadly violence in Indonesia’s conflict-torn Christian-majority Papua region.
“The Church emphasizes the importance of peaceful dialogue between Jakarta and Papua to end a cycle of violence that brings only suffering,” said Bishop Yanuarius Teofilus Matopai You of Jayapura, the provincial capital and Papua's largest city.
The prelate’s March 28 statement came in response to the killing of Rosalia Rerek Sogen, a 30-year-old teacher from East Flores, in a rebel attack in Anggruk district, in Yahukimo Regency on March 21.
Another seven people were critically injured in the attack by the National Liberation Army of the Free Papua Organization (TPN-OPM), police and media reports say.
The rebels also reportedly burned down a local school building where Sogen was a teacher
It was the latest in a string of violent incidents in Papua in recent months
TPNPB-OPM spokesman Sebby Sambom later called on all teachers and health workers to immediately leave the area, which he said was an armed conflict zone that would see further attacks.
Bishop You said that this serious “violation of human rights” was strongly condemned.
“The Church calls for collaboration between the government, customary leaders, and religious communities for a solution that is humane and rooted in love, justice, and peace,” he said.
He said the conflict in Papua has dragged on for more than six decades and caused “mass displacements.”
“Many civilians have been forced to flee their homes in several regencies in Papua, such as Nduga, Intan Jaya, and Yahukimo, in search of safer areas,” the prelate said.
“These displacements often occur under extremely challenging conditions, with limited access to food, clean water, and health care,” he added.
Bernardus Bowitwos Baru, the bishop-elect of Timika diocese and a rights campaigner, said this case was one of many humanitarian issues in Papua, “which requires immediate action to stop it.”
“The shooting of the teacher is just the latest. However, do not forget that many other civilians have been victims of pro-independence groups or Indonesian security forces,” he told UCA News.
“It’s unfortunate that there is no attempt to sit together to stop this humanitarian crisis,” he said.
“For us, there is no other way but to have a dialogue involving all,” he added.
The violence is Papua has dragged on for decades since the end of Dutch colonial rule in 1962 and Indonesia’s annexation of the region the following year through what many Papuans call “a sham referendum.”
Fighting between rebel groups and Indonesian security forces have left about 500,000 people dead, thousands more injured and tens of thousands displaced, according to rights groups.
In the past decade, at least 300 civilians have been killed in Papua, media reports say.
Rights group Amnesty International said security forces and rebels were responsible for the killing of 236 civilians between January 2018 and June last year.
More than 85 percent of Papua's 4.3 million people are Christians, according to official records. Of them, about 70 percent are Protestant and just over 15 percent are Catholic.
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.