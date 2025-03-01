Thursday, March 6, 2025

1) Military intensifies operations in Pegunungan Bintang and Puncak throughout January and February’25


2) Two Papuan villagers shot during joint security operation in Intan Jaya

3) Military command hands back ‘Jubi Molotov Bomb Case’ to Regional Police amid growing concerns


4) Indonesian court blocks palm oil expansion, but leaves Indigenous land rights in limbo 




-------------------------------

https://humanrightsmonitor.org/news/military-intensifies-operations-in-pegunungan-bintang-and-puncak-throughout-january-and-february25/

1) Military intensifies operations in Pegunungan Bintang and Puncak throughout January and February’25

Human Rights News / IndonesiaWest Papua / 6 March 2025 





The Indonesian military (TNI) deployed new troops and intensified operations in the regencies Pegunungan Bintang and Puncak in January and February 2025. The military operations were reportedly carried out in indigenous communities, causing new internal displacements. TNI members allegedly burned residential houses and established military posts in civilian buildings. The significant intensification of the operations has raised concerns among human rights organisations, local communities, and religious groups as the increased military presence has triggered new internal displacements in the areas.
The deployments could be part of new combat tactics, which the TNI plans to implement in West Papua against the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB). TNI General Agus Subiyanto announced in late January to make fundamental changes to its war doctrine that would allow the TNI to be more adaptive and capable of dealing with the guerilla war in West Papua. General Subiyanto elaborated that the change would include technical adjustment, improving the tactical capabilities of soldiers, and the modernisation of combat equipment.

Pegunungan Bintang

On 18 January and 22 February 2025, Indonesian military forces reportedly carried out operations in the Oksop District, Pegunungan Bintang Regency, Papua Pegunungan Province, destroying civilian homes in the Mimin Village. Local reports accuse the TNI of unjustly targeting civilian property in the Oksop District, where no ongoing conflict between the military and TPNPB had occurred throughout past years.
Military members have been occupying the GIDI Ephesus Church in Mimin Village since 9 December 2024, using the building to accommodate the military personnel. In a press release dated 9 December 2024, GIDI church (Gereja Injili Di Indonesia) representatives demanded the immediate withdrawal of military personnel from the church facilities and the Oksop District. Following the arrival of the military members in the Oksop District between 28 November and 9 December 2024, more than 3,300 indigenous Ngalum people fled their homes in fear of potential outbreaks of armed violence, security force raids, and reprisals.

Destroyed houses in the Mimin Village, Oksop District

——————————————————


2) Two Papuan villagers shot during joint security operation in Intan Jaya

Cases / IndonesiaWest Papua / 6 March 2025 
On 19 October 2024, the Indonesian military (509/BY TNI), in collaboration with the Indonesian National Police launched an operation in Bilogai Village, Sugapa District, Intan Jaya Regency, Papua Tengah Province. During the operation, a group of civilians was sitting in a traditional house (Honai) in Bilogai as military personnel arrived at around 2:20 pm causing panic among the indigenous communities in the area.
Many villagers fled into the forest in fear of the approaching military forces. According to the information received, the military opened fire at those running away. Two men named Mr Mani Mirip, 23, and Mr Heni Sondegau, 25, sustained bullet injuries during the incident. Mr Mirip sustained a bullet wound in the upper chest while a grazing shot on the left cheek hit Mr Heni Sondegau. Despite their injuries, both villagers fled to the forest with other internally displaced persons from Sugapa. Fearing further violence, many people from Sugapa have decided to move to neighbouring villages.

Mr Mani Mirip, 23, and Mr Heni Sondegau, 25, sustained bullet injuries as aresult of the security force raid in Sugapa on 19 October 2024






---------------------------


3) Military command hands back ‘Jubi Molotov Bomb Case’ to Regional Police amid growing concerns

Human Rights News / IndonesiaWest Papua / 6 March 2025 
The investigation into the Molotov bomb attack on the Jubi office has seen a setback, with new developments raising concerns about the authorities’ commitment to uncover the perpetrators. In the months following the incident, the case was handled by the Papua Regional Police (Polda Papua), but in January 2025, the investigation was transferred to the military police for further examination. On 26 February 2025, the XVII/Cenderawasih Military Command officially returned the case file to Polda Papua, as stated by Lieutenant Colonel Candra Kurniawan, the head of information for the military command. Despite initial involvement in the investigation, the Military Command claimed that they had found no evidence linking the Indonesian National Army (TNI) to the attack.
This decision has drawn criticism from journalist advocacy groups, who argue that the authorities have not been serious in addressing the case, especially given the evidence and witness testimonies suggesting a TNI connection. The fire caused significant damage to two Jubi operational cars, totalling approximately IDR 300 million (about € 16,950) in losses.  Despite surveillance camera recordings (see photo on top, source: Jubi) and witness statements, including testimonies identifying the suspects as military personnel, the case has made little progress, with the investigation reportedly stalling and key witnesses disappearing.
Human rights groups, including the Coalition for the Advocacy of Justice and Safety for Journalists in Papua, criticize the handling of the case. They argue that the lack of an arrest, despite clear evidence and witness identification, reflects a lack of political will to pursue justice. They call for Polda Papua and the Military Command to take swift action in identifying and arresting the suspects, with some warning that failure to do so will result in more public protests.

Case Background

The community and Jubi journalists remain anxious for accountability, as the case has yet to yield any meaningful results in the months following the attack as impunity remains a major obstacle to addressing human rights abuses in West Papua.The combination of opaque internal investigations and lenient sentences for police and military personnel fosters a climate of impunity.
Neither military courts nor police procedures provide victim compensation. Allegations linking victims to armed independence movements are routinely amplified in national media, effectively deterring investigations and legal proceedings against perpetrators. The spread of misinformation about human rights violations shapes public discourse on military presence in the region, with military spokespersons frequently dismissing rights defenders’ claims and victims’ testimonies as hoaxes, thereby hampering accountability.
Civilian court proceedings against suspects remain exceptionally rare, as evidenced by the stark disparity between documented cases of torture, killings, and disappearances compared to actual investigations and trials. Throughout 2024, HRM recorded no prosecutions resulting in public trials of police or military-affiliated perpetrators.
Despite advocacy efforts by relatives and human rights organisations, Indonesian police and military institutions have proven largely impervious to public pressure. 




--------------------------------------

4) Indonesian court blocks palm oil expansion, but leaves Indigenous land rights in limbo 
HANS NICHOLAS JONG 6 MAR 2025 ASIA

  • Indonesia’s Supreme Court has upheld the government’s decision to block further expansion of the Tanah Merah oil palm project in Papua, preserving a Jakarta-sized swath of primary rainforest.
  • The ruling strengthens the forestry ministry’s authority to halt deforestation and was influenced by testimonies from the Indigenous Awyu tribe, who rely on the forest for survival.
  • While the decision prevents further clearing, it doesn’t grant Indigenous land rights to the Awyu, leaving the tribe vulnerable to future displacement.
  • Other companies are vying for control over concessions within the Tanah Merah project, fueling further conflicts and prompting Indigenous groups to seek formal land rights recognition.

JAKARTA — The Indonesian Supreme Court has upheld a government decision to curb the expansion of a multibillion-dollar oil palm plantation project in the country’s easternmost region of Papua.

In its Dec. 2, 2024, ruling, the court rejected lawsuits filed by two plantation companies that are part of the Tanah Merah mega plantation project, PT Megakarya Jaya Raya (MJR) and PT Kartika Cipta Pratama (KCP).

The ruling spares 65,415 hectares (161,644 acres) of rainforest — an area the size of Jakarta — in both concessions from further clearing.

This sets a major legal precedent for forest conservation in the country as it reinforces that the forestry ministry has the legal authority to order companies to stop clearing forests if they fail to develop plantations or violate environmental regulations, said Sekar Banjaran Aji, a forest campaigner with Greenpeace Indonesia who represents the Indigenous Awyu tribe in the case.

“[The ruling shows] that if the government actually wants to evaluate permits and take action, they do have the power. They just need clear rules of the game, for example, a clear mechanism for evaluation,” she told Mongabay. “With this ruling, the forestry ministry shouldn’t be afraid anymore to crack down on problematic palm oil companies in Papua.”

The ruling marks the latest legal development in the Tanah Merah project, the world’s largest palm oil estate, which has seen investors battling over the rights to clear large swaths of primary rainforest.

History of Tanah Merah 

The project is divided into seven concessions and sits on an immense block of primary forest spanning 280,000 hectares (692,000 acres) of rainforest — an area nearly twice the size of New York City — in the province of South Papua. These forests are home to a number of Indigenous tribes, including the Awyu (also spelled Auyu).

If developed in full, it would be the single largest bloc of oil palms in Indonesia, the world’s top producer of palm oil.

Since the project’s inception, ownership of the various concessions have changed hands several times.

An investigation by Mongabay and The Gecko Project in 2019 found that some of the concessions were owned by unknown investors hiding behind anonymously held firms in the Middle East.

In addition to issues with corporate secrecy, the Tanah Merah project has also been plagued with irregularities in its licensing process.

2018 investigation by Mongabay and The Gecko Project found that some permits were signed by a local politician while he was in jail for corruption. A follow-up investigation found that other permits appeared to have been falsified, with an official’s signature said to have been forged on key documents.


Legal battles

Development has begun on some of the concessions, including those operated by MJR and KCP, which have been tied to Pacific Inter-Link, a holding of the Yemeni-based Hayel Saeed Anam conglomerate.

MJR and KCP had cleared 8,828 hectares (21,814 acres) of rainforest for plantations, but a government evaluation found that the concessions remained mostly idle, with little evidence of production. In response, the Ministry of Environment and Forestry revoked their forest-clearing rights in 2022, ordering them to preserve the remaining 65,415 hectares of rainforest.

The companies sued the ministry, arguing that the decision harmed their business interests, and initially lost at the Jakarta State Administrative Court (PTUN). However, they won on appeal at the Jakarta High State Administrative Court (PTTUN), which ruled in their favor in February 2024.

The ministry and the Awyu tribe, whose ancestral forests would be threatened if the companies resumed operations, appealed to the Supreme Court. In December 2024, the Supreme Court overturned the PTTUN’s ruling, upheld the forestry ministry’s authority to regulate forest use, and confirmed that the companies could no longer clear additional forest for oil palm plantations.

Mongabay reached out to the law firm that represents MJR and KCP in the case, Leks&Co, for comment, but they did not respond by the time of publication.

Hendrikus Woro, a member of the Awyu tribe who testified in court for the cases, welcomed the ruling, calling it “truly fair.” He said he hopes the government now upholds the ruling by ensuring that his tribe’s ancestral forest in the two concessions remains protected as it holds great cultural and ecological significance.

Hendrikus said the tribe’s ancestral forest is rich in biodiversity, home to rare endemic species such as birds-of-paradise. Many of the plants found in the forest are also used by the community for various purposes, such as food, spice, medicine and construction.

“If our customary lands are entirely destroyed, everything will be lost — our biodiversity will vanish, and we as a people could face extinction,” Hendrikus told Mongabay. “Without our ancestral forest, our people cannot survive.”

Sekar of Greenpeace Indonesia said testimonies from Awyu individuals likely helped sway the Supreme Court judges in their ruling, as the tribe members “provided additional considerations related to forest conditions and their impact on the people.”


Battle’s not over yet

While the ruling spares the Awyu tribe’s ancestral forest from further destruction, it fails to recognize the rights of the Indigenous peoples to their land and forest.

This despite the Awyu tribe demanding the formal recognition of their rights in the proceedings, in which they served as intervening parties, said Tigor Gemdita Hutapea, another member of the Awyu tribe’s legal team.

“We wanted to send a message to the judges that this case is not just about licensing — it also involves Indigenous rights and environmental concerns,” he told Mongabay. “However, because the court classified the case strictly as a licensing dispute from the start, they focused only on the licensing aspects.”

As a result, the Awyu tribe is still at risk of being displaced from its ancestral land, Tigor said.

Instead of reallocating the forest to Indigenous communities, the government might give the concession to other business interests, leading to new companies entering the disputed areas.


Another legal battle brewing

In other parts of the Tanah Merah project, at least two new companies — PT Agro Subur Sejati (ASS) and PT Pertiwi Agro Mandiri (PAM) — have attempted to take control of some concessions, according to Tigor.

Both ASS and PAM have obtained licenses to two Tanah Merah concessions — PT Boven Digoel Budidaya Sentosa and PT Perkebunan Boven Digoel Sejahtera — which are part of the Digoel Agri group. Digoel Agri is a business conglomerate founded by the family of the late Ventje Rumangkang, a founder of Indonesia’s Democratic Party, but its majority shares have since been acquired by Australian company Gleneagle Securities.

Jones Rumangkang, the son of Ventje who used to be the spokesperson for the Digoel Agri group, told Mongabay last year that he exited the business in January 2024 after hearing that the investors behind the concessions wanted to pivot from the plantation business to carbon trading.

Then, in October 2024, the Digoel Agri group saw its licenses to the two concessions revoked by the local government and handed over to ASS and PAM. ASS reportedly began engaging with local communities in December 2024, making tali asih (“goodwill”) payments to at least three villages in the region, according to Hendrikus.

The Digoel Agri group then filed a lawsuit against the local government in an attempt to repeal the permit revocation.

This whole saga shows how legal uncertainty over land use and lack of legal recognition of Indigenous rights could lead to concessions being handed over from one company to another, with Indigenous communities continuing to be sidelined, Indigenous rights advocates say.

Hendrikus also pointed out that new companies like ASS dan PAM keep entering the scene to get a slice of the Tanah Merah pie despite a social media campaign successfully raising awareness about the plea of the Awyu tribe last year.

The campaign uses the hashtag #AllEyesonPapua, a riff on the #AllEyesonRafah hashtag used as a rallying cry to draw attention to Israeli attacks on civilian refuges in the southern Gaza city of Rafah last year.

It went viral, with the campaign poster shared nearly 3 million times on Instagram. The poster contains a link into an online petition that calls for the revocation of another oil palm concession that’s also part of the Tanah Merah project, PT Indo Asiana Lestari (IAL), which threatens to clear the ancestral forests of the Awyu tribe.

The petition has garnered more than 258,000 signatures, exceeding the campaigners’ initial goal of 200,000 signatures and nearing the new goal of 300,000.

In March 2023, the Awyu tribe filed a lawsuit against IAL at a court in Jayapura, the capital of Papua province, seeking to overturn the company’s environmental permit. The lawsuit went all the way to the Supreme Court, which ultimately found in favor of the company.

“Even though we have filed legal challenges and raised awareness on social media, this company [ASS] has appeared and started persuading the local people in its own way,” Hendrikus said.

That’s why the Indigenous communities now plan to apply for formal recognition of their rights with the local government using the December court ruling as the basis, Tigor said.

Without formal recognition, the Supreme Court ruling will not be able to fully protect the ancestral forest, Sekar said.

“Preserving the forest is good for the climate, but the problem is that the Awyu tribe loses the opportunity to manage the forest themselves. So, while it benefits the climate, it doesn’t benefit Indigenous communities,” she said. “The forest should be handed over to the Awyu people, but so far, that hasn’t happened.”

 

Banner image: Representatives of the Awyu and Moi Indigenous Peoples from West Papua visit the Supreme Court building in traditional dress, where they will hold prayers, rituals, as well as perform traditional dances in May 2024. They also bring a piece of their customary land as a symbol to be handed over to the Supreme Court.
Their demonstration will call on the Supreme Court to revoke the permits of two palm oil companies in Boven Digoel and Sorong which threaten customary forests, which in total cover more than half of Jakarta province. Papuan students and other civil society groups will also be present to support the struggle of the Awyu and Moi peoples. Image courtesy of © Jurnasyanto Sukarno / Greenpeace.

-----------------------
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)