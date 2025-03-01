2) Ministry sends aid to Merauke coastal flooding victims
3) Indonesia initiates Free Nutritious Meals program in Highland Papua
4) Prabowo inaugurates Freeport Indonesia smelter in Gresik
1) Vanuatu, Federated States of Micronesia, Marshall Islands, Nauru, and Samoa deliver joint statement on the situation of human rights defenders in West Papua
The Pacific state of Vanuatu, in cooperation with the Federated State of Micronesia, the Marshall Islands, Nauru, and Samoa, delivered a joint statement on the situation of human rights defenders in West Papua during the interactive dialogue with the Special Rapporteur on Human Rights Defenders on 6 March 2025 at the 18th Meeting of the 58th Session of the Human Rights Council.
“We believe that human rights defenders working in isolated, remote, and rural areas should be covered by the same human rights standards as human rights defenders in general, including the Universal Declaration on Human Rights and the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. At a global level, best practices promoting openness, transparency, and accountability must be respected to protect human rights defenders.
In this respect, we would like to encourage freedom from harassment and call for the safety of human rights defenders, all human rights defenders in the Indonesian province of Papua and West Papua, including those who advocate for humanitarian aid and the safe resettlement.”
We reiterate the call made by our Pacific leaders to the High Commissioner and Indonesia to agree on a date for an independent expert visit by the High Commissioner and to report to this Council on the human rights situation in the Indonesian province of Papua and West Papua”, said the Vanuatu diplomat during the session.
2) Ministry sends aid to Merauke coastal flooding victims
March 17, 2025 19:45 GMT+700
Jakarta (ANTARA) - The Ministry of Social Affairs has sent assistance for the victims of coastal flooding in Merauke district, South Papua province.
According to a written statement released here on Monday, the ministry will distribute the assistance through the local government to ensure it reaches the locations and is on target.
"We have distributed assistance today. Hopefully, this assistance can be received by those who are in need soon," Social Affairs Minister Saifullah Yusuf said the same day.
He informed that the tidal flooding, recorded since March 10, 2025, has affected 1,586 people from 333 families.
The affected families comprise 112 families from Sabon village, 127 families from Toor village, and 94 families from Dafnawangga village of Waan sub-district.
Although there have been no fatalities, he said, the floodwaters have not receded in several areas, causing residents to temporarily evacuate to their relatives' homes.
The minister emphasized that the assistance is proof of the government's concern for the people affected by the disaster.
He informed that the aid comprises 500 basic food packages, which include rice, cooking oil, biscuits, and instant noodles, among other things.
In addition to providing assistance, the Ministry of Social Affairs is conducting a quick assessment to identify the needs of the affected residents, he said.
Meanwhile, the local government is distributing aid and helping coordinate emergency response measures and evacuations of residents who are still in risky locations.
He said that additional assistance will be sent with aid from the Merauke district government using ships as the location is quite far.
3) Indonesia initiates Free Nutritious Meals program in Highland Papua
March 17, 2025 15:32 GMT+700
Jayawijaya, Highland Papua (ANTARA) - The National Nutrition Agency (BGN), along with the governments of Highland Papua Province and Jayawijaya District, officially launched the Free Nutritious Meals (MBG) program for the region on Monday.
Wahyu Adi Pratama, Coordinator of Nutritional Fulfillment Service Units (SPPG) at BGN in Highland Papua, noted that the program has officially started after being postponed from its original launch date on February 17.
"A dining session marks the launch of the MBG program today," he remarked in Wamena, Jayawijaya.
Pratama emphasized that the general plan is to operate two SPPGs, or kitchens dedicated to the program, to cater to the district's nutritional needs of approximately seven thousand pupils.
However, he stated that the plan's full implementation might be delayed until after Eid al-Fitr because one of the partners designated to help BGN with meal preparation and distribution had passed away.
The coordinator explained that in the program’s initial phase, the government aims to prioritize providing meals to schoolchildren before expanding to meet the nutritional needs of pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers, and toddlers.
He also revealed the government’s plan to promote the significance of the program, which has been prioritized by President Prabowo Subianto, by distributing meals to teachers in Highland Papua.
The official underlined that BGN Head Dadan Hindayana has approved this plan, allowing for the provision of free nutritious meals to both pupils and teachers in the province.
Pratama then highlighted that for Muslim pupils and teachers, the government intends to offer customized meal packages for takeaway during the Ramadan fasting month.
Meanwhile, Head of Jayawijaya District Athenius Murib reminded the designated kitchens to prioritize hygiene in the cooking processes.
"Hygiene must be prioritized to ensure the meals are safe to eat," he remarked.
4) Prabowo inaugurates Freeport Indonesia smelter in Gresik
March 17, 2025 18:19 GMT+700
Gresik, East Java (ANTARA) - President Prabowo Subianto inaugurated a smelter or precious metal refining plant (PMR) belonging to PT Freeport Indonesia in the Gresik Special Economic Zone (KEK), East Java, on Monday.
"This afternoon, I hereby inaugurate the precious metal refining plant of PT Freeport Indonesia in Gresik, East Java," he said at the inauguration ceremony.
He then emphasized the importance of the smelter for refining concentrates into precious metals such as gold and silver.
"This is important for our country. We want Indonesia to be able to sell finished goods with added value, not only raw materials," he said.
Based on the information gathered, the PMR factory has the capacity to produce up to 52 tons of gold per year.
The factory will process 6 thousand tons of anode mud per year to reach the production figure. Anode mud is a by-product of copper concentrate processing.
Prabowo noted that the Freeport Indonesia smelter in Gresik is believed to be the largest precious metal refining factory in the world, especially in terms of processing from upstream to downstream.
The head of state then thanked Freeport Indonesia and Freeport McMoran, which have been operating in Indonesia for more than 50 years. He lauded Freeport McMoran for its contribution to building the nation.
"In my opinion, Freeport is an example of a responsible and good corporation. Now they prove it by practicing downstreaming in Indonesia," he said.
At the inauguration ceremony, the President was accompanied by Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Bahlil Lahadalia; Minister of State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs), Erick Thohir; the president director of PT Freeport Indonesia, Tony Wenas; and East Java Governor Khofifah Indar Parawansa.
After the smelter inauguration, Prabowo was scheduled to fly to Sidoarjo to simultaneously inaugurate 17 stadiums nationwide from the Gelora Delta Stadium in Sidoarjo.
