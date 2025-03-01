1) Rights defender made bishop in troubled Indonesian region

The Vatican has appointed an Augustinian priest, known as a human rights activist, as bishop of a diocese in Indonesia’s conflict-ridden Christian-majority Papua region.
Father Bernardus Bowitwos Baru, 56, was named the new bishop of Timika Diocese in Papua on March 8.
The announcement was made at the Three Kings Cathedral in Timika Diocese, which has been without a bishop for the past six years.
Baru has been serving as the rector of Fajar Timur Catholic College of Philosophy for the past three years.
Previously, he was the director of the Secretariat for Justice, Peace, and Integrity of Creation (JPIC) of the Augustinian religious order in Papua.
Baru has been vocal against decades-long deadly conflict between the military and rebel groups in the region and alleged rights abuses by security forces.
The bishop-elect said his new role broadens the scope for engaging in humanitarian issues more
“It’s just possible that the methods are no longer the same as before,” he told UCA News, referring to collaborating with rights groups at the national and international level for peace in Papua.
“I will try to approach in a spirit of dialogue leaders in government institutions and security forces to end the humanitarian crisis in Papua,” he said.
Papua region, including areas covered by his diocese, also faces challenges of mining, he said.
Timika Diocese is the base for the world’s largest gold and copper mining company, PT Freeport Indonesia. The region continues to face unrest related to the environmental crisis experienced by indigenous peoples, he pointed out.
“I will strengthen the JPIC Commission in the diocese. We will emphasize the presence of the Church that cares about the people,” he added.
Baru is the second native Papuan bishop to lead two of five dioceses in Papua after Bishop Yanuarius Teofilus Matopai You of Jayapura, who was appointed in 2022.
Observers say the new appointment shows the Vatican is heeding the long-running demand of Papuan Catholics for native bishops to address their challenges better.
The call became louder after some bishops in Papua faced criticism for controversial steps. Recently, Archbishop Petrus Canisius Mandagi of Merauke in Papua came under fire for openly supporting a government plantation project that threatens to wipe out vast forest areas.
Lay activist Soleman Itlay, a critic of Church leadership in Papua, said that the appointment of Baru "is a sign that the Vatican is thinking about the importance of the Catholic Church, which is increasingly rooted in Papua."
"Although there are already two indigenous Papuan bishops, we hope that one day all dioceses can be led by Papuans," he said.
“Peace is everyone’s dream. For years, Papuans have longed for a prophetic voice from a church leader. I hope that voice of the new bishop will grow stronger,” he said.
Baru was born in Suswa Village, Mare District, Maybrat Regency, on Aug. 22, 1969.He joined the Augustinians in 2001 and was ordained a priest in 2006. He earned a doctorate in missiology at Pontifical Urbaniana University, Rome, in 2018.
Southwest Papua Governor Elisa Kambu elaborated here on Monday that the formation of this task force is crucial to ensure that this national program can be implemented in six districts and cities.
"This task force will collaborate with the National Nutrition Agency (BGN)," Kambu remarked.
He noted that provincial, district, and city governments would assist in constructing infrastructure, such as road access to the nutrition kitchens, water supply, and other supporting facilities, to ensure the program's smooth operation throughout the region.
"This is the responsibility of local governments to ensure the program runs throughout the region," he stated.
Later, he stated that once the task force team is established, monitoring will be conducted to map out the needs and responsibilities of local and central governments.
"In principle, we continue to support the national program according to our financial capabilities," he stated.
He highlighted that the priority MBG recipients are those in dire need, such as schools in remote areas.
The MBG implementation in Sorong District currently targets 10 schools in the sub-districts of Aimas, Mariat, and Mayamuk.
The target for MBG recipients in educational institutions in Sorong District is 28,341 students spread across 288 educational units, ranging from early childhood education to high school levels.
Meanwhile, in Sorong City, the MBG program has been implemented in only eight schools, with one healthy kitchen, aiming to reach 43,407 students across 249 schools.
Related news: Govt fully funds free meals in remote Indonesian regions: BGN
Related news: Students to get take-away meals during Ramadan
Related news: Indonesia's Papua Highlands to adapt free meal program to local needs
Translator: Yuvensius, Kenzu
Editor: Arie Novarina
-----------------------------
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.