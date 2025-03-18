Tuesday, March 18, 2025

AWPA condemns the arrest of 12 West Papuan activists in Sentani on the 18 March

Australia West Papua Association (Sydney)

AWPA condemns the arrest of 12 West Papuan activists in Sentani on the 18 March 2025.

 

Statement 19 March 2025


The activists were arrested because they were handing out leaflets about the upcoming launch of a boycott Indonesian products campaign. 

 

As the  activists walked towards the Sentani old market they were stopped by the police and taken to the Jayapura district police station in Doyo Sentani.

 

 

 

Joe Collins of AWPA said, “the activists were simply informing the public about the boycott campaign which is their right under article 19 of The Universal Declaration of Human Rights” 

 

Article 19

Everyone has the right to freedom of opinion and expression; this right includes freedom to hold opinions without interference and to seek, receive and impart information and ideas through any media and regardless of frontiers.

 

The activists should be released immediately.

 

Joe Collins said, “A boycott is a  nonviolent   act to raise awareness about an injustice, in this case the ongoing human rights abuses suffered by the West Papuan people under Indonesian rule. It’s a peaceful and voluntary act which  the powerless can use against the powerful”.   It has also been used by governments when it suits them. 

 

 

The ULMWP has reported that the boycott campaign “has won support from more than ninety tribes, political organisations, religious and customary groups – people from every part of West Papua are demanding a boycott of products complicit in the genocidal Indonesian occupation”.

 

 

The  launch  of the boycott Indonesia campaign in solidarity with occupied West Papua  will be on the 20th March in the UK (7-9 GMT)

 

 

 



Photos posted on AWPA FB page



















-------------------------------------------

Names of those arrested (posted on FB


The names of those arrested are as follows:
1. Ones M. Kobak, Chairperson of the GR-PWP Sentani Region.
2. Elinatan Basini, Deputy Secretary of GR-PWP Center.
3. Dasalves Suhun, Member
4. Matikel Mirin, Member
5. Apikus Lepitalen, Member
6. Mane Kogoya, Member
7. Obet Dogopia, Member
8. Eloy Weya, Member
9. Herry Mimin, Member
10. Sem. R Kulka, Member
11. Maikel Tabo, Member
12. Koti Moses Uropmabin, Member.

---------------

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)