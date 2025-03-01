1) IDP Update March’25: Increasing military presence triggers new displacements and fear among returning IDPs

2) Cartenz Peace Task Force Claims Weapons Supplier for TPNPB-OPM Comes from Mindanao, Philippines
As of mid-March 2025, more than 77,886 people in West Papua [1] remain internally displaced as a result of armed conflict between Indonesian security forces and the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB). New internal displacements were reported in the districts Pgpoma and Bina of Puncak Regency, the Moskona Barat District of Teluk Bintuni Regency, Papua Barat Province, and the Yuguru District in the Nduga Regency, Papua Pegunungan Province, in mid-January 2025. The displacements in Moskona Barat occurred in response to a TPNPB attack on a military post in Moskona Barat. Significant deployment of security forces caused indigenous communities in Yuguru
to flee their homes
Updated information on IDPs from the districts Oksop and Kroptak indicate that several thousand IDPs continue to hide in forest shelters without sufficient access to food and shelter while being isolated from healthcare services and education. In January 2025, churches and solidarity groups were able to deliver relief goods to IDPs in the Oksop District and IDPs from Kroptak who sought shelter in the town of Wamena.
Military representatives declared the internal displacements in the districts Moskona Barat and Oksop as hoax news in an attempt to avoid further public attention on ongoing military operations in the affected areas and the displacement of local indigenous communities on the ground. The ignorant and negligent attitude among security forces and government officials hampers humanitarian access and the official recognition of the IDPs by the Central Government.
In the districts Kiwirok and Suru-Suru, heavy military presence and the absence of adequate fundamental healthcare and education services complicate the return of IDPs to their villages. In Kiwirok, indigenous communities decided to establish new semi-permanent settlements in the jungle because the military have not yet withdrawn its personnel from the villages. The new settlements are isolated from government administration, healthcare, and education.
In other locations such as in the Suru-Suru District or Maybrat, IDPs have partly returned to their villages despite ongoing security presence amid indigenous communities and dysfunctional education and healthcare services. Military personnel substitute professional healthcare personnel and teachers in these areas, a strategy that may serve as a temporary stopgap, yet far from a sustainable solution in providing adequate public services to Papuans in rural areas.
Districts Pogoma and Bina, Puncak Regency
Between 5 and 11 February 2025, Indonesian military personnel were reportedly deployed to ten districts across Puncak
using military helicopters. The first drop occurred on 5 February in the Batini Village, Magebume District. About 450 military personnel with combat equipment were flown in stages. According to the information received, TNI members carried out spontaneous raids, arbitrarily interrogating residents and setting up military camps in villages and near plantations. An unknown number of indigenous peoples from the affected regencies decided to flee their villages in fear of reprisals. On 14 February 2025, about 100 IDPs gathered in the Sinak District (see videos below, source: WPCC) or stayed with relatives in neighbouring districts, while others reportedly fled to the regencies Mimika and Nabire.
IDPs from Pogoma gather in the Sinak District, Puncak Regency, on 14 February 2025
Moskona Barat District, Teluk Bintuni
The situation in Moskona Barat District remains dire, with 14 villages completely abandoned in mid-January ‘25. The total number of IDPs is currently not available. Local communities fled their homes in fear of security raids following a TPNPB attack on a military post in the Moskona Barat District on 13 January 2025. The TPNB claimed three soldiers were killed during the ambush. The Kasuari Regional Military Commander later denied the attacks
saying that the Moskona area was safe.
This statement contradicts the reality on the ground. Many villagers have reportedly fled to stay with relatives in neighbouring districts while others have built temporary shelters in the forest, without proper access to food, healthcare, and education. One elderly woman named Mrs Dina Orocomna was allegedly separated from her relatives during escape and died in the forest. The local government and authorities have been silent about the situation. Solidarity groups and churches called for immediate humanitarian aid, including logistics and medical support for the IDPs.
Yuguru District, Nduga
The situation in the Mebarok District of Nduga Regency has become increasingly tense due to increased military presence and its effects on the local population. On 18 January 2025, the Indonesian military began deploying significant forces, including 23 helicopters, in the Yuguru area of Meborok District (see photo below, Source: Jubi).
The deployments have caused fear among the indigenous communities, prompting them to flee their homes. Military operations have reportedly led to the destruction of homes, confiscation of property, and the burning of personal belongings. As a result, civilians from several villages have sought refuge in nearby forests. The military intervention disrupted the community, with reports of forced interrogations and violence, including the killing of domestic animals.
Testimonies from villagers in Yuguru paint a grim picture of the Indonesian military’s presence. According to reports, military personnel arrived by helicopter and began detaining villagers, forcing them out of their homes at gunpoint while interrogating them about the whereabouts of specific individuals. The military also seized personal belongings and mocked indigenous people who could not speak Indonesian.
The destruction of homes and properties has instilled fear and trauma among the population. Military members reportedly louted residential houses, deliberately destroyed livestock, and seized belongings from residents such as school supplies, machetes, and rifles. Following these events, residents from at least nine villages fled into the forests, leaving them displaced and vulnerable. The military’s occupation of civilian infrastructure, including schools and health centers, further exacerbates the humanitarian crisis. According to witness reports, the military occupied the Yuguru Elementary School 1 and the Mebarok District Office, converting the buildings into military posts.
Oksop District, Pegunungan Bintang
According to data compiled by priests of the catholic church, about 707 residents from the Mimin Village, Oksop District remain internally displaced in the forest. The IDPs belong to the indigenous Ngalum tribe. While the majority of IDPs from Oksop returned to their villages in late December 2024, 707 IDPs, including 251 children, remain in the forest due to ongoing fears of military presence.
In mid-January, the Head of the Public Relations Desk of the Damai Cartenz Police Task Force, Commissioner Yusuf Sutejo, declared all information on internal displacements in the Oksop district as hoax news. “Some residents moved to a safer place at the end of November 2024 but have returned to Oksop District […]. The information currently circulating is hoax news that is deliberately spread to provoke”, said Sutejo on 15 January 2025
.
The Indonesian army continues to occupy the Oksop District Office and the Mimin Village’s church, further deterring residents from returning. Restrictions on movement also remain in place for those who returned to their villages, with residents limited to working outside their homes only between 7:00 am and 5:00 pm. Community leaders have called for the withdrawal of the military from Oksop to allow the IDPs to safely return. Ignoring these appeals, the provincial and local governments have neither visited the IDPs nor provided humanitarian access………………………….
2) Cartenz Peace Task Force Claims Weapons Supplier for TPNPB-OPM Comes from Mindanao, Philippines
Reporter Nandito Putra March 13, 2025 | 01:13 pm
TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Chief of Operations for the Cartenz Peace Brigade Task Force, Brigadier General Faizal Ramadhani, revealed the origin of the weapons used by the West Papua National Liberation Army-Free Papua Movement (TPNPB-OPM).
Faizal stated that most of the confiscated weapons from the illegal arms trade in Papua came from South Mindanao, Philippines. Faizal said these firearms were illegally traded to the TPNPB-OPM. "Revelations over the past four years have been dominated by weapons originating from South Mindanao," Faizal said in a press release on Tuesday, March 11, 2025.
However, Faizal did not deny that there were also weapons circulating involving security forces. He did not provide detailed information on the number of weapons and ammunition smuggled by these forces.
Faizal stated that the police always take action against any security forces involved in the arms trade for the TPNPB-OPM. "So far, if there is anyone selling, it is purely individual and all are processed legally," he said.
The disclosure of illegal arms trading in Papua has been intensified since 2020. In the past four years, the Cartenz Peace Brigade Task Force has confiscated 77 firearms and thousands of pieces of ammunition that were to be smuggled.
In 2020, 16 firearms and 198 rounds of ammunition were confiscated. Then in 2021, the team only seized 22 rounds of ammunition. A year later, there were two firearms and 803 rounds of ammunition seized. "A significant number in 2023, with 32 firearms and 1282 ammunition. This occurred often during enforcement operations for pilot release, and the results were quite significant," Faizal said.
Throughout 2024, the Cartenz Peace Brigade Task Force seized 12 firearms and 788 rounds of ammunition intended for the TPNPB-OPM. Then at the beginning of 2025, they seized 17 firearms and 3,745 rounds of ammunition.
