1) Police brutality against Papuan student in Dogiyai Regency
On 24 March 2025, violence escalated in the Moanemani Village, Dogiyai Regency, Papua Tengah Province, as a group of police officers reportedly released warning shots and dispersed the crowd at the local market with teargas. According tot he information received, 19-year-old student named Mr Perison Yobee was collectively beaten by the police officers during the incident. Mr Perison lost conscious as a result oft the torture which left him with critical head injuries (see photo on top, source: independent HRDs). Several other civilians were reportedly also affected by the police violence at the market. The officers’ actions appeared to be related to the killing of an intelligence police officer by members oft he West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB) in Moanemani in the morning of 24 March 2025.At approximately 12:00 noon, a unit of police officers arrived at the market and began firing tear gas dispersing the people at the market (see video below, source: independent HRDs). The officers reportedly approached a group of Papuan men and began to beat them indiscriminately. Mr Perison Yobee was struck on the head by a tear gas grenade and subsequently beaten by the officers. The assault left him critically injured and unconscious. Following the incident, relatives brought Mr Yobee back to his village.The family has been providing traditional treatment. The full extent of the injuries remains unclear. The police provided no justification for their actions, and the incident has sparked widespread condemnation from the local community, demanding justice and accountability for the arbitrary acts of violence against Mr Yobee and other people at the Moanemani Market.
Police officers shooting teargas grenades at the Moanemani Market, 24 March 2025
Police officer discover a body in Moanemani on 24 March 2024. In a video statement, the TPNPB later claimed that the victim was an intelligence police member
2) Reverend Socrates Yoman speaks at West Papua APPG in UK Parliament March 24, 2025 in News
Reverend Socrates Yoman, President of the West Papuan Baptist Church, addressed MPs today (24th March 2025) at a West Papua APPG meeting in the UK Parliament.
Reverend Yoman is a widely respected religious leader, academic, author, activist, and member of the West Papua Council of Churches (WPCC). He has long been an outspoken critic of the Indonesian occupation, and as a result two of his books are banned in Indonesia.
Below is a version of the speech that Reverend Yoman gave to MPs and Lords.
Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, members of The House of Commons,
Thank you for having me on this golden opportunity to stand and to be here representing the West Papua Council of Churches on behalf of my indigenous people of West Papua.
I am bringing to you all warm greetings from the indigenous community of West Papua.
On this valuable time, I would like to draw your attention to the real-life challenges of my people on their own inheritance, the Land of West Papua.
As a matter of fact, my people have been living a long life full of suffering and poverty without the proper acknowledgement, protection and affirmative action from the world, more specifically from the Indonesia rulers who occupying, oppressing, and colonizing the indigenous people of West Papua.
So, on behalf of my people, the indigenous community of West Papua I would like to state the facts that West Papua is in possession of highly rich natural resources, such as gas, oil, gold and forest cover. However, for daily lives for us Papuans it is extremely the poorest in the world.
The question is: Who obtains the benefits and advantages from all this abundant natural resources?
There is such a big gap between the life of the indigenous people of West Papua and the life of the Indonesian migrants in West Papua economically, educationally, health, politically, culturally and historically.
The current life of my people is explicitly linked to marginalisation, destitution ultimately leading to abject poverty and sedentary.
Furthermore, the life of indigenous people in West Papua means being marginalised on their own inherited land, being paralyzed, and facing a degenerative process systematically, widely, and collectively committed by the Indonesian authority.
The Indonesian authority as the policy makers commits devastating ecocide, and ruination of all our life, our property, our forest, poisoning our water, land dispossession for oil palm plantation on behalf of a national development.
Meanwhile, the living standard of life of indigenous West Papuans is economically, educationally, medically, politically on average 95% subjected to abject poverty.
Environmental destruction is another factor that we are facing daily in West Papua. West Papua is described as the lungs and the Green State of the world. However, it is currently being destroyed and devastated by Indonesian authorities in the name of national development.
For example, the current situation in Merauke the Indonesia National Strategic Project, which is destroying and devastating the land as livelihood and source of daily life of lifetime of the Indigenous peoples of West Papua. The Indigenous people in Merauke are standing strongly in rejection and resistance every day for protection their inheritance land for their children and grandchildren’s future. A little fresh air, the Deputy Minister of Human Rights of the Republic of Indonesia supports the resistance of Indigenous landowners.
Your excellencies, ladies and gentlemen, it is very obvious, that racism, human rights abuses, military operation, marginalization and environmental destruction and disappearance of people are all processes of extinction and mass genocide, which have been going on for many years in West Papua and has never been resolved.
The very sad fact is clearly visible within the government’s deliberate neglect of all cases of gross human rights violations committed by the Indonesian government for sixty years, which cannot be touched by the former Indonesian president Ir. Joko Widodo, even though he has visited West Papua nineteen times.
This is evidenced by, the gross human right abuses in the Biak case on July 6, 1998; Abepura case on December 7, 2000; Wasior case on June 13, 2001, Wamena Case April 3, 2003; Paniai case on December 8, 2014, the kidnapping and disappearance of the late Theys Eluay’s driver Aristitoles Masoka on November 10,2001 and also the mutilation of four innocent people in Timika on August 26, 2022 as well as other thousands of cases.
The fact is all perpetrators are untouchable people by the law. To which they have special impunity from decision makers and higher level of people in the Government’s authority. These perpetrators of gross human rights abuses have furthermore been granted and praised honourable position as national heroes.
Clearly, Indonesia’s policy in devastating, destroying, paralyzing and the extinction of indigenous communities from their own inherited land through the expansion of the numbers puppet provinces acts as a silent bullet.
As similar experience of South Africa under apartheid rulers, when Peter W. Botha became Prime Minister in 1978 Botha intentionally divided South Afrika 4 puppet states: Transkei; Bophutha Tswana; Venda; and Ciskei; though it finally led South Africa to obtain independence.
We understand profoundly the main purpose regarding division Indonesia’s puppet provinces in our inheritance, the Land of West Papua, the expansion of people from Indonesia to possess, dominate and monopolize the social and economy lives in West Papua. Many migrants spontaneously and uncontrollable come every day by plane and every week by ship. For example: The reality today is every day when we want to go to Wamena or other places around West Papua by plane, many of the passengers are hundreds of Indonesian migrants and among them only five Papuans. The consequence is that the indigenous people of West Papua are ultimately losing possession of land and are becoming marginalized.
And also, the migrants dominate and monopolize political and governmental employed positions as part of the occupation and colonialization of West Papua. For example: The members of the local parliament of the whole of West Papua are majority dominated by migrants, inevitably every five years extreme changes have taken place on the percentage of the members of the parliament. Candidates from the indigenous people of West Papua as a result lose their voters during election time because the indigenous people are becoming minorities gradually overtime. This is the real situation, the creeping genocide or the slow-motion genocide.
These includes the establishment and reinforcement of military and police deployment in West Papua on behalf of the national security, territorial integrity and protection of the sovereign state of Indonesia.
Furthermore, I frankly would speak with you that Special Autonomy is the political bargaining between West Papua and Indonesia. However, the Special Autonomy in 2001 totally FAILED. Special Autonomy is not the best way to resolve West Papua conflict. Because it is a part of a Development Resolution and not Conflict Resolution.
Why had Special Autonomy been granted and it was strongly supported by the EU including the British Government? The Indigenous people of West Papua unanimously support to obtain their political willingness for independence according to December 1, 1961. This political independence was annexed by international conspiracy through New York Agreement 15 August 1962 and Act of No Choice 1969.
In special Autonomy era, human rights violations in West Papua have increased significantly, including the killing of foreigners, military members, police members and civilians.
I have fundamental questions as follows:
1. Who shot dead Thomas Graeme Wall a New Zealand citizen in Kuala Kencana, Timika Tembagapura on March 30, 2020?
2. Who shot dead Pilot Glenn Malcolm Conning, a New Zealand citizen on August 5, 2024, in the Alama district, Timika, West Papua?
3. Who shot dead the general I Gusti Putu Danny Karya Nugraha on April 24, 2021?
4. Who shot dead Michelle Kurisi Doga on April 29, 2023?
As long as there has been no credible independent investigation involving the international community to investigate the murder of Thomas Grame Wall, Pilot Glenn Malcolm Conning, General I Putu Danny Karya Nugraha, Michelle Kurisi Doga above then all accusations by the state and the security forces of the Indonesia National Military (TNI) and the Republic of Indonesia Police against the West Papua National Liberation Army (TNPB) are untrue and cannot be trusted.
In a situation of unclear and uncertain accusations like this, proof is needed, so to prove who the real perpetrator of the shooting is, a neutral and credible investigation is needed. As far as there is no independent and fair investigation team, the accusations of both parties in conflict cannot be accepted and cannot be justified.
The current situation of the indigenous people from Nduga, Intan Jaya, Pegunungan Bintang and Maybrat are living under displacement and have not yet returned to their homeland.
In addition, I agree, and recommend the four roots of conflict which resulted to research by the Indonesian Institute of Sciences (LIPI) in being a framework and reference for building the West Papua Conflict Resolution.
The four main roots of conflict were formulated by the Indonesian Institute of Sciences (LIPI) which are contained in the book Papua Road Map: Negotiating the Past, Improving the Present and Securing the Future (2008), namely:
1) History and political status of Papua’s integration into Indonesia;
(2) State violence and gross human rights violations since 1961 which have not been resolved;
(3) Discrimination and marginalization of indigenous Papuans in their own land;
(4) Failure of development including education, health, and the economy of the Papuan people.
The results of the research by the Indonesian Institute of Sciences consist of two very important parts, first is Development Resolution and second is Conflict Resolution.
Fundamentally, according to our understanding, special autonomy, the granting of money, the expansion of puppet provinces in West Papua are NOT part of the solution to the root of the conflict, but a part of the state’s obligations and the same with other provinces in Indonesia, as long as Indonesia recognizes West Papua as part of Indonesian territory. However, the government deliberately ignores the resolution of the West Papua conflict.
The Indonesian government must take strategic steps to accommodate the resolution of the chronic roots of the West Papua conflict by involving a neutral third party in a neutral place. For example, the government has made Free Aceh Movement (GAM) a dialogue partner in Helsinki on August 15, 2005.
Furthermore, I raise several questions as follows.
- Why does Indonesia not allow the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights to visit West Papua?
- Why does the Indonesian government not give access to foreign diplomats and journalists to visit West Papua?
- What is Indonesia hiding in West Papua?
- What is the Indonesian government doing to the indigenous people of West Papua?
I would like to call for the following:
- The UN High Commission for Human Rights to immediately visit West Papua;
- Foreign diplomats and journalists are allowed to visit West Papua;
- Unconditional peace talks between the Indonesian Government and the Interim President of the United Liberation Movement for West Papua, mediated by a third party and held in a neutral place;
- Review the Act of No Choice in 1969 Self-Determination Act which is legally and morally flawed against the international law and international conspiracy;
- International communities to genuinely and frankly recognize and accept December 1, 1961, as the Independence Day of the Nation of West Papua. The strong reason is the representation of five states: The British, French, Australian, Dutch and PNG who attended and witnessed the 1 December 1961 in Jayapura, West Papua;
- Stop the Indonesia National Strategic Project in Merauke which is robbing the land of the indigenous people of West Papua and again is putting these indigenous people in the vicious cycle of extreme poverty.
Finally, to conclude I would like to remind you that the majority of the indigenous people of West Papua in 1969 mostly voted 95% in rejection to the integration of being a part of Indonesia, and they strongly stand on their political willingness as being an independent state on their own inherited land. Even of today that 95% of aspirational hope for independence has never been reduced for five and a half decades since 1969 up to now.
Thank you very much for kindness and attention. God bless all of us.
3) Restoring health, education services in Yahukimo: minister March 25, 2025 18:59 GMT+700
Jakarta (ANTARA) - Efforts to restore health services and resume educational activities are underway in Yahukimo district, Highland Papua, following the recent insurgent attacks targeting teachers and health workers, Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture, Pratikno, has affirmed.
In a statement received here on Tuesday, he informed that after the recent attacks by an insurgent group, the situation in Yahukimo has been brought under control, with restoration efforts carried out for health and education services.
"We will soon give a permanent solution. Education and health services for the community must be guaranteed," he said after a ministerial coordination meeting on security for health and education services in conflict areas here on Tuesday.
He added that the government has provided assistance to victims' families through the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, and other relevant ministries and agencies.
It has been confirmed that the attack led to one death and left six others injured.
For the restoration of education services, he said, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, together with the local government and related parties, is preparing steps so that teaching and learning activities can be resumed without delay.
He added that the education services will be prepared after the holiday period, though the emergency response period will still be in place, to ensure that children can return to school as soon as possible.
Meanwhile, the restoration of health services has also resumed with the support of the Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI), the National Police (Polri), the Ministry of Health, and the local government.
Efforts to accelerate the normalization continue to be carried out so that the community can again get access to adequate services.
The minister emphasized the importance of cooperation between all parties in protecting education and health services in conflict areas and urged all parties to help maintain a conducive situation to prevent such incidents from occurring again.
4) Separatists kill Catholic teacher in Indonesia's Papua regionSeven others injured in attack on school, rebels warn teachers and medics to leave area
A Catholic teacher was killed and seven other people injured in an attack on a school by separatists in Indonesia's restive Papua Highlands province, police said March 24.
The attack took place in Anggruk district, in Yahukimo Regency on March 21 by an armed criminal group — the Indonesian government’s label for pro-independence group the National Liberation Army of the Free Papua Organization (TPN-OPM) — police said in a statement.
One woman was killed, 30-year-old Rosalia Rerek Sogen, from East Flores, East Nusa Tenggara province, who had been working in the area since 2022.
Seven other people were injured, three of them seriously, according to police who said the rebels also burned down the local school building.
"This is a barbaric and very cruel act. Teachers and medical personnel are not military, they are educators who dedicate themselves to the children of Papua," said Brigadier General Faizal Ramadhani, commander of a military unit in the area.
A joint police and military team entered Anggruk on March 23 to recover the body and rescue the injured, he said.The TPNPB-OPM later claimed responsibility for the attack.
Spokesman Sebby Sambom called on all teachers and health workers to immediately leave the area, which he said was an armed conflict zone that would see further attacks.
"We convey to President Prabowo and the military commander not to carry out retaliatory attacks on civilians indiscriminately," he saidYahukimo regent, Didimus Yahuli, confirmed on March 24 that only one person died in the incident, denying claims by separatists that all the victims were killed.
Gabriel Goa Sola from the Indonesian Advocacy Service for Justice and Peace, an organization affiliated with the Church said, "we strongly condemn the perpetrators of this violence."
"We urge all parties concerned about Papua, including the UN Human Rights Council, to monitor this situation, which has a direct impact on civilians,” he told UCA News.
He also urged pro-independence groups and Indonesian security forces not to target civilians.
The prolonged conflict has rendered the former Dutch colony one of the poorest provinces in Indonesia.
The struggle to break away from Indonesia has been ongoing since 1962 and is estimated to have killed up to 500,000 people. At least 300 people have died in the last decade.
Global rights group Amnesty International said security forces and rebels were responsible for the killing of 236 civilians between January 2018 and June last year.
Indonesia’s Papua region has a population of 4.3 million people. Christians comprise 85.02 percent of the population — Protestants 69.39 percent, and Catholics 15.63 percent.
