1) 96 laid-off workers of Freeport have died
News Desk February 18, 2022 4:50 pm
Jayapura, Jubi – As many as 96 former PT Freeport Indonesia workers who were laid off have died, allegedly due to illness and depression after losing their jobs.
Former Freeport employee Anton Awom, who is also the Work Strike head of the Jayapura Region, said there were a total of 8,300 employees who were unilaterally terminated by PT Freeport Indonesia for participating in a strike in 2017.
“Now we are 8,204 people. We laid-off workers are still fighting for our rights,” Awom said on Thursday, February 17, 2022.
Awom said the massive layoffs made these workers lose jobs and benefits while the cost of living was getting higher. As a result, many are depressed.
“Based on the information we have collected, some are sick, some are depressed because of the heavy necessities of life they cannot fulfill,” he said.
Awom requested the National Commission on Human Rights (Komnas HAM) protect their right to life. He said that the strike carried out by Freeport workers in May 2017 was legitimate, therefore, no worker should be fired for participating in a strike.
Director of the Papua Legal Aid Institute Emanuel Gobay called on the Papua Governor, the head of the Papuan Legislative Council, and the chair of the Papuan People’s Assembly (MRP) to immediately take action to facilitate the laid-off workers to meet with PT Freeport Indonesia.
“The management of PT Freeport Indonesia must immediately reemploy the workers they have terminated for participating in a strike, activate their basic salaries and insurance,” Gobay stressed.
Gobay said the laid-off Freeport workers could be reemployed as the Supreme Court had decided that the strike done by Freeport’s employees in May 2017 was legal. “The Supreme Court declared that the strike action of 8,300 PT Freeport Indonesia workers was legal. This decision was taken by the panel of judges after examining two pieces of evidence, namely a Papua Manpower Agency Letter dated September 12, 2018, and a letter from the Papua Governor dated December 19, 2018,” he said.
Gobay said the strike was part of union activities that were protected by law. “It is in accordance with the provisions of Article 28 of Law No. 21/2000 on Labor Unions in conjunction with the provisions of Article 153 paragraph (1) letter G of Law No. 13 /2003 on Manpower,” he said.
Furthermore, Gobay said that striking workers or workers who are doing union activities are protected from layoffs. Thus, the action of PT Freeport Indonesia to terminate the employment of workers on the grounds of resigning is invalid and employees must be re-employed at their original post. “This is guaranteed by law, as stipulated in the provisions of Article 168 of Law No. 13/2003 on Manpower,” said Gobay. (*)
Reporter: Hengky Yeimo
Editor: Aryo Wisanggeni G
2) Involve eminent religious figures in West Papua vaccination: Jokowi
17th February 2022
Jakarta (ANTARA) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) pressed for involving esteemed local religious figures
in the implementation of vaccination in West Papua to provide an understanding of the importance of COVID-19 vaccination to the public.
"For West Papua, all people must be invited. Involve prominent religious figures, so that they offer a direct understanding to the population," President Jokowi stated during a virtual review of the implementation of vaccinations in 12 provinces held at the Bogor Presidential Palace, West Java, on Thursday.
Jokowi lauded the close cooperation among the regional governments, national police, and military (TNI) in the implementation of the vaccination drive. He urged to accelerate the implementation of vaccination.
On the occasion, West Papuan Police Chief Inspector General Tornagogo Sihombing reported to the president that the condition in West Papua Province was currently safe and conducive.
Some 1,819 people were being treated for COVID-19, out of which 1,647 were self-isolating, he noted
Sihombing also remarked that so far, no West Papuan people had died due to the Omicron variant, although based on the samples tested, the variant was detected in West Papua.
Sihombing also affirmed that his side will continue to work hard to vaccinate the people of West Papua.
Based on the 2020 West Papua population census data, West Papua's population had reached 1,134,068 people. The COVID-19 vaccination program targets to administer vaccination to at least 70 percent of the population, or around more than 790 thousand people.
Currently, around 58.2 percent of the target had received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, 38.5 percent were administered the second dose, and 1.7 percent were given the third or booster dose.
West Papua's authorities have urged the Ministry of Health to increase the stocks of the Sinovac vaccine to accelerate the implementation of vaccination and achieve the 70-percent target by the end of February or mid-March 2022.
