1) 96 laid-off workers of Freeport have died

96 laid-off workers of Freeport have died


Involve eminent religious figures in West Papua vaccination: Jokowi 

Indonesia's Papua to get first international university

 Jayapura, Jubi
Jayapura, Jubi – As many as 96 former PT Freeport Indonesia workers who were laid off have died, allegedly due to illness and depression after losing their jobs.
Former Freeport employee Anton Awom, who is also the Work Strike head of the Jayapura Region, said there were a total of 8,300 employees who were unilaterally terminated by PT Freeport Indonesia for participating in a strike in 2017.

“Now we are 8,204 people. We laid-off workers are still fighting for our rights,” Awom said on Thursday, February 17, 2022.
Awom said the massive layoffs made these workers lose jobs and benefits while the cost of living was getting higher. As a result, many are depressed.
“Based on the information we have collected, some are sick, some are depressed because of the heavy necessities of life they cannot fulfill,” he said.


Awom requested the National Commission on Human Rights (Komnas HAM) protect their right to life. He said that the strike carried out by Freeport workers in May 2017 was legitimate, therefore, no worker should be fired for participating in a strike.
Director of the Papua Legal Aid Institute Emanuel Gobay called on the Papua Governor, the head of the Papuan Legislative Council, and the chair of the Papuan People’s Assembly (MRP) to immediately take action to facilitate the laid-off workers to meet with PT Freeport Indonesia.

“The management of PT Freeport Indonesia must immediately reemploy the workers they have terminated for participating in a strike, activate their basic salaries and insurance,” Gobay stressed.
Gobay said the laid-off Freeport workers could be reemployed as the Supreme Court had decided that the strike done by Freeport’s employees in May 2017 was legal. “The Supreme Court declared that the strike action of 8,300 PT Freeport Indonesia workers was legal. This decision was taken by the panel of judges after examining two pieces of evidence, namely a Papua Manpower Agency Letter dated September 12, 2018, and a letter from the Papua Governor dated December 19, 2018,” he said.

Gobay said the strike was part of union activities that were protected by law. “It is in accordance with the provisions of Article 28 of Law No. 21/2000 on Labor Unions in conjunction with the provisions of Article 153 paragraph (1) letter G of Law No. 13 /2003 on Manpower,” he said.

Furthermore, Gobay said that striking workers or workers who are doing union activities are protected from layoffs. Thus, the action of PT Freeport Indonesia to terminate the employment of workers on the grounds of resigning is invalid and employees must be re-employed at their original post. “This is guaranteed by law, as stipulated in the provisions of Article 168 of Law No. 13/2003 on Manpower,” said Gobay. (*)
Reporter: Hengky Yeimo
-----------------------------

 Jakarta (ANTARA)


Jakarta (ANTARA) - Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) pressed for involving esteemed local religious figures
 in the implementation of vaccination in West Papua to provide an understanding of the importance of COVID-19 vaccination to the public.

"For West Papua, all people must be invited. Involve prominent religious figures, so that they offer a direct understanding to the population," President Jokowi stated during a virtual review of the implementation of vaccinations in 12 provinces held at the Bogor Presidential Palace, West Java, on Thursday.

Jokowi lauded the close cooperation among the regional governments, national police, and military (TNI) in the implementation of the vaccination drive. He urged to accelerate the implementation of vaccination.

Related news: Jokowi praises public enthusiasm to get vaccinated in West Papua

On the occasion, West Papuan Police Chief Inspector General Tornagogo Sihombing reported to the president that the condition in West Papua Province was currently safe and conducive.

Some 1,819 people were being treated for COVID-19, out of which 1,647 were self-isolating, he noted

Sihombing also remarked that so far, no West Papuan people had died due to the Omicron variant, although based on the samples tested, the variant was detected in West Papua.

Sihombing also affirmed that his side will continue to work hard to vaccinate the people of West Papua.

Based on the 2020 West Papua population census data, West Papua's population had reached 1,134,068 people. The COVID-19 vaccination program targets to administer vaccination to at least 70 percent of the population, or around more than 790 thousand people.

Currently, around 58.2 percent of the target had received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, 38.5 percent were administered the second dose, and 1.7 percent were given the third or booster dose.

West Papua's authorities have urged the Ministry of Health to increase the stocks of the Sinovac vaccine to accelerate the implementation of vaccination and achieve the 70-percent target by the end of February or mid-March 2022.
Related news: Mass vaccinations planned for residents of W Papua's Arfak Mountains
Related news: 25,730 public sector workers vaccinated in West Papua

 

Reporter: Rangga PAJ, Fardah
—————————————————



Construction is part of efforts to boost education, development in one of the country's poorest regions

Konradus Epa, Jakarta

Indonesia’s Papua is to have an international university to increase educational quality in the impoverished region 

after the government this week issued a permit for the project, which is backed by the local Church.

The International University of Papua (UIP), the first international university in the region, will be built this year by the

 Papuan Education Maga Foundation, which held a soft launch this week in Jayapura, capital of Papua province, 

after the go-ahead was given.

Papua and West Papua provinces are among the least developed regions in the country, with poor education 

standards often cited as a contributory factor. 


“The university can provide young indigenous Papuans with a global insight so that they can compete at the national 

and international levels,” said Samuel Tabuni, chairman of the Papuan Education Maga Foundation.

He said the university hopes to attract an initial 500 students to be taught by 24 lecturers in two

 faculties — science and technology and teacher training and educational science. 

The campus will be built on about 30 hectares in Telaga Ria Hill in Jayapura district this year and will include

 offices, a college building, accommodation facilities for students, lecture theaters, an auditorium and a church.


"The university should be a source of pride to Papuan people, who should not forsake the opportunities it will 
provide in the future "

A presidential spokesman said it is hoped the university will raise educational quality in eastern Indonesia.

"It will hopefully provide a workforce that will meet new challenges in the job market,” said Abetnego Tarigan,

 deputy chairman of the Presidential Staff Office.

Father Alberto John Bunay, chairman of the Papuan Indigenous Priest Forum, said he hoped the university 

would help empower young Papuans. 

“Young Papuan people need to compete with other regions in Indonesia, so the government should support it,” 

Father Bunay told UCA News on Feb. 18.  

Sacred Heart Archbishop Petrus Canisius Mandagi of Merauke in Papua also welcomed the university.

“The university should be a source of pride to Papuan people, who should not forsake the opportunities it will

 provide in the future,” he said. 

