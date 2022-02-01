2) Jayapura City govt forms team for identification and inventory of Indigenous Papuans
3) MPR, govt agree to strengthen humanistic approach in Papua, West Papua
1) Police attempts to reduce violence, Papua Police says
News Desk February 16, 2022 3:29 pm
Papuan Police Chief Inspector General Mathius D. Fakhiri when handing over certificates, books and noken to eight figures. - Jubi/Alex
Jayapura, Jubi – The Papua Police has claimed to continue to reduce violence in Papua. Together with the local government, the police wants welfare for the community, said Papua Police chief Insp. Gen. Mathius D Fakhiri in a discussion about policing which took place in Jayapura City on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.
In an attempt to maintain security and order, Fakhiri said, the Papua Police held two special operations called the Cartenz Peace Operation (25 January – 25 June 2022) and Rastra Samara Kasih or Rasaka Cartenz 2022, which would start in early March 2022 until the end of this year.
The Cartenz Peace Operation was previously called the Nemangkawi Operation. Meanwhile, the name Rastra Samara Kasih Cartenz came from Sanskrit, wherein “Rastra” means nation, “Samara” is guardian, and “Kasih” means belonging and loving.
“Philosophically, Rastra Samara Kasih Cartenz is protecting the nation in Papua with love. As written in the Bible, John 15:12, ‘This is my commandment, Love each other in the same way I have loved you,'” he said.
He believes that the consistency of the humanitarian approach in Papua is the best instrument to transform conflicts and problems into an effort to build peace in the long term.
“The National Police have long attempted to contribute to the welfare, education, and health of the Papuan people through the Noken Community Building concept,” he said. Ever since he was entrusted with serving as Papua Police chief, Fakhiri said he had tried to adopt the best practice in addressing the culture that grew from the Papuan people.
He further thought that now was no longer the era for the police to play a role in front. “The police will be behind, ready to encourage and support local governments to build and prosper the community,” he said.
“We have realized this through the Cartenz Peace Operation, the Rasta Samara Kasih Cartenz Operation, and the Noken Community Building which came with various activities in the middle of the community,” he concluded. (*)
Reporter: Alexander Loen
Editor: Aryo Wisanggeni G
https://en.jubi.co.id/jayapura-city-govt-forms-team-for-identification-and-inventory-of-indigenous-papuans/
2) Jayapura City govt forms team for identification and inventory of Indigenous Papuans
News Desk February 16, 2022 2:50 pm
Jayapura, Jubi – The Jayapura City Administration through the Village Community Empowerment Agency has formed an identification and inventory team for the Port Numbay Indigenous community for the preservation or development of cultural values.
“This activity is to strengthen customary rights and empower village communities,” said head of Jayapura City’s Village Community Empowerment Agency Makzi L. Atanay on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.
Atanay said the identification and inventory of the Port Numbay Indigenous community were stipulated in Regional Regulation No. 17/2018 on the arrangement of customary land rights, including the establishment of a team to carry out the task of arranging customary land rights.
“This team involves ondoafi (Indigenous leaders) and village heads, discussing the ownership of customary rights, such as land and water, as well as other aspects such as art, culture, law, and education, which are the identity for the community that also have economic value,” he said.
Atanay hoped that there would be a collaboration between the government and traditional parties so that management of village empowerment and cultural preservation were maintained well, given that the City of Jayapura had a certain customary law with an important value.
“Is there anything the government can do to strengthen Indigenous Peoples’ institutions? Let’s find out together. We hope that there will be a mutual agreement so that we can present a program that is truly beneficial for the Indigenous community and the village,” said Atanay.
Meanwhile, Jayapura deputy mayor Rustan Saru also expressed his hope that the effort to identify Indigenous Peoples’ customary rights in the cultural, artistic, economic, and social aspects would strengthen the Indigenous communities.
“I hope that this team will formulate strategic programs to improve the welfare of Indigenous Peoples and maintain sustainability for generations to come,” said Saru.
Saru said the Jayapura City Administration always fully supported the preservation of the territory and customary law as the City was built on three entities, namely the government, custom, and religion.
“Let us be of one heart to build this city as our common home so that we can live in harmony, peace, security, and comfort for the sake of God and in accordance with the vision and mission of the Jayapura City Administration, which is modern, independent, competitive, and respect local wisdom,” he added. (*)
Reporter: Ramah
Editor: Dewi Wulandari
https://en.antaranews.com/news/215681/mpr-govt-agree-to-strengthen-humanistic-approach-in-papua-west-papua
3) MPR, govt agree to strengthen humanistic approach in Papua, West Papua
4 hours ago
Jakarta (ANTARA) - Chairman of the People's Consultative Assembly (MPR), Bambang Soesatyo, and Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs, Mahfud MD, have agreed to strengthen the humanistic approach policy in Papua and West Papua.
The policy refers to the involvement of Papuan social figures in efforts to improve the situation in the two easternmost provinces.
"The central government, through the Coordinating Ministry for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs, has made the MPR Communication and Aspiration Forum for Papua a strategic working partner to develop Papua by emphasizing national emotional humanistic approaches," Soesatyo said following a meeting between the MPR leadership, MPR RI for Papua, and Mahfud MD, according to a statement issued in Jakarta on Wednesday.
Papua MPR has 21 MPR members from the Papua and West Papua electorate districts, comprising four members of the House of Representatives (DPR) from the Papua electorate district, four members of the Regional Representative Council (DPD) from the West Papua electorate district, 10 DPR members from the Papua electorate district, and three DPR members from the West Papua electorate district, he noted.
Soesatyo said the forum will be appropriate to bridge and help disseminate the central government's work programs among the Papua community.
"In addition, support from the general chairmen and leaders of political parties is needed since the political parties have cadres up to the village, RW (community unit), and RT (neighborhood association) levels to strengthen the national network in Papua," he added.
Soesatyo, who is also vice chairman of the Golkar Party and chief of the Law Enforcement, Security, and Defense Board of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN), said that a variety of legal instruments have been made available to advance Papua.
The legal instruments include Law No. 2//2021 concerning the second round of amendments to Law UU No.21/2001 concerning special autonomy for Papua province, Presidential Instruction (Inpres) No/. 9/2020 concerning the acceleration of welfare development in Papua and West Papua provinces, and Presidential Decree (Keppres) No. 20/2020 concerning the integrated coordination team for the acceleration of welfare development in Papua and West Papua provinces.
"It is a matter of time to implement them properly and accurately," he added.
Welfare development in Papua and West Papua must be directed toward special autonomy transformation focusing on the five frameworks of acceleration, including acceleration of excellent and innovative human resources development, acceleration of transformation and economic development, acceleration of basic infrastructure development, and acceleration of bureaucratic reform, Soesatyo said.
Reporter: Putu Indah Savitri, Suharto
