1) Fiji looking into West Papua issue
Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist edwin.nand@fbc.com.fj | @EdwinNandFBCNews
FEBRUARY 11, 2022 6:45 AM
Acting Prime Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has confirmed that Fiji is taking a multilateral approach to issues regarding West Papua which has been fighting for independence from Indonesia.
Speaking in parliament late yesterday, Sayed-Khaiyum confirmed the Fijian government’s position is to help uphold the rule of international law.
“We are working very closely with the MSG, Pacific Island Forum and the UN to ensure that we take this matter forward in a way that respects international law and that’s what we need to do because we believe in the rule of law and it should be maintained internationally – as we have our position similarly – in the South China Sea that international laws must apply.”
West Papua has support from some Melanesian countries which believe that it should gain independence from Indonesia.
There have also been issues of human rights abuses in the region.
2) TNI and police must not shoot Papua civilians, the blame is on us: TPNPB
News Desk February 11, 2022 1:25 pm
Jayapura, Jubi – The Yahukimo 16 Headquarters of the West Papua National Liberation Army’s (TPNPB) has said that the Indonesian Military (TNI) and police personnel are not allowed to shoot Yahukimo civilians who did not know anything. The armed group challenges the TNI and police to fight against TPNPB troops in a certain war zone in Yahukimo Regency, Papua.
Leader of the Yahukimo Headquarters Brig. Gen. Elkius Kobak made an announcement in a circulated video received by Jubi on Tuesday, February 8, 2022. In the 12-minute video, Kobak said that his troops would defend their area of operation from Jekni to Unaukam, and from Yali to Anggruk.
“No one could intervene in my territory. We work according to the existing area,” he said.
Kobak said that his troops were responsible for all attacks and violence against the security forces that occurred in Papua’s Yahukimo from August 16, 2021 to February 6, 2022.
Therefore, Kobak asked the TNI and police troops not to blame the civilians in Yahukimo.
“I and my troops did it. The TNI and police must not blame innocent civilians. So please, TNI and police, look for us at our headquarters. We are waiting for you,” Kobak said.
The field commander of the Yahukimo TPNPB, Kopi Tua Hiluka, said that he was ready to carry out the duties and responsibilities of a soldier. He said that his troops would be solid in carrying out the orders of Brig. Gen. Elkius Kobak.
“As long as it is according to Elkius Kobak’s orders, we carry that out. Wherever we meet the TNI and police, we will continuously fire at them. We will continue to carry out guerrilla actions until Papua is independent,” said Hiluka.
Meanwhile, a subordinate to Hiluka, Benal Ketmen, said he would not back down from the guerrilla struggle to liberate the Land of Papua. “I’m ready for the operations. I will not back down. I am ready to fight to the end, carry out the leader’s orders according to our work area,” he said. (*)
Reporter: Hengky Yeimo
Editor: Aryo Wisanggeni G
