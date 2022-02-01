2) Armed Papuan terrorists' victims in Ilaga evacuated to Mimika Hospital
A google translate.
Original Bahasa link
1) Viktor Yeimo charged with treason
Reporter: Theo Kelen February 21, 2022 2:38 pm
Viktor Yeimo (wearing a hat) when he just got out of the detention car at the Jayapura District Court. - Jubi/Theo Kelen.
Papua No. 1 News Portal | Jubi Jayapura, Jubi – The Public Prosecutor of the Jayapura High Prosecutor's Office charged Viktor Yeimo with treason, at a hearing on Monday, February 21, 2021 at the Jayapura District Court. Viktor Yeimo was charged with being involved in the 2019 racism demonstration which led to riots, burning a number of public facilities and houses in Jayapura City, Papua.
Victor Yeimo's criminal case was registered at the Jayapura District Court with case number 376/Pid.Sus/2021/PN Jap on 12 August 2021.
The trial for Victor Yeimo's criminal case was led by a panel of judges chaired by Eddy Soeprayitno S Putra SH MH with member judge Mathius SH MH and Andi Asmuruf SH. The demands were read out by Public Prosecutor Achmad Kobarubun, Janwar and Piter Dawir from the Jayapura High Court.
There are 4 articles imposed by the Public Prosecutor against Viktor Yeimo. Among them are Article 106 of the Criminal Code in conjunction with Article 55 paragraph (1) to 1 of the Criminal Code, Article 110 paragraph (1) of the Criminal Code, Article 110 paragraph (2) of the Criminal Code, Article 160 of the Criminal Code in conjunction with Article 55 paragraph (1) of the Criminal Code.
The defendant Victor Yeimo, who was presented at the trial, denied all these accusations.
He stated that he was not involved in planning anti-racism demonstrations in 2019. Viktor Yeimo said he was involved in taking to the field because he felt hit by the case of racism that befell the Papuan people.
As a Papuan, he has the right to defend the Papuan nation because racism is a common enemy. "I have the right to defend my nation. My people are not animals but humans," he said in the Jayapura District Court courtroom. Viktor Yeimo said the anti-racism demonstration at the Papua Governor's Office in 2019 was peaceful and safe. All done in a dignified manner. "We went home peacefully and safely from the Papua Governor's Office," he said. Viktor Yeimo's attorney, Gustaw Kawer said all the accusations against Viktor Yeimo were vague.
According to Kawer, the public prosecutor was too pushy and mixed accusations that had nothing to do with Viktor Yeimo. His party, said Kawer, will prepare an exception or defense at the next trial. The next trial will be held on Thursday, February 25, 2022. After hearing the reading of the Public Prosecutor's indictment, as well as the defense of Viktor Yeimo and his attorney, Viktor Yeimo.
The panel of judges chaired by Eddy Soeprayitno S Putra SH MH stated that the trial would continue on February 25, 2022 with the agenda of hearing exceptions.
(*)
https://en.antaranews.com/news/216397/armed-papuan-terrorists-victims-in-ilaga-evacuated-to-mimika-hospital
2) Armed Papuan terrorists' victims in Ilaga evacuated to Mimika Hospital
10 hours ago
Timika, Papua (ANTARA) - Two people that fell victim to the shooting perpetrated by members of an armed Papuan separatist terrorist group in the Ilaga region, Puncak District, Papua, were evacuated to Timika to undergo emergency surgery at the Mimika Regional General Hospital.
Mimika General Hospital Head Dr Antonius Pasulu noted that the two victims of shooting perpetrated last Sunday (Feb 20) would undergo emergency surgery to extract bullets and shrapnel that remain lodged in their bodies.
"I have received information about the two victims from Ilaga. Currently, we have made requisite preparations for them to undergo surgery, and the two victims have been moved to the operation theatre," Pasulu confirmed in Timika on Monday.
A message circulating on mobile chat application WhatsApp has appealed to locals to donate blood to Glen Sumampauw, aged 30, in urgent need of blood transfusion for the surgery. Sumampauw is an employee of a local company, PT Martha Tunggal Teknik.
"We seek your assistance for Glen, a victim of a shooting in Ilaga that is currently being treated at the General Hospital, as he is in urgent need of O-type blood," according to the message.
Apart from Sumampauw, another victim evacuated to Timika is Air Force officer Chief Private Fermansyah, aged 29, a Papuan native belonging to the Biak tribe.
Sumampauw suffered a gunshot wound in the lower side of his left armpit, while Fermansyah suffered a wound from a gunshot that pierced the left shoulder and exited on the right side of his back.
Despite significant injuries suffered by the two victims, their condition is stable, the doctor noted.
Meanwhile, XVII/Cenderawasih Regional Military Command information department head Colonel Infantry Aqsha Erlangga reported that the evacuation of Sumampauw and Fermansyah from the Aminggaru Airfield in Ilaga, Puncak District, to Mozes Kilangin Airport in Timika on Monday morning was smooth.
An EC-725 Caracal Air Force helicopter was employed to evacuate the two victims at 7:30 a.m. local time (UTC +9), he added.
"We expressed our gratitude to all parties that assisted us to ensure the evacuation process ran smoothly. The values of humanity motivated us all to help the people and security officers that have fallen victims to the terror act perpetrated by the separatist terrorists in Papua," Erlangga remarked.
