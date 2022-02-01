Timika, Papua (ANTARA) - Two people that fell victim to the shooting perpetrated by members of an armed Papuan separatist terrorist group in the Ilaga region, Puncak District, Papua, were evacuated to Timika to undergo emergency surgery at the Mimika Regional General Hospital.

Mimika General Hospital Head Dr Antonius Pasulu noted that the two victims of shooting perpetrated last Sunday (Feb 20) would undergo emergency surgery to extract bullets and shrapnel that remain lodged in their bodies.

"I have received information about the two victims from Ilaga. Currently, we have made requisite preparations for them to undergo surgery, and the two victims have been moved to the operation theatre," Pasulu confirmed in Timika on Monday.

A message circulating on mobile chat application WhatsApp has appealed to locals to donate blood to Glen Sumampauw, aged 30, in urgent need of blood transfusion for the surgery. Sumampauw is an employee of a local company, PT Martha Tunggal Teknik.

"We seek your assistance for Glen, a victim of a shooting in Ilaga that is currently being treated at the General Hospital, as he is in urgent need of O-type blood," according to the message.

Apart from Sumampauw, another victim evacuated to Timika is Air Force officer Chief Private Fermansyah, aged 29, a Papuan native belonging to the Biak tribe.

Sumampauw suffered a gunshot wound in the lower side of his left armpit, while Fermansyah suffered a wound from a gunshot that pierced the left shoulder and exited on the right side of his back.

Despite significant injuries suffered by the two victims, their condition is stable, the doctor noted.

Meanwhile, XVII/Cenderawasih Regional Military Command information department head Colonel Infantry Aqsha Erlangga reported that the evacuation of Sumampauw and Fermansyah from the Aminggaru Airfield in Ilaga, Puncak District, to Mozes Kilangin Airport in Timika on Monday morning was smooth.

An EC-725 Caracal Air Force helicopter was employed to evacuate the two victims at 7:30 a.m. local time (UTC +9), he added.

"We expressed our gratitude to all parties that assisted us to ensure the evacuation process ran smoothly. The values of humanity motivated us all to help the people and security officers that have fallen victims to the terror act perpetrated by the separatist terrorists in Papua," Erlangga remarked. 

