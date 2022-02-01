2) The Day of Preaching the Gospel in Papua was marked by gunfire, 1 TNI soldier was shot by TPNPB-OPM
1) EDITORIAL New approach in Papua
Editorial board (The Jakarta Post) Jakarta ● Mon, February 7, 2022
Papuan students demonstrate in favor of Papuan independence at the Surabaya Police headquarters on Dec. 1, 2021, to coincide with the anniversary of the founding of the Free Papua Movement (OPM). (AFP/Juni Kriswanto)
Recently appointed Indonesian Military (TNI) commander Gen. Andika Perkasa has attracted public attention with his plan to change the way the institution deals with longstanding separatism in Papua.
He says the TNI will treat Papua like the nation’s other provinces, in that territorial operations will manifest as civic action programs. In the words of new Army chief of staff Gen. Dudung Abdurachman, the military will emphasize “love and affection”, a stark contrast to the use of force that has for decades characterized the TNI’s presence in the easternmost part of the country.
Such statements imply that the two generals have accepted that the militaristic approach will not address Papua’s resentment of Jakarta.
The fact that they understand the problem does not necessarily mean the TNI’s operations in Papua will drastically change, but we can hope the military will at least be more willing to work with other elements of society and the government to resolve the complex problems facing the Papuan people.
Andika aims to reverse the current deployment of troops, which human rights activists say has turned Papua into “a war zone”. Civil society, religious leaders and other prominent figures in Papua have repeatedly asserted that the militaristic approach will not be able to end the decades-long conflict in the natural resource-rich territory, but they say dialogue would.
Andika said the new paradigm would implement President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo instructions as the TNI’s supreme commander. The Army chain of command, from the provincial military command (Kodam) to the lowest unit, as well as the Air Force and Navy structures in Papua and West Papua, will return to their original functions as laid out in TNI procedure.
The TNI must prepare a long-term strategy to deal with threats to the country’s territorial integrity that will persist despite the new approach.
The most important mission for the military is to win the hearts and minds of Papuans. On Sunday, an Army soldier was wounded after an armed group attacked a military post in the remote village of Titigi in Intan Jaya regency. A week earlier, three Army soldiers were shot dead in Jenggernok village in Puncak regency.
Dudung said that while the hunt for separatist groups would continue, soldiers should treat all Papuans, even armed separatist groups, with more empathy because they were all citizens of Indonesia.
The statement quickly sparked controversy, with critics claiming Dudung was tolerating criminals who had killed TNI soldiers and civilians.
Clearly, the two generals are aware that the use force should only be the last resort.
They intend to promote the use of soft power, rather than hard power, the latter of which has proven unable to end hostilities in Papua.
Despite the massive infrastructure projects and huge amount of special autonomy funds granted to Papua, many residents feel Jakarta has abused their basic human rights and unfairly extracted their natural resources for decades. They have been left far behind the rest of the nation and are treated as second-class citizens. Repeated instances of racist behavior, both individual and institutional, have only increased Papuans’ alienation.
For these reasons, we welcome the vision of the two generals, who are opting for a more humanitarian approach in Papua. Let us give Andika and Dudung a chance to realize their promises.
https://jubi.co.id/hari-pekabaran-injil-di-tanah-papua-diwarnai-kontak-senjata-1-prajurit-tni-tertembak-tpnpb-opm/
2) The Day of Preaching the Gospel in Papua was marked by gunfire, 1 TNI soldier was shot by TPNPB-OPM
Reporter: Yuliana Lantipo February 6, 2022 9:51 pm
Papua No.1 News Portal | Jubi Jayapura, Jubi – Another shootout occurred between the Indonesian National Army (TNI) and the West Papua National Liberation Army-Free Papua Organization (TPNPB-OPM) in Sugapa, Intan Jaya Regency, Papua right on the anniversary of the Gospel in Papua Land, Saturday, February 5, 2022.
One TNI soldier, Prada Giyade Ramadhani Fattah, was shot and injured while guarding the Titigi Post, in Sugapa District.
Head of Information for Kodam XVII/Cenderawasih Colonel Inf. Aqsha Erlangga said the incident occurred at 08.30 WIT, Saturday (5/2/2022). The personnel of the Kodim Yonif PR 328/DGH Task Force were immediately evacuated. "After there was information about the shooting by KST, then two teams consisting of personnel from the Kodim Yonif PR 328/DGH Task Force from the Mamba Post arrived at Koramil 1705-08/Sugapa to evacuate," said Aqsha, quoted from detik.com.
The team then headed to Titigi Post to help with the evacuation process to Kotis Mamba Post. The evacuation was assisted by the Indonesian Air Force Caracal Heli and the Penerbad Bell-412EP which were flown from the Mozes Kilangin Airport Hangar in Timika. Arriving at Bilorai Sugapa Airport, Intan Jaya Regency, the victim was flown to Timika Regency to receive intensive care at the Mimika Regency Hospital. “At 14.00 WIT, the Indonesian Air Force helicopters that evacuated arrived at the Helipad of Y. Kapiyau Air Base, Timika.
Then the gunshot wound victim was immediately taken to the District Hospital. Mimika uses an ambulance to get more intensive treatment," he said. Aqsa explained that the gunshot wound to the TNI soldier was in the groin of his right leg, which penetrated to the back. Giyade is known to be still conscious. "Please pray that Prada Giyade Ramadhani will recover soon and be able to work again," he said. OPM claims to shoot dead 1 TNI member Meanwhile, TPNPB-OPM, in its official statement through Spokesperson Sebby Sambom, claimed to have shot a TNI member during a gun battle at Titigi Post, Titigi Village, Sugapa District, Intan Jaya Regency, Papua, Sunday (6/2/2022) morning. "The TPNPB troops managed to shoot dead one member of the TNI/Polri on behalf of Enos Aninam (Indigenous Papuan)," said Sebby Sambom in his written statement, Sunday.
He said that the Kemabu Intan Jaya Kodap VIII troops under the command of Undius Kogoya carried out the second attack in Sugapa.
Gunfire then occurred at 06.00-08.00 WIT. Sebby said, based on a report from Undius Kogoya, armed contact would be continued against the TNI/Polri. He then reminded the TPNPB-OPM demands that Indonesia, the Netherlands, the United States and the United Nations (UN) recognize the guilt of the annexation of West Papua into the territory of the Republic of Indonesia, which according to them was carried out in a fraudulent and unfair manner. Sebby also claimed that TPNPB troops had taken control of the Sugapa district, Intan Jaya, while TNI/Polri troops were gathering in the Intan Jaya Regent's Office area.
He said TPNPB was still on standby and prepared to continue the next gun battle. "TPNPB-OPM stated that we would attack on a large scale in the ongoing time," he said. Denies the TPNPB-OPM claim, Kodam XVIII/Kasuari denied that Prada Enom Animan died because he was shot by the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB) of the Free Papua Organization (OPM).
Head of Information Center for Kodam XVIII Kasuari Colonel Hendra Pasireron said Enos Aninam died in a single accident on Saturday (5/2/2022) at around 06.10 WIT. “At the time of the incident, Prada Enos was unable to control the speed of the Honda CRF dirt bike Nopol 3448 MZ he was driving so it hit a community house and bounced into a 1 meter deep water channel on Jl. Palapa is close to SMA Negeri 1 Manokwari, West Papua," Hendra said in his statement, Sunday (6/2/2022), as reported by Suara.com.
Prada Enos was helped by his colleague and taken to the ER at the Manokwari Hospital, but his life could not be saved until at 07.10 the doctor who treated him declared Prada Enos dead. 5 TNI members killed in Papua A total of 5 TNI members were killed and 5 others were injured in a number of shooting incidents with the Armed Terrorist Group (KKB) or OPM in Papua and West Papua, since the TNI Commander General Andika Perkasa officially took office on November 18, 2021 until now. After Andika took office and revealed plans to change the approach to conflict resolution in Papua, there were at least eight exchanges of gunfire and attacks on posts and police stations.
On Saturday, November 20, a TNI soldier who served in Suru Suru, Yahukimo Regency, Sertu Ari Baskoro died after being shot by the KKB led by Tendius Gwijangge. The Suru Suru Koramil commander, Infantry Captain Arviandi, was also reportedly injured and rushed to the hospital. Two months later, a shooting incident occurred in Maybrat Regency, West Papua, Thursday, January 20. One TNI member named Serda Miskel was also reportedly killed in a shootout with the KKB. The shootout occurred during Yonzipur 20/PPA while trying to repair the bridge from Faan Kahiro Village. In addition to the death toll, three TNI members were also reported to have suffered injuries, namely Serda Darusman, Prada Aziz, and Prada Abraham.
Then, as many as three TNI members were reported killed in a shootout that occurred in Gome District, Puncak Regency, Thursday (27/1/2022). The soldiers who died included Sergeant Rizal, Private Baraza, and Private Rahman Tomilawa. The shootout occurred at 05.00 WIT. At that time, the KKB attacked the TNI post. As of 10:00 WIT, the shootout had not yet ended.
Most recently, a TNI soldier, Prada Giyade Ramadhani Fattah, was injured by a gunshot wound while guarding the Titigi Post, in Sugapa District, Intan Jaya Regency on Saturday (5/2/2022).
Meanwhile, a member of the TNI on behalf of Prada Enos Aninam, who was declared dead on Sunday (6/2/2022) morning, there is still a difference of opinion between the TNI and TNPB-OPM.
The TPNPB claimed to have shot Prada Enos Aninam but this was denied by the Head of the Information Center for Kodam XVIII Kasuari Colonel Hendra Pasireron. (*) Editor: Kristianto Galuwo
3) Jokowi opens more than 36,000-hectares forest access to Papuan people
Jayapura, Jubi – President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo has designated 36,003 hectares of land in Papua as a Social Forest area on Thursday, February 3, 2022.
News Desk February 4, 2022 3:35 pm
A total of 5,247 families in Papua received a Social Forest Decree or “Green Decree” from President Jokowi. In addition, Jokowi also gave a Decree on the Release of Forest Areas Through Changes or “Blue Decree” to 264 recipients in Papua. The forest areas to be released through changes are located in the regencies of Mimika, Nabire, Merauke, Biak Numfor, Keerom, and the city of Jayapura.
The handout of the Green Decree and Blue Decree for a number of residents in Papua were done online.
The Ministry of Environment and Forestry’s Director of Reinforcement and Administration of Forest Areas, Herban Heriyandana, said Social Forest was a government program meant to increase access for communities around forests to utilize natural resources in the forest.
“Besides the Social Forest, there are also other programs such as the Community Forest, Village Forest, Community Park Forest, and so on,” Heriyandana said in Jayapura on Thursday.
He explained that the release of forest areas through changes was also initiated by the government to increase public access to utilize forest natural resources. According to him, the land released from the forest status is a forest area that has been existing under the control of a certain party, for example, in the form of settlements or crop fields that has existed for more than 20 years.
“These two decrees are different. The status of the forest to the Green Decree recipient remains as a forest area, but the community can and is permitted to work on it. The decree can also be extended for several decades. Meanwhile, the Blue Decree means the place is no longer a forest area, so the Land Affairs authority can issue a certificate on the land,” he said.
Head of the Papua Forestry and Environment Agency Yan Yap Ormuseray hoped that the people who received the Green Decree and Blue Decree could manage forest areas well. “The land that has been given by the state must be used well. There will be assistance as this is a central government program,” said Ormuseray.
He stated that the management of forest areas given to the community would remain under the government’s supervision. “Hopefully this will be the start of the community to start a business because the people already have legal rights to their land, which are given directly by the President,” he concluded. (*)
Reporter: Alexander Loen
Editor: Aryo Wisanggeni G
