1) UN writes to Indonesia, asks for information on alleged human rights violations in Papua in 2021


2) Papua Legal Aid urges police to fulfill health rights of treason suspects

3) Mapping the prevalence of severe acute malnutrition in Papua, Indonesia by using geostatistical models
1) UN writes to Indonesia, asks for information on alleged human rights violations in Papua in 2021

  News Desk February 14, 2022 12:48 pm 
Jubi TV – The United Nations (UN) through the Special Procedures Mandate Holders submitted a request for data, information, and clarification to the Indonesian government regarding alleged violations of human rights in Papua, internationally known as West Papua.
Among these allegations are the number of people who died including civilians in clashes between the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB) and the military, the arrest of Indigenous Papuans, and restrictions of access for the National Commission on Human Rights (Komnas HAM), the International Red Cross, and church workers.

The request in the letter dated December 22, 2021 was addressed to the Office of the Indonesian Permanent Mission to the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland. Three UN special rapporteurs signed the letter, namely José Francisco Cali Tzay (special rapporteur on Indigenous Peoples), Morris Tidball-Binz (special rapporteur on Extrajudicial Killings and Arbitrary Arrests), and Cecilia Jimenez-Damary (special rapporteur on the Rights of Internally Displaced People).
Jubi has confirmed the letter to the UN Regional Office in Bangkok, Thailand. The office said the letter was indeed sent to the Indonesian government but was not yet public.
CNNindonesia.com reported, the Coordinating Ministry for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs had confirmed the letter. Deputy for Foreign Policy Coordination Rina P. Soemarno confirmed the UN’s request.

“It’s a normal process. We as a UN member country may accept questions like that and the government needs to answer,” Soemarno said via text message on Saturday, February 12, 2022, as quoted by CNNIndonesia.com.

Soemarno said the Indonesian government would compile data and facts to answer the UN’s request in a coordination meeting between relevant ministries and institutions under the Coordinating Ministry for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs.
Such preparation was planned to be carried out on February 14 but was canceled because many people who were expected to attend the meeting were unable to attend.
The UN said the request for information was related to several previous communications between the UN and the Indonesian government regarding allegations of excessive use of force, extrajudicial killings, and torture of Indigenous Papuans by the police, military, or joint security forces. (*)

2) Papua Legal Aid urges police to fulfill health rights of treason suspects

 News Desk February 14, 2022 1:15 pm
Jayapura, Jubi – The Papuan Legal Aid Institute (LBH Papua) has asked the Papua Police to guarantee the fulfillment of the right to health for eight people who were arrested for raising the Morning Star flag at Jayapura City’s Cenderawasih Sports Center on December 1, 2021.
The eight people were accused of treason and are still being held at the Papua Police Detention Center. They are Malvin Yobe (28), Devio Tekege (26), Ambros Elopere (22), Maksi You (19), Paul Sode Hilapok (25), Luis Sitok (19), Ernesto Matuan (21), Melvin Waine (25). Prior to his arrest, Melvin Yobe was undergoing a pulmonary treatment program, while Sode Hilapok was suffering from hemorrhoids.

According to director of LBH Papua Emanuel Gobay, the Papua Police investigators have taken Sode Hilapok for treatment, Hilapok is currently taking medicine. However, the investigators have not fulfilled the proposal to take Malvin Yobe for treatment.
“I’ve told investigators but haven’t heard any development. As for Melvin Yobe, before being arrested, he was following a lung treatment program. After he was detained, I suggested [so that he could seek treatment], but he has not yet received treatment,” said Emanuel Gobay when contacted by Jubi by telephone on Thursday, February 10, 2022.
As the legal advisor to the eight people, Gobay emphasized that the police must fulfill his clients’ rights. “Even their activity of flying the Morning Star flag is guaranteed by Law No. 21/2001 on Papua’s Special Autonomy. But they are detained and charged with treason,” he said.

Gobay also criticized the lengthy process of investigation by the Papua Police investigators, which led to eight of his clients still being detained. On January 30, the police actually extended the detention period of his clients for 30 days.
Gobay assessed that his clients’ detention period was extended because investigators lacked evidence to delegate the case to the Public Prosecutor. “We emphasize that what the eight suspects did was not against the law. It did not affect the Papua region to become an independent or foreign territory, one of the elements of the treason crime,” said Gobay.

Meanwhile, chairman II of the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP) Buchtar Tabuni is also worried about the health conditions of the eight suspects. Tabuni visited them at the Papua Regional Police Detention Center on January 25 and found that Malvin Yobe and Sode Hilapok were sick.
Tabuni said he had met the Papua Police chief, Insp. Gen. Mathius D Fakhiri, and offered to be the guarantor so that Malvin Yobe and Sode Hilapok could be released from detention for treatment. At that time, said Tabuni, Fakhiri answered Tabuni’s offer of bail with a promise that the rights to the health of the eight treason suspects would be fulfilled. (*)
Reporter: Hengky Yeimo
Editor: Aryo Wisanggeni G



3) Mapping the prevalence of severe acute malnutrition in Papua, Indonesia by using geostatistical models

Abstract

Background

Severe acute malnutrition (SAM) is the most life-threatening form of malnutrition, and in 2019, approximately 14.3 million children under the age of 5 were considered to have SAM. The prevalence of child malnutrition is recorded through large-scale household surveys run at multi-year intervals. However, these surveys are expensive, yield estimates with high levels of aggregation, are run over large time intervals, and may show gaps in area coverage. Geospatial modelling approaches could address some of these challenges by combining geo-located survey data with geospatial data to produce mapped estimates that predict malnutrition risk in both surveyed and non-surveyed areas.

Methods

A secondary analysis of cluster-level program evaluation data (n = 123 primary sampling units) was performed to map severe acute malnutrition (SAM) in Papuan children under 2 years (0–23 months) of age with a spatial resolution of 1 × 1 km in Papua, Indonesia. The approach used Bayesian geostatistical modelling techniques and publicly available geospatial data layers.

Results

In Papua, Indonesia, SAM was predicted in geostatistical models by using six geospatial covariates related primarily to conditions of remoteness and inaccessibility. The predicted 1-km spatial resolution maps of SAM showed substantial spatial variation across the province. By combining the predicted rates of SAM with estimates of the population under 2 years of age, the prevalence of SAM in late 2018 was estimated to be around 15,000 children (95% CI 10,209–26,252). Further tests of the predicted levels suggested that in most areas of Papua, more than 5% of Papuan children under 2 years of age had SAM, while three districts likely had more than 15% of children with SAM.

Conclusions

Eradication of hunger and malnutrition remains a key development goal, and more spatially detailed data can guide efficient intervention strategies. The application of additional household survey datasets in geostatistical models is one way to improve the monitoring and timely estimation of populations at risk of malnutrition. Importantly, geospatial mapping can yield insights for both surveyed and non-surveyed areas and can be applied in low-income country contexts where data is scarce and data collection is expensive or regions are inaccessible…………..

