Tuesday, February 15, 2022

1) INDONESIA UN seeks answers over Papua human rights abuses


2) Students convey displaced people’s wish for military to withdraw from Papua
3) Coffin of Indonesia's senior agent in Papua flown to Jakarta 
4) Why build health centers and schools in Papua if there are no health workers and teachers?

1) INDONESIA UN seeks answers over Papua human rights abuses
Special rapporteurs want explanations from Indonesian government over issues including enforced disappearances

UCA News reporter, Jakarta Published: February 15, 2022 03:42 AM GMT

Human rights abuses in Papua have come under the spotlight of the United Nations with the global body's special rapporteurs seeking explanations over several issues including enforced disappearances.

The matter came to light after a document was sent by the Coordinating Ministry for Political, Legal and Security Affairs to officials in response to the request, which was later leaked to the media.

The document, which was accessed by UCA News on Feb. 14, included a letter to the Indonesian government signed by Jose Francisco Cali Tzay, special rapporteur on the rights of indigenous peoples, Morris Tidball-Binz, special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions, and Cecilia Jimenez-Damary, special rapporteur on the human rights of internally displaced persons.

 

They stated that they had received allegations indicating several instances of extrajudicial killings, including of young children, enforced disappearances, torture and inhuman treatment as well as the forced displacement of indigenous Papuans.

The three mentioned cases including the death of a two-year-old child and the injury of a six-year-old child after being shot in a gun battle between security forces and the West Papua Liberation Army in Sugapa, Intan Jaya district, on Oct. 26, 2021.

In addition, there is the case in Sugapa of Samuel Kobogau, 31, who was reported as a victim of enforced disappearance by military personnel and whose whereabouts have not been known since Oct. 5, 2021.

 

"Any disproportionate or abusive use of force, including lethal force, is counter-productive and can only aggravate the conflict”

 

 

They also asked for clarification regarding the increasing number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) — estimated at 60,000 to 100,000 — due to the conflict that has spread to at least seven districts in Papua.

“The growing number of internally displaced villagers has reportedly provoked an unknown number of deaths of villagers because of lack of food, medical care and weather conditions,” they said.

They also stated that the Red Cross, church charities and other aid organizations have been restricted in delivering basic humanitarian assistance to IDPs, while members of the National Human Rights Organization have faced security restrictions hampering their ability to independently access and document the situation on the ground.

They recommended the Indonesian government review the modus operandi and rules of engagement of its security forces, establish an independent and credible mechanism to investigate allegations of violations of the right to life, to personal security, to integrity and to deprivation of liberty to ensure accountability for acts of violence, improve justice and regain the confidence of local communities.

 

“Any disproportionate or abusive use of force, including lethal force, is counter-productive and can only aggravate the conflict,” they said.

The Coordinating Ministry for Political, Legal and Security Affairs had planned to discuss the letter on Feb. 14 in a meeting attended by high-ranking officials including military and police leaders.

However, Rina Soemarno, the ministry’s deputy for foreign policy coordination, told CNN Indonesia that the meeting was postponed due to the absence of many officials.

She explained that the meeting was aimed at "correcting false facts, demonstrating the law enforcement process and affirming Indonesia's respect for universal human rights values."

Usman Hamid, executive director of Amnesty International Indonesia, said the request by the special rapporteur is a standard procedure carried out by the UN to examine the condition of human rights in a country.

However, the fact that the UN pays special attention to the issue of Papua must be taken seriously by the government.

He said the government must follow up by conducting a credible investigation on issues of concern to the UN.

 

2) Students convey displaced people’s wish for military to withdraw from Papua

 News Desk February 15, 2022 2:56 pm

Jayapura, Jubi – The head of the Somatua Intan Jaya Independent Student Community, Feri Belau, asked the Indonesian Military (TNI) to immediately withdraw its troops from Migani, Intan Jaya Regency, and throughout Papua.
“Based on student dialogue with displaced people in Nabire and Intan Jaya, the people want to return to their hometowns. But they are afraid as the Indonesian Military sometimes shoots indiscriminately and civilians become victims of the shooting,” Belau told Jubi in Waena on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.
“Because it is difficult for the TNI and police to distinguish between civilians and the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB). So they shoot carelessly,” he added.

Belau said that the people of Intan Jaya who were in the refugee camps asked to return to their hometowns because they had difficulty adjusting to life in the city.
Belau assessed that the lives of the Migani people in refugee camps were a bad portrait of the policies of both the regional and central governments. “People are neglected without any serious assistance from the government. The government has violated human rights,” he said.


The student’s head urged the Papua Legislative Council, the Papua Provincial Government, and the Youth of Indigenous Church to all agree to military withdrawal from Intan Jaya and to return the innocent people to their hometowns. “The government, the people, the legislative council, and the Papua People’s Assembly must not talk differently, everyone must have one opinion for the sake of the survival of the Papuan people on their own land,” he said.

Recently, rights NGO Imparsial researcher Hussein Ahmad asked President Joko Widodo to withdraw all non-organic TNI troops from Papua. The goal is to reduce the violence that often occurs in the area. Hussein’s statement was made in response to President Joko Widodo’s direction, which wanted various problems in Papua to be resolved without weapons.
“This policy must be proven by withdrawing all non-organic TNI troops to unravel the escalation of violence,” he said.

According to Hussein, what is needed now is efforts to reduce violence and create a “humanitarian pause” in Papua. One way is to stop the armed contact between the government and the armed group that often occurs today. “This is to provide an opportunity for civilians affected by the conflict to return to their normal daily lives,” said Hussein. (*)
Reporter: Hengky Yeimo
Editor: Syam Terrajana

3) Coffin of Indonesia's senior agent in Papua flown to Jakarta  
9 hours ago

Jayapura, Papua (ANTARA) - The coffin of Head of the State Intelligence Agency (BIN) in Papua Maj. Gen. Abdul Harris Napoleon, who passed away in Sentani, Jayapura District, on Monday afternoon, was flown to Jakarta on Tuesday morning.

Napoleon likely died of a heart attack while attending an event at Horex Hotel in Sentani, Head of Operational Support at the BIN-Papua Office Colonel Rahmat Puji Susetyo informed ANTARA here on Monday evening.

Susetyo acknowledged that he was present along with Napoleon when he might have experienced a heart attack. He was then got rushed to the Dian Harapan Hospital in Waena and was confirmed dead at 6:12 p.m. local time.

The senior agent's coffin was transported to Jakarta by Garuda Indonesia, he remarked, adding that Napoleon had headed the BIN-Papua Office twice.

Napoleon was replaced Maj. Gen. I Gusti Putu Danny Karya Nugraha, but he was again assigned to head the BIN-Papua Office following Nugraha's death in an ambush by armed Papuans on April 25, 2021.

Related news: Indonesia's top agent in Papua dies of gunshot wounds
ANTARA reported earlier that Nugraha's death has left Indonesia aggrieved.

On April 25, 2021, Papuan separatist terrorists operating in Beoga Sub-district, Puncak District, Papua Province, ambushed BIN head Nugraha while he was visiting Dambet Village.

Nugraha, who was accompanied by seven security personnel, was shot in a gunfight with the armed rebels.

His death would never dissuade intelligence officers and security personnel from backing down in their fight against the armed separatist and terrorist groups in the province, BIN's Deputy VII Wawan Hari Purwanto asserted.

"This incident will not deal a blow to the outlook and morale of the intelligence officers and security personnel in addressing all types of national security threats," he stressed.

The fall of the BIN-Papua Office head on duty has demonstrated the sacrifice of Indonesian intelligence officers in defending Indonesia's sovereignty, he reiterated.

"This incident has also become a symbol of BIN's services in enforcing laws as a frontliner in the national security system," he stated.

Nugraha was laid to rest at the Kalibata Heroes Cemetery in South Jakarta on Tuesday (April 27, 2021), though his noble fight for defending Indonesia's sovereignty in Papua must go on. 
Related news: Fallen top agent's coffin flown to Timika on Monday: Military
Related news: President Widodo grieves over agent's death in Papua gunfight  

Reporter: Evarukdijati, Rahmad Nasution
Editor: Suharto


4) Why build health centers and schools in Papua if there are no health workers and teachers?
 News Desk February 15, 2022 3:30 pm

Sentani, Jubi – Member of the Customary Working Group of the Papuan People’s Council (MRP) Edison Tanati criticized development in Papua which focused more on infrastructure development without preparing human resources.
The construction of many schools and community health centers is considered useless because Papua still lacks teachers and health workers. This was stated by Edison Tanati in a question and answer session for Technical Guidance for MRP leaders and members which took place in Sentani on Friday, February 4, 2022.

According to him, without the people who are ready to run services in the various public facilities built, education and health services in Papua will not improve. “We’re talking about infrastructure without the readiness of human resources, what’s the point? The government announced the number of schools and health centers built in the village. But then, who teaches there? Who are the doctor and nurse?” Tanati said.
“A lot of what I see in various areas, physical development comes first without being accompanied by the readiness of human resources. For example, in Keerom Regency there is a community health center building where cows enter and live in it,” he said.

He further criticized the changes in the governance of the Papua Special Autonomy (Otsus) Fund following the promulgation of Law No. 2/2021 on the Second Amendment to Law No. 21/2001 or Otsus Law. The change reduces the ability of the Papua Provincial Government to exercise special autonomy.

“The regulations for the distribution of the Papua Otsus Fund have changed, even though Otsus is not about the program but the Papuan people in each regency and city,” said Tanati.

Now the disbursement of the Papua Special Autonomy Fund for city and regency administrations will depend on their program proposals approved by the central government. “Now cities and regencies must propose programs first, then the Special Autonomy Fund will be disbursed. It’s no longer the Special Autonomy Fund, it’s the same with the Special Allocation Fund or the General Allocation Fund,” Tanati added.

Meanwhile, secretary of Papua Regional Development Agency Adolof Kambuaya claimed the change in the Otsus Fund disbursement mechanism was oriented towards improving education and health services in Papua. “There are already indicators for the Otsus Fund to be distributed between one regency and another. And the purpose is in accordance with the Special Autonomy Law, which is intended to build education, health, infrastructure, and economic empowerment,” said Kambuaya. (*)
Reporter: Yance Wenda
Editor: Aryo Wisanggeni G
