1) EU calls on Indonesian govt to allow UN to visit West Papua
News Desk February 24, 2022 11:09 am
Jubi TV – The European Union (EU) Commission has called on Indonesia to allow the United Nations (UN) High Commissioner for Human Rights to visit Papua, internationally known as West Papua, as well as urging Indonesia to extend the permanent invitation to all Special Rapporteurs and Mandate holders. EU High Representative/Vice President of the Union for
Foreign Affairs and Security Josep Borell conveyed this on Monday, February 21, 2022.
Borell said EU-Indonesia relationships were supported by the 2014 Partnership and Cooperation Agreement. Recent discussions with Indonesia took place in the context of the Human Rights Dialogue (27 May 2021) and the Joint Committee (22 June 2021).
He acknowledged that ever since the democratic transition, respect for human rights in Indonesia has increased rapidly. However, the EU noted that the protection and fulfillment of freedom of expression, association, and peaceful assembly remains a concern in West Papua. The EU supports Indonesia’s territorial integrity but also encourages inclusive dialogue to address the problems experienced by local residents and ensure respect for human rights.
“The EU encourages Indonesia to allow the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights to visit West Papua and urges Indonesia to extend the permanent invitation to all Special
Rapporteurs and Mandate holders,” Borell told Jubi via email.
Since 2001, the EU has supported the Indonesian government’s efforts to promote the sustainable development of Papua and West Papua provinces, by allocating EUR 4.7 million specifically to these two provinces in the areas of democracy, civil society, peace, health care, education, and land use planning.
In addition, the EU has funded projects in Indonesia with more than EUR 112 million in the sectors of climate change, deforestation, education, health, and human rights, which also includes activities in Papua and West Papua.
Member of the European Union Parliament from Spain Carles Puigdemont i Casamajó told Jubi by email that previously on 1 December 2021, he and his two colleagues, Antoni Comín i Oliveres and Clara Ponsatí Obiols, had submitted a written question to the European Union Commission. They asked for an explanation of the framework agreement with Indonesia in 2014 in which ‘human rights’ was mentioned 17 times.
Casamajó and his colleagues wondered
if respect for human rights in West Papua and the release of political prisoners like Viktor Yeimo be a condition for negotiating a free trade agreement with Indonesia in the next round of negotiations.
They also asked if the EU High Representative/Vice President of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security would ask the Indonesian government to allow the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights a visit to West Papua.
“We also wanted to know how much money has been allocated to West Papua by the Commission since 2001 and for what purpose,” said Casamajó.
Benny Wenda, chairman of the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP), admitted that with the support of the European Union, it means there are 27 more countries that support the visit of the UN Human Rights Commissioner to West Papua. Previously, 81 Pacific, African and Caribbean countries had expressed their support.
“Finally, we have a clear position from the EU, that they are calling for Indonesia to allow a UN visit to West Papua,” Wenda told Jubi.
Jakarta's proposed six new provinces in Papua and West Papua may cause division and destruction of indigenous tribes
Ryan Dagur, Jakarta
Published: February 24, 2022 09:39 AM GMT
Indonesia's Catholic leaders have urged the central government to listen to the aspirations of local people in Papua while making plans for new provinces in the easternmost region.
The Ministry of Home Affairs is proposing to have six new provinces in place of the current two — Papua and West Papua — drawing protests from Papuans who suspect it may further tighten government control over the territory and marginalize the indigenous peoples.
Father Yohanes Jeharut, executive secretary of the Lay Apostolic Commission of the Indonesian bishops' conference, said the conference has not officially stated its position on this proposal as it respects the autonomy of bishops in the Papua region.
However, he said, it was hoped the government would prioritize people's safety as the highest law principle in implementing this proposal.
Speaking at a discussion organized by Catholic Youth on Feb. 22, Father Jeharut underlined the need to appreciate that the Papuans are stakeholders, not the interests of the central government, political parties and capital owners.
He cautioned the central government not to rush the proposal as it had the potential to trigger a big conflict.
“The birth of a new autonomous region causes indigenous Papuans to be increasingly marginalized due to massive transmigration of residents from outside the region”
“A comprehensive evaluation of the government's approach so far in Papua is needed,” Father Jeharut said.
Stefanus Asat Gusma, chairman of Catholic Youth, said: “Don't let this new autonomous region only be in the interests of the elite in Jakarta.”
Father Alexandro Rangga from the Franciscans' Secretariat for Justice, Peace and Integrity of Creation in Papua said he could perceive the proposal’s motive to gain control over Papua's natural resources.
"The birth of a new autonomous region causes indigenous Papuans to be increasingly marginalized due to massive transmigration of residents from outside the region," he said.
He said the policy was not a solution for the welfare of the Papuan people because it was proved that in several new districts that were divided in the last few years, problems such as malnutrition and poor health services continued to occur.
“Let the government sit down and discuss with the local people because public services have not been fully felt by the community," he said.
Father Rangga pointed out that according to the recommendations of the Indonesian Institute of Sciences research, the government should focus on solving four main problems — development failure; marginalization and discrimination of indigenous Papuans; human rights violations; and the history and political status of the Papua region.
Emanuel Gobay, director of the Papua Legal Aid Institute, said that in accordance with a 2021 government regulation, the proposed Papua administrative regions needed to be aimed at elevating the dignity of indigenous Papuans.
Meanwhile, Veronica Koman, a leading Papuan rights activist, expressed apprehension that the military and police presence would increase with the proposed provinces in the region.
“This will bring Papuan people’s lives under more militarism,” she said, urging local people to reject the government plan to introduce more provinces.
