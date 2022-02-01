2) ULMWP to register West Papua in Melanesian Spearhead Group soon
1) Otsus and regional expansion are just ‘sweets’ from govt: ULMPW
News Desk February 9, 2022 12:32 pm
Jayapura, Jubi – Papuan activist of the United Liberation Movement For West Papua (ULMWP) Markus Haluk believes that the Indonesian government’s policy towards Papua, such as the plan for regional expansion and Law No. 21/2021 on the amendment to Papua Special Autonomy (Otsus), is a cheap offer from Indonesia, just like “sweets” to the Papuan people.
“Indonesian government, please don’t dance on the suffering of the Papuans. The future of the Papuan people does not exist in the Otsus Law or the division of the region. Please be aware of that. Don’t sacrifice the people in the name of regional expansion,” Haluk told Jubi via a phone call on Tuesday, February 8, 2022.
Haluk said that Special Autonomy and regional expansion were not a solution to a series of Papuan problems. He even said it was on par with the 1969 Act of Free Choice, in terms of being legally flawed.
“I said it was legally flawed because the deliberation did not involve Papuans. It was forced when the Papuan people had rejected Otsus. So is regional expansion. That is Indonesia’s way of getting rid of Indigenous Papuans, by bringing in people from outside. Therefore, such a program is very wrong,” he said.
Haluk said this government program would add to the suffering of the Papuan people as Papuans have never asked for neither regional expansion nor Otsus.
Haluk said, in order to solve the Papuan problem comprehensively, the Indonesian government must engage in a dialogue with the ULMWP as a representative forum for the Papuan people. “Because the Papuan people are ready to determine their own destiny under the command of the ULMWP,” he said.
Supporting Haluk’s statement, lawmaker of the Papua Legislative Council’s Women’s Working Group Sarah Ita Wahla said that the division of territory in Papua was not beneficial for the Papuan people.
Wahla was worried that the central government’s plan to divide Papua Province into several new provinces will lead to new conflicts in Papua. She was also worried about the impact of the expansion on Indigenous Papuans because the various regencies resulting from past expansion were currently heating up due to the armed conflict there.
“There is no need for division in Papua’s mountainous areas because, in the end, it will only harm the people there. There will be no welfare in the expansion,” said Wahla. (*)
Reporter: Hengky Yeimo
Editor: Syam Terrajana
2) ULMWP to register West Papua in Melanesian Spearhead Group soon
News Desk February 9, 2022 12:41 pm
Jayapura, Jubi – The United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP) again plans to submit a proposal to register West Papua in the highest forum of Melanesian countries, the Melanesian Spearhead Group (MSG), once the MSG leaders hold a meeting again.
ULMWP activist Markus Haluk said that for the time being, the MSG meeting was not held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“If Melanesian countries have allowed access to the Pacific, ULMWP will register Papua as a full member,” he said.
In addition to the pandemic problem, ULMWP is also still waiting for the right moment. The MSG meeting which was planned to be held in Papua New Guinea would reportedly be moved to Vanuatu due to a change of leadership.
“Change in the leadership within the MSG also affects the MSG annual meeting. At that moment the ULMWP will again submit a proposal to register West Papua as a full member of the MSG,” he said.
Haluk asked for the support of the Papuan people, for the process of gaining Papua full membership in the MSG Forum.
“The people of Papua will continue to support the ULMWP, support the agenda for self-determination wherever and whenever, because the Papuan people is hopeless in Indonesia,” he said.
Secretary of the West Papua National Parliament (PNWP) Simion Surabut said unity was the key in guarding the agenda for the liberation of West Papua. “If we don’t unite today, how will other people contact us? That’s why we agreed to realize unity for national liberation in stages,”. (*)
Reporter: Hengky Yeimo
Editor: Syam Terrajana
Editor: Syam Terrajana
