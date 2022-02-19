Indonesia, Spain support each other's sovereignty: embassy
7 hours ago
Jakarta (ANTARA) - Indonesia and Spain have consistently supported each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity, the Indonesian Embassy in Madrid has said.
The two countries have demonstrated mutual support through various statements and meetings between senior officials, the embassy noted in a press statement received in Jakarta on Saturday.
The embassy made the remarks in response to social media reports that someone claiming to be president of the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP) had met with the Spanish Central Senate and a senator from Navara and Basque autonomous region.
The embassy informed it has sought confirmation from relevant parties, including the senator who reportedly held the meeting in his personal capacity.
The embassy said the meeting did not reflect the official stand of the Spanish government and state, which have consistently supported the territorial territory and sovereignty of the Republic of Indonesia.
It denounced "the adventure of the irresponsible person" in inciting irresponsible separatism in Papua and West Papua. As a matter of fact, he held the meeting with the Spanish senator merely to serve his personal interest, it added.
"The main motive behind the adventure is to disseminate hoax news or misinformation," the embassy said.
The embassy said it continues to communicate with the Spanish government and various parties to provide a comprehensive understanding of Indonesia, including separatism and terrorism, which only cause suffering to the people.
