Monday, July 18, 2022

1) Advocacy group condemns failure to address West Papua at Pacific Forum


2) Smiles in Suva: the 51st Pacific Islands Forum leaders’ meeting
-------------------------------------------------------


1) Advocacy group condemns failure to address West Papua at Pacific Forum 

By APR editor -   July 19, 2022 
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)