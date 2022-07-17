Statement - West Papua not mentioned in Forum Communique

Australia West Papua Association (Sydney)
AWPA Statement -18 July 2022
West Papua not mentioned in Forum Communique
The Australia West Papua Association is greatly disappointed that the human rights situation in West Papua was not mentioned in the official PIF Communique.
Joe Collins of AWPA said, "it is understandably that the PIF has huge challenges in the region and in particular Climate Change. But for all the talk about inclusiveness it would appear West Papua is not a major concern for the Forum. The PIF could have shown solidarity with the Papuan people by a simple statement of concern about the human rights situation in West Papua (particularly as the situation continues to deteriorate) and to continue to urge Jakarta to allow a fact-finding mission to the territory. The leaders would have had the support of the people of the region in doing so.”
The Fifty-First (51st) Pacific Islands Forum was held in Suva, Fiji from 11 – 14 July 2022
