1) Interfaith efforts important to maintain peace in Papua
Peacebuilding In Papua - News Desk 6 July 2022
Jayapura, Jubi – Interfaith leaders in Papua gathered to discuss the “Challenges and the Role of Religions in the Struggle to Build Peace in Papua” in Jayapura City on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. The meeting was initiated by the Secretariat for Justice, Peace, and Integrity of Creation (SKPKC) Franciscan Papua.
Throughout the discussion, the participants gave critical notes about the peace struggle as well as religious-based peace work. The religious leaders also presented various proposals and follow-up actions to build and maintain peace in Papua.
Director of SKPKC Franciscan Papua Yuliana Langowuyo said ideas and efforts to build peace in Papua had been initiated 20 years ago but were yet to be realized to this day.
“Therefore, we gather interfaith leaders to share their thoughts, discuss, and find alternative solutions for the current Papua situation. We can still work in our respective roles and capacities to seek peace in Papua,” Langowuyo said.
The chairman of the Religious Harmony Forum (FKUB) of Keerom Regency, Nursalim Arrozy, said that peacebuilding in Papua required the cooperation of interfaith leaders to minimize the risk of conflict in Papua. “How do people want to build peace if life across races, ethnicities, and religions is not harmonious?” he said.
Meanwhile, Buddhist figure Aan Djamian said the government could start peacebuilding in Papua by increasing Papua’s human resources. Aan said human resource development in Papua was important so that indigenous Papuans can control the economy in Papua.
Aan said changes were also happening faster so everyone must adapt quickly. Efforts to build peace also require acceptance of the various changes that occur. “Even if we always demand peace, peace will not be realized as long as we don’t accept change,” said Aan.
Echoing all the other participants, Pastor Avent OFM said that efforts to create peace in Papua must indeed be followed by increasing education, health, and the economy of the Papuan people, as well as efforts to build a balance by protecting the environment. “How do people talk about peace when they don’t have access to a good education? If one of these elements is not fulfilled, peace will hardly be achieved,” he said.
Avent said that it was the duty of religious leaders to continue to encourage the people to actively take roles in peacebuilding in Papua. “I think that throughout their lives, religious leaders have a duty to continue to promote the importance of maintaining peace in Papua,” he said. (*)
TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - The West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB) representative Sebby Sambom in a written statement Tempo received on Tuesday claims to have executed a member of the Indonesian intelligence who he claims had gone undercover as a gold miner at Papua’s Korowai District.
Sebby said he received information today and warned that “foreigners” will face death if they dare to enter their territory. He did not elaborate on the deadly incident in detail.
“The TPNPB headquarters management receive an initial report from the Yahukimo region on the successful killing of an Indonesian intelligence who was disguised as a gold miner at Korowai. The report from the TPNPB troops suggests that the intelligence officer had an inspector rank,” Sebby explained.
He believes the mobilization of intelligence officials to Papua is closely related to the region’s autonomous region expansion, which he argues is a program forcefully enacted by the Indonesian central government. Sebby also urged President Jokowi to revoke the Papua New Autonomous Region (DOB) Law.
“If the warning from the TPNPB is not heeded, we will act and execute anyone, any immigrants that enter Papua,” he warned.
The Indonesian House of Representatives (DPR) passed the Papua DOB Law on June 30, inaugurating the formation of three provinces that consists of the South Papua Province, Central Papua Province, and the Papua Highlands Province.
FEBRIYAN
TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - The spokesperson of Papua Police Sr. Comr. Ahmad Musthofa Kamal rebutted the claims made by the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB), the armed wing of the Free Papua Movement (OPM), that they killed an undercover intelligence officer. According to Kamal, they killed a civilian.
“There was no police intelligence and military intelligence officer. The victim was a civilian who made a living by selling groceries for local residents,” said Kamal to Tempoon Tuesday, July 5, 2022.
Kamal also said the police are still investigating the cause of the victim's murder, including whether or not there was a dispute with the perpetrator before the incident took place.
Previously reported, the spokesman for the TPNPB OPM, Sebby Sambom, claimed his side executed an intelligence officer who was undercover as a gold miner in Korowai District, Yakuhimo Regency.
Sebby said the news of the killing was received by the TPNPB OPM Headquarters today, July 5, 2022. However, he did not detail when the incident occurred.
He assessed that the deployment of intelligence officers was related to Papua’s new autonomous regions which he deemed were forcefully conducted by the central government. Sebby thus urged President Joko Widodo or Jokowi and the House of Representatives (DPR) to revoke the Law on New Autonomous Regions of Papua. Otherwise, he threatened to kill anyone or immigrants entering Papua.
M JULNIS FIRMANSYAH
Merauke, Jubi – The Asmat Regency Administration has determined the status of an extraordinary occurrence of Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever in the area. As of Tuesday, July 5, 2022, 41 people were being treated for dengue fever, and an eight-year-old child had died of the disease.
Head of the Asmat Health Agency Yonathan Kambu told Jubi that the first case of dengue fever in Asmat was confirmed on May 4, 2022. Since that, the agency has made massive efforts to control and prevent the spread of dengue fever through fogging, larvae inspections in community-owned bathing and drinking water reservoirs, as well as providing public counseling regarding the disease.
“It’s true that there is an extraordinary occurrence of dengue fever here. So far, there have been 41 cases. One child patient aged 8 years died on June 28,” said Yonathan Kambu when contacted by Jubi on Tuesday.
Kambu said the local government established the status of an extraordinary occurrence of dengue fever on June 28, after more and more residents were confirmed positive for dengue fever. The majority of patients are residents of Agats District, the capital city of Asmat, and most of them are children.
“We cannot yet give the Abate larvicide powder to the community due to various considerations. One of them is related to water sources in Asmat, which rely on rainfall, and is used for daily needs such as cooking and drinking. If we give abate to the water, how will the water consumption be?” he said.
“We have also thought that abate can be given but that must be preceded by education to the public so that the water will remain safe for consumption,” Kambu continued.
He further appealed to the residents of Agats to keep the environment clean through the 3M movement, which is, draining water reservoirs such as bathtubs and buckets, tightly closing water reservoirs, and burying used goods that have the potential to become breeding grounds for mosquitoes that transmit dengue fever.
