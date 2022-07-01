



Assistant II of West Papua's Regional Secretariat, Melkias Werinussa, noted here on Friday that the booster vaccination coverage in West Papua was still very low when in fact, the government was planning to reimplement booster vaccine as a travel requirement.



Of the 13 districts and cities in West Papua, the region that recorded the highest booster vaccination coverage is Teluk Bintuni District, at 31.1-percent coverage.





"The public must understand and follow the policy. Those who have not received the third dose (booster) vaccine should not become irate if they cannot travel because sometime in the future, the government will issue a rule for travelers to have received the booster dose,"

he expounded.



"We hope that people, who have not participated in the vaccination, can take part in the first, second, and third vaccinations. Currently, there are several vaccine booths that the public can access," he noted.



The coverage of the first dose vaccination in West Papua as of July 5, 2022, has reached 64 percent, while the coverage of the second dose vaccination has only reached 46.5 percent.



The region that recorded the highest first dose coverage is Manokwari District, with 84.7-percent coverage, followed by Fakfak District, 80.7 percent; and Sorong District, 77.3 percent.



Meanwhile, for the second dose vaccination coverage, Manokwari District also achieved the highest coverage, at 63.6 percent, followed by Sorong District, 58.6 percent; and Fakfak District, with 57.3-percent coverage.



As part of the efforts to boost community immunity against COVID-19, the Indonesian government launched a nationwide vaccination program on January 13, 2021, targeting as many as 208,265,720 citizens across the country.



According to data provided by the COVID-19 Handling Task Force, as of July 8, 2022, as many as 201,738,589 Indonesians have received the first vaccine dose, 169,277,279 were administered the second dose, and 51,644,027 obtained the booster dose.









Papua Red Fruit - News Desk 8 July 2022 Jayapura, Jubi – Biology researcher and lecturer of the Cenderawasih University (Uncen) I Made Budi has studied Papua's marita, or red fruit, for 19 years. After completing his postgraduate program majoring in nutrition at the Bogor Agricultural University (IPB), I Made Budi went to Papua and began researching red fruit (Pandanus conoideus) as animal feed. I Made Budi said that from 2003 to 2022, research on red fruit has grown rapidly and demands for the fruit kept increasing. "The red fruit is a plant in the Pandanus family from New Guinea. Its fruit is eaten in Papua New Guinea and Indonesia's Papua Province. In the past, red fruit processing was still done by hand. Now we use special machines to get the red fruit extract," I Made Budi told Jubi in his laboratory workspace in Waena, Jayapura City, on Tuesday, July 4, 2022. Red fruit has many benefits, one of which is to increase the body's immunity. "Red fruit is also popular among pregnant mothers," said I Made Budi. He explained that red fruit juice contains a lot of antioxidants, such as carotene (12,000 ppm), beta-carotene (700 ppm), and tocopherol (11,000 ppm). "It also contains immune boosters, such as oleic acid, linoleic acid, decanoic acid, Omega 3, and Omega 9, all of which are active compounds that neutralize free radicals in the body," he said. The red fruit can be further processed to be capsules for easier distribution. "Red fruit capsule-making machines are still imported but I am also currently designing one," said the lecturer. He further said that red fruit can also be processed into soap, shampoo, and food additives, as well as animal feed. "Red fruit can be made into animal feed, especially chicken feed so that it produces healthier eggs. Children who are allergic to eggs can safely eat eggs from chickens that are red-fruit fed," he said.

As a researcher, I Made Budi really hopes that researchers, especially in Papua, can thrive and continue to grow. “I also ask the Papua Provincial Government to provide a forum for Papuan researchers to gather and develop together,” he said. (*) *) This news is a contribution from a student of Cenderawasih University majoring in International Relations who is doing an internship at Jubi.

Writer: News Desk Editor: News Desk

4) Students protest against Criminal Code Bill in Merauke

RKUHP Controversy - News Desk 8 July 2022





Merauke, Jubi – Hundreds of Merauke student members of the Indonesian Student Alliance protested against a number of articles in the revision to the Criminal Code (RKUHP) in front of the Merauke Regional Legislation Council (DPRD) Office on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. The students refused to enter the office and asked the lawmakers to come out and meet them on the side of Brawijaya Street. The students persisted while the security forces directed them to go into the DPRD building. Deputy Chair I of the Merauke DPRD Almarotus Solikah and a number of legislators eventually met the students on Brawijaya Street. After negotiating for about two hours, the students agreed to discuss with the lawmakers in the meeting room of the Merauke DPRD. Indonesian Student Alliance coordinator Brampi Yopi Betaubun said their action was to reject a number of articles in the controversial Criminal Code Bill. They urged the Merauke DPRD to submit their demands to the House of Representatives. “Our rejection is based on the old draft of the 2019 RKUHP, which contains several problematic articles. The new draft is currently being deliberated by the House and the government but the public cannot access it yet,” Yopi said. “Therefore, we urge the Merauke DPRD to convey our aspirations to the House to open the new RKUHP for the public. We want to know whether the problematic articles have been revised or not,” he continued. The RKUHP, which deliberation was postponed in 2019 following massive student protests, had been rediscussed by Commission III of the House and the government. Spokesperson for the Merauke Region Indonesian Student Alliance Andarias Labobar questioned the lack of transparency in the recent deliberation. Labobar said there were 14 controversial issues in the 2019 RKUHP, including customary criminal law, death penalty, and restrictions on freedom of speech through attacks on the dignity of the president and vice president. The House and the government have indeed revised the 2019 RKUHP but the changes to the problematic articles are not yet known to the public.



“Today, we urge the government to make the deliberation of the RKUHP transparent and let the public access the new draft,” said Labobar. “We also demand the government to discuss problematic articles in the RKUHP, especially those that have the potential to limit the people’s freedom of speech,” he added. Meanwhile, Almarotus Solikah said the aspirations of Merauke students on the Criminal Code Bill were accepted, and would then be forwarded to Commission III of the House in Senayan, Jakarta. “The Merauke DPRD speaker, Benjamin Latumahina, is now in Jakarta. We have forwarded the student’s aspirations to him. Hopefully, he can follow up on the matter in Jakarta,” said Solikah. (*) Writer: News Desk Editor: News Desk



