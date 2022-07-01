Monday, July 25, 2022

1) New Caledonian separatists sign MoU with West Papua counterparts


2) Pastor among 10 killed in ambush attack in Indonesia’s Papua  

---------------------------------------


1) New Caledonian separatists sign MoU with West Papua counterparts
1:15 pm today  

New Caledonia's pro-independence FLNKS movement has signed a memorandum of understanding with the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP), which wants independence from Indonesia.
The deal was signed by Roch Wamytan, the President of New Caledonia's Congress, and the visiting ULMWP leader Benny Wenda.

Wamytan told La Premiere both territories are involved in a process of decolonisation and emancipation - one with France, the other with Indonesia.
"We have signed this accord because each of us are confronted by a process of decolonisation and emancipation. The people of Papua New Guinea with Indonesia and us with the French state. This process of decolonisation has not ended for us, it has been ruptured over time, to say the least."
The memorandum aims to support each other internationally and develop a list of common goals.
Indonesia took over the western half of New Guinea island after a controversial 1979 UN-backed referendum, with West Papua now seeking inscription on the UN decolonisation list.
New Caledonia has been on the UN decolonisation list since 1986, and between 2018 and 2021 has held three referendums on independence from France.
Wenda viisted Vanuatu on the first leg of his Pacific trip from his base in exile in London.
He was a guest of the Vanuatu West Papua Independence Committee.

FLNKS will boycott Paris talks

New Caledonia's pro-independence FLNKS movement said it won't attend talks in September of the signatories to the 1998 Noumea Accord in Paris.
A special meeting of the movement's leadership decided at the weekend that legitimate talks will now have to be bilateral ones, involving the FLNKS and France as the colonising state.
Newly-elected FLNKS Congress member Laura Humunie said bilateral talks are the only formal way to get their message to the French state.
"We repeat, that to obtain bilateral talks we will not go to Paris because for us this is the legitimate way of talking to the French colonial state. Our loyalist partners who have signed the no referendum, means that they align with the French state's ideals."
Last December, more than 96 percent voted against independence from France in a referendum boycotted by the pro-independence parties, which refuse to recognise the result as the legitimate outcome of the decolonisation process.



-------------------------------



2) Pastor among 10 killed in ambush attack in Indonesia’s Papua  

By Anugrah Kumar, Christian Post Contributor. CP WORLD | SUNDAY, JULY 24, 2022

Separatist gunmen in Indonesia’s troubled Papua province ambushed a truck and opened fire on passengers, killing at least 10 people, including a Christian pastor, and wounding two others.

The Christian pastor has been identified as Eliaser Baner, who was on his way to a church conference, and the other nine were traders transporting goods through a remote highland area on July 16, when they were ambushed by 20 gunmen, the U.S.-based persecution watchdog International Christian Concern said.


The West Papua National Liberation Army, or TPNPB, the military wing of Papua’s main separatist group, the Free Papua Organization, claimed responsibility for the killing, claiming they were Jakarta’s spies disguised as workers, The Jakarta Post reported last week.

“We shot 11 [Indonesian] people, and a Papuan because he took our pictures and fought back when the TPNPB questioned him,” the group’s spokesperson Egianus Kogeya was quoted as saying in a statement.

The spokesperson added that the rebel group would not compromise with anyone, “either non-Papuans or suspicious Papuans,” until Papua gained its independence. “If you ignore this warning, you are part of the Indonesian terrorist security forces.”

Re. Henrek Lokra, executive secretary of the Justice and Peace Desk at the Communion of Churches in Indonesia, responded to the tragedy, urging the “government to form an independent investigation team to … [look] into the killings of civilians,” ICC said.

The armed insurgency for independence started in Papua after Indonesia’s alleged annexation of the territory in 1969 through a referendum, which many local people believe was a sham.

The Southeast Asian country, which is home to the world’s largest Muslim population, has 20.4 million Protestants and 8.42 million Catholics, who together comprise 10.58% of the total population of 272.23 million, according to the latest data from the Directorate General of the Department of Population and Civil Registration of the Ministry of Home Affairs.


Geographically, there are 30 Muslim-majority provinces. In only four provinces is Islam a minority religion or below 50%, including West Papua.

Indonesia’s Constitution is based on the doctrine of Pancasila — five principles upholding the nation’s belief in the one and only God and social justice, humanity, unity and democracy for all.

While Pastor Baner wasn’t killed just because of his Christian identity, there are many extremist groups in Indonesia that oppose Pancasila and target the Christian minority.

Churches often face opposition from groups that attempt to obstruct the construction of non-Muslim houses of worship. Human Rights Watch previously said that more than 1,000 churches in the archipelago had been closed due to pressure from such groups.

----------------- 

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)