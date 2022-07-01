2) Interim President: Celebrating the 51st anniversary of the OPM independence declaration
https://en.antaranews.com/news/237489/new-west-papua-police-chief-urged-to-crack-down-on-illegal-miners
1) New West Papua police chief urged to crack down on illegal miners
10 hours ago
Manokwari, W Papua (ANTARA) - A senior legislator has appealed to new West Papua Police Chief Insp.Gen. Daniel Silitonga to crack down on individuals involving in illegal gold mining activities and distribution of alcoholic drinks in the province.
"We do hope that the West Papua police chief is able to solve the two problems," Deputy Speaker of the West Papua Regional Legislative Council (DPRD) Saleh Siknun said here Sunday.
Inspector General Daniel Silitonga was sworn into office by National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo in Jakarta on June 29, 2022. He replaced Insp.Gen.Tornagogo Sihombing.
Siknun highlighted the illegal gold mining activities in Minyambouw Subdistrict of Pegunungan Arfak District, and Waserawi of Masni Subdistrict in Manokwari District.
In their efforts to crack down on the illegal miners who have contributed to environmental degradation, the police officers could work with those from local customary council and conservation agencies, he said.
"If the illegal mining activities are indeed unlawful, those involving in them must be cracked down. Their activities must be stopped because they have contributed to forest and environmental degradation," he added.
Investment Minister/Head of the Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) Bahlil Lahadalia had also asked the authorized agencies in West Papua to shut down all illegal gold mining activities in the districts of Manokwari and Pegunungan Arfak.
Siknun also highlighted the real threat of liqour in Manokwari, and called on the West Papua police chief to crack down on individuals who protect the liquor sellers.
