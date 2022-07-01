Jayapura (ANTARA) - The government has designated three new autonomous regions in Papua as a pilot project for the promotion of public welfare in the land of bird of paradise.

"These new autonomous regions in Papua will become a state pilot project to promote the honor and dignity of the Papuan people," Deputy Home Affairs Minister John Wempi Wetipo stated while delivering a general lecture at the Papua Campus of the Institute of Public Administration (IPDN) here on Friday.

With the creation of new autonomous regions, Wetipo expressed belief that the local people's welfare would improve.


Related news: Establishment of C Papua Province hopefully boosts Papuans' prosperity

"Although certain quarters are still pessimistic about the creation of the new autonomous regions, we believe (the situation) will be different," he stated.

Wetipo said the Home Affairs Ministry will continue to direct the process of creating the new autonomous regions until they can serve as a model for the promotion of Papuan people's welfare.


Related news: The long-awaited birth of South Papua province

"The state is not wrong to designate the new autonomous regions to promote the welfare of Papuan people," he affirmed.

Wetipo invited all elements of the community, especially IPDN students, to prepare for future development, including global change.

The Indonesian House of Representatives (DPR) has passed a bill on the creation of new autonomous provinces in Papua into a law. The new autonomous provinces are Central Papua, Central Mountains of Papua and South Papua.


Related news: Ministry involves 16 Papuan youngsters in electric motorbike workshop

Related news: Delving into the new landlocked Papua Pegunungan Province