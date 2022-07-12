Vanuatu to raise West Papua, Climate Change issues at Leaders Summit 

Prime Minister Bob Loughman is among regional leaders converging in Fiji for the 51st Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) Leaders summit in Suva, Fiji, this week.
PM Loughman left Port Vila on Saturday afternoon with a heavy delegation. The 3-day meeting opened yesterday. Vanuatu’s Prime minister is also expected to have bilateral talks with other forum leaders and associated member countries.
A close source to the Prime Minister’s Office said climate change is among PM Loughman’s agenda that will be raised during the summit.
The source said Loughman is also expected to raise the issue of West Papua. The 3-day meeting usually ends with resolutions.
The Interim President of the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP), Benny Wenda, was in Port Vila last week and he is also expected to be in Suva this as part of the struggle of the people of West Papua to get their independence from Indonesia.
PIF is the only regional organisation that is recognised by the United Nations (UN). Each year, the PIF has to meet before the UN General Assembly. It has become a tradition for PIF Leaders to meet and discuss common issues that they will raise and defend in the UN General Assembly.
---------------------------
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.