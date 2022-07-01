Wednesday, July 6, 2022

1) Police must probe munition supply to separatists by civilians: MPR


2) Maintain peace ahead of G20 Summit: West Papua Police Chief 
3) Trans Papua land acquisition fulfills rights of indigenous people: KSP 
4) Concern creation of new Papuan provinces will sharpen conflict with security forces
5) Government official admits new Papua provinces to counter OPM, exploit natural resources

-----------------------------

https://en.antaranews.com/news/238021/police-must-probe-munition-supply-to-separatists-by-civilians-mpr
1) Police must probe munition supply to separatists by civilians: MPR 
8 hours ago

Jakarta (ANTARA) - People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) Speaker Bambang Soesatyo has urged Papua police to investigate allegations of civilians supplying ammunition to armed separatist groups.

"We urge the Papua police department to investigate the case to reveal the network of ammunition suppliers," Soesatyo said in a written statement received here on Wednesday.

He also urged the authorities to impose harsh sanction on the suppliers in question, while determining their motives and the organizers behind the whole operation.

Soesatyo asked for a commitment from the authorities, be it the national defense or police force, for a prompt resolution to the case through the imposition of stricter surveillance to limit such incidents. He also urged investigators to uncover the ammunition suppliers network in its entirety.

"As well as digging information, ranging from the source of funding to transactions from the alleged perpetrators who have been caught," he said.

He urged the Papua government, National Defense Force, and police force to maintain safety in Papua, including by eliminating armed separatist terrorists, their weapons suppliers, a well as their benefactors.

Related news: Papua armed criminal group torches senior high school teachers' houses

"This is necessary to limit the room for armed criminal groups, which often do weaponized terrorism acts that make Papua people concerned," he said.

Last week, the Papua police department detained a civilian for allegedly supplying ammunition to armed groups in Papua.

"Indeed, on Saturday (July 2, 2022), (we) have caught LT, a Jayapura resident who allegedly supplied ammunition to M, a state civil apparatus, who was captured in Yalimo," director of general crime at the Papua police department, Senior Commissioner Faizal Rahmadani, confirmed on Tuesday.

The resident was detained following further investigations into the role played by M, a state civil apparatus from Nduga. LT was allegedly tasked with providing ammunition received from two national defense force personnel.

"The two personnel in question have been detained by the Military Police of District Military Command XVII/Cenderawasih," Rahmadani said.

The two captured civilians have been investigated to gain a better idea of the entire suppliers network.

M was captured in Elelim, Yalimo, with 615 bullets of varying calibers, which were to be delivered to a Nduga armed group. The armed group led by Egianus Kogoya is suspected to be in need of ammunition at the moment. 

Related news: Separatist group attacks marine post in Papua, one soldier dead

Reporter: Syaiful Hakim, Mecca Yumna
Editor: Rahmad Nasution





---------------------------------
2) Maintain peace ahead of G20 Summit: West Papua Police Chief  
9 hours ago

Manokwari, W Papua (ANTARA) - West Papua Provincial Police Chief Inspector General Daniel Tahi Monang Silitonga urged all community members in the province to maintain peace and order ahead of the G20 Summit scheduled in Bali in November 2022.

During a get-together held on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of the Indonesian Police at the West Papua Provincial Police Headquarters on Tuesday, he also appealed to the local residents to maintain political stability in the run-up to the 2024 general elections.

Although the G20 Summit will be held in Bali and Jakarta, regional security also plays a decisive role in ensuring the success of the international event, he affirmed.

"In general, Indonesia must really be conducive ahead of the G20 Summit, and this prompts the president and the Indonesian Police chief to pay attention to all regions, including West Papua, which hosted V20 and Y20 last June," he noted.

To be well-prepared to enter phases of the general elections, the West Papua Provincial Police will map out all likely scenarios of disturbance to peace and public order and encourage the creation of security and stability in the region, he remarked.

He called on all elements of the community in West Papua to take active part in creating peace, so that all phases of the 2024 general elections can be managed henceforth.

“All of us are responsible for the security situation in this region, and we must ensure that the 2024 general elections, including the presidential election, regional head election, and legislative election, will be held in a peaceful and orderly manner in line with what the election organizers and the entire Indonesian nation expect," he affirmed. 

Related news: Trans Papua land acquisition fulfills rights of indigenous people: KSP
Related news: Government to immediately form regional governments for new Papua DOB
 

Reporter: Hans Arnold Kapisa, Suharto
Editor: Rahmad Nasution

—————————————————

3) Trans Papua land acquisition fulfills rights of indigenous people: KSP  
13 hours ago
Jakarta (ANTARA) - The Presidential Staff Office (KSP) emphasized that land acquisition for the Trans Papua road connecting the provinces of Papua and West Papua would not take away the rights of indigenous people in Papua.

Presidential Staff Office's (KSP's) Deputy I Febry Calvin Tetelepta stated that construction of the Trans Papua road was aimed at improving the welfare of Papuan people by increasing access and connectivity between regions.

"Hence, we will ensure that the land acquisition process does not violate the rights of indigenous people, and for (addressing) some problems, the KSP also encourages the attorney's office to provide a legal opinion," Tetelepta noted in an official statement on Wednesday.


Related news: Papua: UNICEF pushes local govt to improve school sanitation data

Based on the results of field verification and a coordination meeting with the Head of the National Road Development Center (BPJN) of the Ministry of the Public Works and Housing (PUPR) in Jayapura, the land acquisition process for the construction of the Trans Papua Road is in accordance with statutory regulations.

According to Calvin, the government commends the community territory rights. The principle of land acquisition in this project is compensation for profit, in accordance with President Jokowi's directives.

Through Presidential Instruction Number 9 of 2020 on the Acceleration of Welfare Development in Papua and West Papua Provinces, President Joko Widodo has emphasized his attention to infrastructure development in Papua and West Papua to boost economic growth in the land of Cendrawasih.

The Trans Papua Road is included as one of the National Strategic Projects (PSN) and the 2020-2024 National Medium-Term Development Plan (RPJMN).


Related news: Expect creation of new Papua provinces to aid development: Minister


This national road stretches for 3,421.34 km from Sorong City, West Papua, to Merauke, Papua. This road is divided into 2,350.72 km in Papua Province and 1,070.62 km in West Papua Province.

The Trans Papua development project is expected to become a node of the economic corridor in Papua that facilitates connectivity and access to cross-regional distribution of goods and services in Papua and West Papua.

Thus, it is expected to support equitable economic development and distribution of public services to remote areas of Papua and West Papua.

Febry is optimistic that the road, which is currently built and paved, would be used immediately as a logistics route from the port to the mountainous areas of Papua.


Related news: Government to immediately form regional governments for new Papua DOB

Related news: New West Papua police chief urged to crack down on illegal miners

Reporter: Mentari D, Azis Kurmala
Editor: Fardah Assegaf


————————————————

4) Concern creation of new Papuan provinces will sharpen conflict with security forces

Kompas.com – July 4, 2022

Vitorio Mantalean, Jakarta – There is concern that conflict with the security forces will become sharper after the law on the creation of three new provinces in Papua, namely Central Papua, South Papua and the Papua Highlands provinces, was ratified by the House of Representatives (DPR) on June 30.

The Commission for Missing Persons and Victims of Violence (Kontras) says that this conflict will originate from communities which reject new autonomous regions in Papua and the additional security forces being deployed as a consequence of the new provinces.

"We're concerned that post the enactment of the [law on] DOB [new autonomous regions] it will sharpen the conflicts occurring in Papua between communities which reject it and the security forces", said Kontras Deputy Coordinator Rivanlee Anandar in a press release received by Kompas.com on Monday July 4.

"Prior to this, during the wave of opposition by the Papuan public to the DOB [the security forces] responded to it with brutality and repression resulting in many deaths", he continued.

Kontras alleges that the formation of three new provinces in Papua is the result of an outlook of "securitisation" or security approach.

The formation of the new provinces will legitimise the deployment of security forces in large numbers in the Land of the Cenderawasih – as Papua is known – because new provinces will automatically add to the number of security units, both police and military.

"As an example, the new provinces will automatically give rise to [new] regional police (Polda), district police (Polres), sectoral police (Polsek) and [other] police posts in Papua. This has been confirmed by the [stated] wish by the police to accelerate the construction of Polda in these three new provinces", said Anandar.

The security approach along with Papua expansion cannot be separated from the economic and business interests in Papua.

Up until now, the flow of business investment in the extractive industries and mining in Papua has often been rejected by local people, regents and governors because of the potential impacts on the environment, despite the investment value being enticing.

"Up until now, in several locations such as Intan Jaya regency there are indications that it has abundant natural wealth so it is very enticing for exploitation", said Anandar.

"Regional expansion can of course be used as a tactic to smooth the way for these mining activities", he said.

Kontras insists that the formation of the new provinces is dangerous and will not resolve the structural problems in Papua and moreover, was done hurriedly and without public participation.

[Translated by James Balowski. The original title of the article was "3 Provinsi Baru Papua Disahkan, Konflik dengan Aparat Dikhawatirkan Kian Runcing".]

Source: https://nasional.kompas.com/read/2022/07/04/23521481/3-provinsi-baru-papua-disahkan-konflik-dengan-aparat-dikhawatirkan-kian

——————————————

5) Government official admits new Papua provinces to counter OPM, exploit natural resources

MRP Papua – July 1, 2022

Jakarta – The Papua People's Council (MRP) says that a Coordinating Ministry for Security, Politics and Legal Affairs (Kemenko Polhukam) deputy told them that the creation of new autonomous regions (DOB) in Papua is to narrow the space for the West Papua National Liberation Army-Free Papua Movement (TNPB-OPM) to move.

MRP Chairperson Timotius Murib said that the Coordinating Minister for Security, Politics and Legal Affairs Mahfud MD [also] made the statement during a meeting between the Kemenko Polhukam and the MRP.

Murib said that during the meeting, the MPR received a great deal of input from the Kemenko Polhukam.

“One of the deputies told the MRP that the MPR should know that the DOB is an activity by the state to narrow the TNPB-OPM or KKB's [armed criminal groups] space to move", said Murib during a virtual press conference on Thursday June 30.

Murib said that the deputy also said that the government will build large numbers of regional police (Polda) headquarters and regional military commands (Kodam),

Because of this, the MRP believes that the creation of new autonomous regions in Papua was aimed at bringing more military into Papua and encircling the TPNPB.

According to Murib, the government is not prioritising the interests of the ordinary people but rather the desire to exploit natural resources in Papua. "And they want to build [more] PoldaKodam, in the near future", said Murib.

Murib revealed that there were many people who heard the statement by the deputy. The MRP believes that it is no longer a secret that the government is pursuing natural resources in Papua and ignoring the interests of local populations.

According to Murib, the government also wants to exploit natural resources without being disturbed by other parties by bringing in large numbers of military personnel.

"But brought in so when I manage natural resources in Papua no one disrupts it. Because the country's debt is indeed very big at the moment", they said.

Earlier on June 30, the House of Representatives (DPR) enacted three laws on the establishment of new provinces in Papua, namely Central Papua, the Papua Highlands and South Papua.

Notes

The original text of the second paragraph in which Murib says that Mahfud MD made the statement, rather than the unnamed deputy, read, "Ketua Majelis Rakyat Papua (MRP), Timotius Murib mengatakan, bawahan Menko Polhukam, Mahfud MD menyampaikan pernyataan itu dalam salah satu pertemuan Kemenko Polhukam dengan MRP".

[Translated by James Balowski. The original title of the article was "Majelis Rakyat Papua: Bawahan Mahfud Sebut DOB Papua Tuk Persempit OPM".]

Source: https://mrp.papua.go.id/2022/07/01/majelis-rakyat-papua-bawahan-mahfud-sebut-dob-papua-tuk-persempit-opm/

-----------

Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)