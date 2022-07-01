2) Maintain peace ahead of G20 Summit: West Papua Police Chief
3) Trans Papua land acquisition fulfills rights of indigenous people: KSP
4) Concern creation of new Papuan provinces will sharpen conflict with security forces
5) Government official admits new Papua provinces to counter OPM, exploit natural resources
-----------------------------
https://en.antaranews.com/news/238021/police-must-probe-munition-supply-to-separatists-by-civilians-mpr
1) Police must probe munition supply to separatists by civilians: MPR
8 hours ago
Jakarta (ANTARA) - People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) Speaker Bambang Soesatyo has urged Papua police to investigate allegations of civilians supplying ammunition to armed separatist groups.
"We urge the Papua police department to investigate the case to reveal the network of ammunition suppliers," Soesatyo said in a written statement received here on Wednesday.
He also urged the authorities to impose harsh sanction on the suppliers in question, while determining their motives and the organizers behind the whole operation.
Soesatyo asked for a commitment from the authorities, be it the national defense or police force, for a prompt resolution to the case through the imposition of stricter surveillance to limit such incidents. He also urged investigators to uncover the ammunition suppliers network in its entirety.
"As well as digging information, ranging from the source of funding to transactions from the alleged perpetrators who have been caught," he said.
He urged the Papua government, National Defense Force, and police force to maintain safety in Papua, including by eliminating armed separatist terrorists, their weapons suppliers, a well as their benefactors.
"This is necessary to limit the room for armed criminal groups, which often do weaponized terrorism acts that make Papua people concerned," he said.
Last week, the Papua police department detained a civilian for allegedly supplying ammunition to armed groups in Papua.
"Indeed, on Saturday (July 2, 2022), (we) have caught LT, a Jayapura resident who allegedly supplied ammunition to M, a state civil apparatus, who was captured in Yalimo," director of general crime at the Papua police department, Senior Commissioner Faizal Rahmadani, confirmed on Tuesday.
The resident was detained following further investigations into the role played by M, a state civil apparatus from Nduga. LT was allegedly tasked with providing ammunition received from two national defense force personnel.
"The two personnel in question have been detained by the Military Police of District Military Command XVII/Cenderawasih," Rahmadani said.
The two captured civilians have been investigated to gain a better idea of the entire suppliers network.
M was captured in Elelim, Yalimo, with 615 bullets of varying calibers, which were to be delivered to a Nduga armed group. The armed group led by Egianus Kogoya is suspected to be in need of ammunition at the moment.
---------------------------------
2) Maintain peace ahead of G20 Summit: West Papua Police Chief
9 hours ago
Manokwari, W Papua (ANTARA) - West Papua Provincial Police Chief Inspector General Daniel Tahi Monang Silitonga urged all community members in the province to maintain peace and order ahead of the G20 Summit scheduled in Bali in November 2022.
During a get-together held on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of the Indonesian Police at the West Papua Provincial Police Headquarters on Tuesday, he also appealed to the local residents to maintain political stability in the run-up to the 2024 general elections.
Although the G20 Summit will be held in Bali and Jakarta, regional security also plays a decisive role in ensuring the success of the international event, he affirmed.
"In general, Indonesia must really be conducive ahead of the G20 Summit, and this prompts the president and the Indonesian Police chief to pay attention to all regions, including West Papua, which hosted V20 and Y20 last June," he noted.
To be well-prepared to enter phases of the general elections, the West Papua Provincial Police will map out all likely scenarios of disturbance to peace and public order and encourage the creation of security and stability in the region, he remarked.
He called on all elements of the community in West Papua to take active part in creating peace, so that all phases of the 2024 general elections can be managed henceforth.
“All of us are responsible for the security situation in this region, and we must ensure that the 2024 general elections, including the presidential election, regional head election, and legislative election, will be held in a peaceful and orderly manner in line with what the election organizers and the entire Indonesian nation expect," he affirmed.
