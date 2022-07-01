2) Muslims in W Papua's Sorong urged to keep embracing charitable spirit
1) Jayapura collaborates with CBU to recruit native Papuan students
Jayapura, Papua (ANTARA) - The Jayapura district administration has strengthened its endeavor to improve the quality of its residents by collaborating with California Baptist University (CBU) in recruiting prospective native Papuan students to continue their studies in the USA.
To this end, Jayapura District Head Mathius Awoitauw had met with CBU's representative, Dr.Leri Leniman, in Sentani, the capital of Jayapura District, Papua Province, on July 7.
In a statement that ANTARA quoted here Sunday, Awoitauw said the cooperation with CBU is part of the district administration's efforts to improve the quality of Papua's human capital.
"An appropriate strategy is indispensable," he said, adding that the selection process was part of it to ensure Papua's prospective students to be able to finish their studies at CBU on time and with excellent results.
Prior to their departure for CBU, the prospective students are trained at the Papua Hope Language Institute (PHLI) to improve their English proficiency and help them get mentally prepared for studying abroad.
According to the CBU representative, this year, there have been 29 Papuan students who are eligible for joining the pre-departure training program.
Founded by Los Angeles Southern Baptist Association, CBU is one of the top private Christian colleges and universities in Southern California. It offers associate's, bachelor's, master's, doctoral and credential programs in Riverside, San Bernardino and online.
Over the past years, the Papua administration has been committed to improving the quality of human capital in the province by providing scholarships to at least 3,000 native Papuans.
As a result, they could pursue higher education under the scholarship schemes at reputable universities in Indonesia and abroad, according to Head of the Papua Communication and Informatics Office Jery Yudianto.
Thanks to this affirmative action program, many native Papuans can finish their higher education and become a part of the skilled workforce, he told ANTARA during an interview in Jayapura last February.
ANTARA has reported earlier about how the Indonesian government has consistently demonstrated its strong commitment to boosting the development of the country's eastern regions, including Papua and West Papua provinces.
The Papua special autonomy law has paved the way for fund flows from the central government to Papua and West Papua since 2001.
The Finance Ministry's data has indicated that during the implementation of the Papua special autonomy law, the government disbursed Rp138.65 trillion for Papua and West Papua as special autonomy funds and additional funds for infrastructure projects.
Meanwhile, the total regional transfer and village funds that the government distributed in the two provinces between 2002 and 2021 have been recorded at Rp702.3 trillion, according to People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) speaker Bambang Soesatyo.
Despite central funding, the two provinces are still struggling to improve the quality of their human capital, as evidenced by their scores on Indonesia's 2020 Human Development Index, which were below the national average of 71.94.
Statistics Indonesia (BPS) revealed that Papua and West Papua scored 60.44 and 65.09, respectively, on the index. Their scores were lower than Aceh province, which chalked up 71.94.
BPS data released in February this year further showed that the poverty rates in Papua and West Papua were recorded at 26.8 percent and 21.7 percent, respectively.
Related news: Paid tuition fees, living costs of 355 overseas Papuan students: govt
2) Muslims in W Papua's Sorong urged to keep embracing charitable spirit
Sorong, W Papua (ANTARA) - "Khatib" (cleric) of Idul Adha prayer, Ustadz Muhammad Muhyidin, has appealed to Muslims in Sorong City, West Papua Province, to keep embracing a charitable spirit for those in need.
In his sermon, he told several thousand Muslims gathering in the front yard of Sorong mayor's office building on Sunday to pray for the Idul Adha that sharing and caring are a substantial part of the Day of Sacrifice.
The prayer was led by Ustadz (Islamic teacher) Lukman, and conducted in a safe and peaceful situation.
Muhyidin argued that the true meaning of the Islamic festivity of Idul Adha is "sacrifice" which is not merely related to Qurban (sacrificial) animals but also to mental and physical sacrifices.
To this end, he urged Muslim community members in Sorong to keep developing their spirit of sharing and caring for Muslims and non-Muslims in need of help, and maintaining unity in diversity.
In the aftermath of the Eid prayers, Muslims across this easternmost Indonesian province slaughtered donated Qurban animals.
The West Papua administration has donated 31 cows for Muslim communities in districts and cities across the province to be sacrificed on the Day of Sacrifice.
West Papua Acting Governor Paulus Waterpauw handed over two of the 31 cows as well as the one President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) donated for Muslims in West Papua to the Al Akbar Mosque manager, Abu Bakar Alhamid, in Sorong.
"The people of West Papua thank President Jokowi for his care," Waterpauw said, adding that the meat of cattle, slaughtered during the Idul Adha, would be distributed to eligible recipients.
Meanwhile, Abu Bakar Alhamid thanked President Jokowi and the West Papua provincial government for their annual donation of Qurban animals.
According to Head of Veterinary and Agriculture Office-Sorong City Drh. Firdiana Krisnaningsih, all cows donated for Idul Adha in the city had been confirmed to be free from the foot-and-mouth disease (FMD).
3) Jokowi, West Papua administration donate cows for Idul Adha
Sorong, W Papua (ANTARA) - The West Papua administration donated 31 cows for Muslim communities across the province to be sacrificed on the Islamic holiday of Idul Adha (Day of Sacrifice) on Sunday.
West Papua Acting Governor Paulus Waterpauw handed over two of the 31 cows as well as the one President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) donated for Muslims in West Papua to to the Al Akbar Mosque manager, Abu Bakar Alhamid.
"The people of West Papua thank President Jokowi for his care," Waterpauw said, adding that the meat of cattle, slaughtered during the Idul Adha, would be distributed to eligible recipients.
Meanwhile, Abu Bakar Alhamid thanked President Jokowi and the West Papua provincial government for their annual donation of Qurban (sacrificial) animals.
According to Head of Veterinary and Agriculture Office-Sorong City Drh. Firdiana Krisnaningsih, all cows donated for Idul Adha in the city had been confirmed to be free from the foot-and-mouth disease (FMD).
Regarding the FMD outbreak in Indonesia, President Jokowi had issued his instructions for the handling of the FMD in livestock on June 24, 2022.
According to Head of the National Disaster Mitigation Board (BNPB)Lieutenant General Suharyanto, one of the President's instructions was related to lockdown policy that would be implemented in red zone areas in provinces where more than 50 percent of sub-districts had reported FMD infections.
There should be no movement of animals from one point to another to prevent an increase in red zone areas, he said at a coordination meeting on the handling of the FMD outbreak in June.
In helping the FMD-infected cattle get recovered, the Indonesian authorities have been intensifying vaccination.
To this end, ANTARA reported earlier that on July 3, 2022, a total of 94 thousand doses of the FMD vaccine had arrived at the Soekarno-Hatta International Airport.
This FMD vaccine type Aftopor, under the third-phase delivery, was shipped from France. It would be distributed by the Agriculture Ministry to various regions in Indonesia in a bid to accelerate the handling of FMD.
On June 12, ten thousand doses had arrived in the first phase, while as many as three million doses on June 16 in the second phase.
