1) BNPB delivers aid to drought-hit Puncak in Central Papua


2) Thousands starving as extreme weather blamed on the impacts of El Nino has destroyed crops triggering a food crisis 
3) Weather hampering aid efforts in drought-hit area of Central Papua 
4) Social Ministry distributes aid to drought victims in Central Papua  
5) No security disturbances during Puncak's aid distribution: TNI  
6) Govt seeks alternative aid delivery to Central Papua drought victims  
7) Southwest Papua regions instructed to fly flags for Independence Day  
https://en.antaranews.com/news/290124/bnpb-delivers-aid-to-drought-hit-puncak-in-central-papua
1) BNPB delivers aid to drought-hit Puncak in Central Papua  
6 hours ago

Jakarta (ANTARA) - Chief of the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB), Suharyanto, symbolically handed over assistance for Puncak, Central Papua, which has been affected by drought and extreme cold weather.

In a statement released on Wednesday, he said that the assistance was handed to community representatives in the presence of the Head of Puncak District, Willem Wandik, at the cargo terminal of Mozes Kilangin Airport, Timika, Central Papua.

The logistics assistance included 50 tons of rice, 10 thousand packages of instant food, 3 thousand packages of cooked meat, 3 thousand bags of protein milk, and 3 thousand packages of essential commodities.

The assistance also included 2 thousand tents, 10 thousand blankets, 4 thousand mattresses and folding mattresses, 2 thousand children's clothes, 2 thousand adult clothes, 4 units of evacuation tents, 20 electric generators, and 3 trail motorbikes.

The assistance from the central government will be delivered to Agandugume, Puncak district, using a Cessna 208 Caravan aircraft, which has a cargo capacity of up to 900 kilograms.

Agandugume is the nearest area to the most affected regions.

"Only one sortie (flight) can be flown daily depending on the weather, and that the freight capacity is 900 kilograms at once," Suharyanto informed.

The BNPB chief said that the agency has continued to help affected residents by distributing logistics and other necessary equipment. He assured that the logistical needs of the affected communities would be met.

"This support will be carried out continuously. BNPB is helping with the logistics and freight transportation during this emergency response period," he added.

Meanwhile, the delivery of assistance has been hindered by bad weather, the Secretary of Puncak District Darwin Tobing said.

According to him, obstacles have been faced in the delivery of assistance, including from the Puncak Regional government and the Indonesian Military (TNI) Commander, Admiral Yudo Margono, due to weather conditions.

Reporter: Devi R, Kenzu
Editor: Anton Santoso




2) Thousands starving as extreme weather blamed on the impacts of El Nino has destroyed crops triggering a food crisis 

Extreme drought that destroyed crops triggered a food crisis in Indonesia’s Christian-majority conflict-ridden Papua region, leaving at least six people dead and thousands starving, an official said.


This photo shows a withered agricultural field due to extreme drought at Puncak Regency in Central Papua Province of Indonesia (Credit: National Disaster Management Agency) 
UCA News reporter By UCA News reporter Published: August 02, 2023 12:24 PM GMT

The crisis prompted President Joko Widodo and Vice President Ma'ruf Amin to order emergency food aid to residents at Puncak Regency in Central Papua Province, one of the worst-hit areas, despite the ongoing conflict between security forces and armed insurgents.

Amin said on Aug. 2 that the government had set a two-week emergency response period to help the residents.

Willem Wandik, a top state official in Puncak Regency said that 7,500 residents were experiencing severe hunger in the Agandugume and Lambewi districts.

He said that the six residents who died, including a baby, suffered from diarrhea after being forced to eat rotten tubers amid a lack of food.

“The famine was triggered by extreme weather. The temperature is very cold and there has been no rain since May. As a result, residents failed to harvest sweet potatoes and taro,” he said in a statement on Aug. 1.

He said that currently residents have received emergency cash assistance, but they have to walk for two days to reach the nearest area in Sinak District to be able to get food.

He added that airlines did not dare to bring food aid from Sinak to Agandugume for fear of being attacked by pro-independence rebel groups.

Adrianus Alla, acting director of Social Protection for Natural Disaster Victims of the Ministry of Social Affairs confirmed that they had sent 10.7 tons of food aid and his staff had met with representatives of health workers and residents of Agandugume and Lambewi.

"We will also coordinate with the Ministry of Health to provide medicines," he said, adding that there were also no medicines available in the area.

This is not the first time Papua has been hit by famine during the dry season, which was triggered by El Nino, a climate cycle in the tropical Pacific Ocean caused by warm water which causes the dry spell.

In August last year, hundreds of residents in the Lanny Jaya district suffered from famine that left at least three people dead, after their crops failed due to cold weather during the dry season.

Catholic priest and rights activist Father Bernard Baru said that the famine in the region has been repeating, so the authorities should have prepared to face it.

"The government should have anticipated the impact on the indigenous Papuan people who are in this drought-prone location. This means that the government does not only take action when there are victims," the Papua-based priest said.

He called for a planned effort to ensure residents would not be hit by such a disaster.

Such disasters are certainly related to policy patterns that are not in favor of the environment, he said, so indigenous peoples become increasingly vulnerable when there is climate change, which is something new.

"Years ago, there was no such case in Papua. The people are still able to garden, plant and harvest to produce the food they consume themselves. But now the situation has changed," he said.

The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency stated that of the 600 seasonal zones in Indonesia, 63 percent of them have entered the dry season, the impact of El Nino.

Fachri Radjab, head of the Climate Change Information Center at the agency, said the affected areas included Sumatra, Java, Bali, West Nusa Tenggara, East Nusa Tenggara, Kalimantan, South Sulawesi and Papua.

"This year's dry season is expected to be drier than three years ago. Some areas such as East Java, Yogyakarta, Bali and NTT have even experienced periods without rain for more than 60 days," he said.

Indonesia and neighboring Papua New Guinea, bordering Papua region, have previously experienced El Niño with strong intensity in 2015 and moderate intensity in 2019, Indonesia's state weather agency reported.


3) Weather hampering aid efforts in drought-hit area of Central Papua 
8:11 am today
The Commander of Indonesia's National Defense Forces says weather is proving a barrier to delivering aid to drought-stricken areas of West Papua.
The long-lasting dry season and extreme cold weather caused crop failure in parts of Puncak District in Central Papua.
Six people - five adults and an infant - have died.
The authorities said access to the region is hampered by difficult terrain and threats posed by armed separatists.
Admiral Yudo Margono told Antara News the aid distribution can only be conducted via air.
Margono said when the weather improves personnel will immediately fly there to drop the aid off.
He added that troops are prepared for any interception by armed independence groups.
"I ensure that our troops are there to guard the humanitarian aid. There is one platoon there and a team from the National Police as well," he said.
He noted that about 50 troops were prepared to guard the airport and the access to Agandugume and Lambewi.
The National Disaster Mitigation Agency said in a statement the first shipment of aid will include food and milk.
It said the disaster has affected about 3000 people in Agandugume sub-district and 4000 in Lambewi sub-district.
- Antara News
4) Social Ministry distributes aid to drought victims in Central Papua  
7 hours ago
Jakarta (ANTARA) - Minister of Social Affairs, Tri Rismaharini, announced that her ministry has provided 17.1 tons of logistics aid to two drought-hit districts in Puncak Regency, Central Papua.

"Yes, the aid has already been delivered. The process went smoothly and took six shipments," she said at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Wednesday.

She informed that her ministry distributed the aid from July 26 to 31, 2023, which took five days and involved the use of planes.

A total of 17.1 tons of logistical assistance was distributed to the two districts: Agandugume and Lambewi.

According to the ministry's assistance distribution report, the aid included 4,000 packages of ready-to-eat food, 4,000 child food packages, 2,000 packages of side dishes, 125 boxes of canned fish, 32 boxes of canned meat, 15 boxes of meat floss, and 118 boxes of biscuits.

The aid also included 500 pieces of foldable tents, 3,000 items of children's clothing, 4,000 items of adult clothing, 4,000 units of adult pants, and 4,000 blankets.

The drought in Puncak Regency, Central Papua, has caused local people to face difficulty in obtaining clean water and has resulted in the death of six residents — five adults and an infant — due to diarrhea and dehydration.

Reporter: Yoanita Hastryka Djohan
Editor: Anton Santoso


5) No security disturbances during Puncak's aid distribution: TNI  
12 hours ago
Jakarta (ANTARA) - Commander of the National Defense Forces (TNI), Admiral Yudo Margono, confirmed that no security disturbance had occurred in the assistance distribution to famine sufferers in Puncak District, Central Papua.

"There was no (security disturbance) from armed criminal groups (KKB) and terrorist separatist groups (KST). The current obstacle is the weather," Margono remarked after the coordination meeting on the handling of drought and famine in Central Papua here on Wednesday.

Margono noted that the aid distribution can only be conducted via air route.

"The distribution cannot go directly there because there are no roads. The only way is by air, while air freight has to wait for the weather condition. When the weather is good, (the personnel) will immediately fly there to drop it off," he added.

The long-lasting dry season and extreme cold weather caused crop failure in Agandugume and Lambawi, Puncak District, Central Papua.

Amid the scarcity of food, six people, comprising five adults and an infant, died due to diarrhea and dehydration.

Margono said that his side has readied military troops around the location.

"I ensure that our troops are there to guard the humanitarian aid. There is one platoon there and a team from the National Police as well," he remarked.

He noted that about 50 TNI troops were prepared to guard the airport and the access to Agandugume and Lambewi.

Margo reaffirmed that no reports of security disturbances were reported during the aid distribution.

"I have not heard of them, and in fact, our food assistance has arrived there; and until now, there have been no attacks from the KKB. We are never afraid because this is humanitarian aid, which we must put first," he stated.

Reporter: Desca N, Kenzu
Editor: Rahmad Nasution


6) Govt seeks alternative aid delivery to Central Papua drought victims  
12 hours ago

Jakarta (ANTARA) - Vice President Ma'ruf Amin stated on Wednesday that the government is currently exploring alternative ways to address constraints hampering aid delivery to drought and extreme weather victims in Central Papua.

"We are currently looking for a solution to overcome constraints hindering the distribution process to the region," he remarked in Jakarta.

Amin made the statement after chairing a coordination meeting on the handling of drought and famine cases in the province's Puncak District.

"Today's meeting aimed to evaluate the condition in Central Papua, especially in the Agadugume and Lambewi regions, where several people died due to diarrhea and extreme weather conditions that have hit the regions," he noted.

Puncak District has been experiencing drought, causing crops to fail to grow and local residents to barely get access to clean water. Moreover, five adults and one infant passed away allegedly due to diarrhea and dehydration during the drought.

"In response, we have set a one-week emergency response period. We have agreed to extend the period for another week. Then, we will evaluate it again," he pointed out.

The government is currently striving to tackle various obstacles during the ongoing process of relief aid distribution to the two regions.

"We have prepared all the required logistics. However, we are facing constraints from the weather conditions and also difficult terrain in the regions, forcing us to carry (the logistics) on our shoulders. Those are the problems," he explained.

Apart from discussing the aid distribution process, the meeting also served as a forum for deliberating on ways to deal with health problems affecting communities in the two regions.

"In order to handle health issues, we are prioritizing those belonging to vulnerable groups, including the elderly and children. I have also called for anticipatory measures to prevent similar cases from occurring in other regions," he noted.

Amin also affirmed that the government, along with other parties, including the Indonesian Defense Forces (TNI), would immediately expedite the aid distribution process when the weather improves.

"The only way to distribute (the aid) is to carry it on shoulders during bad weather. However, we will be ready to distribute the aid when the weather gets better," he elaborated.

The meeting on Wednesday was attended by Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs Mahfud MD, TNI Commander Admiral Yudo Margono, and National Police's Deputy Chief Commissioner General Agus Adrianto.

The General Secretary of the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) Rustian and the Director of Supply Chain Public Service of the state-owned logistics firm Bulog, Mokhammad Suyamto, also joined the meeting.

Coordinating Minister of Human Development and Cultural Affairs (PMK) Muhadjir Effendy visited the regions early Wednesday to hand over assistance in the form of food, milk, and basic necessities.

The drought-hit regions are expected to receive foldable tents, blankets, mattresses, foldable beds, clothing, power generators, and rice.

Reporter: Desca Lidya, Tegar Nurfitra
Editor: Anton Santoso


7) Southwest Papua regions instructed to fly flags for Independence Day  
11 hours ago

Sorong (ANTARA) - Southwest Papua Acting Governor Muhammad Musa'ad has instructed city and district leaders in the province to fly the Red-and-White flag, including in remote areas, to welcome Indonesia's 78th anniversary of Independence Day.

"I would like to ask the leaders of the six regions to fly the national flag in towns and remote areas," Musa'ad told regional leaders in Sorong on Wednesday.

He called on the six regional leaders to appeal to local leaders in their regions to ensure that the instruction will be carried out optimally.

"We have designated the whole month, starting from August 1 to August 31, 2023, as the month of independence. Hence, we have distributed 10 million flags in the hopes of sparking a high sense of nationalism among the government and society," he elaborated.

Musa'ad stated that the month could serve as momentum for affirming the province's commitment to preserving the unity and integrity of the Republic of Indonesia by improving the quality of public services and strengthening community empowerment efforts.

"Hopefully, this momentum will encourage us, a new province, to strengthen our sense of unity, in line with our slogan, 'kitorang kuat karena kitorang satu' (we are strong because we are united)," he remarked.

The provincial government will also strive to install the national flag on Petik Bintang Hill in Maybrat District as well as on Fani Island, which is one of Indonesia's outermost islands.

"The most important aspect is that both the flag and our spirit will fly high. We must never give up. We should keep moving forward to make Southwest Papua a prominent province in the Papua region as well as Indonesia as a whole," he affirmed.

Reporter: Yuvensius Lasa, Tegar Nurfitra
Editor: Anton Santoso


