1) Melanesian Spearhead Group ‘fails West Papua’

Melanesian Spearhead Group 'fails West Papua' Susan Price West Papua Issue 1389 World





A protest in Jayapura on August 23 called for the United Liberation Movement of West Papua to be admitted as a full member of the Melanesian Spearhead Group. Photo: Supplied West Papuans and their supporters say they have been “let down” by Melanesian Spearhead Group (MSG) leaders over a decision not to admit the United Liberation Movement of West Papua (ULMWP) as a full member at its August 23–25 summit in Vanuatu’s capital, Port Vila. Australia West Papua Association spokesperson Joe Collins said: “Over the last few months in West Papua, the grassroots [movements] have taken to the streets calling on the MSG to grant full membership to the ULMWP. “Many were arrested, beaten, tortured and jailed as they rallied peacefully in calling on the MSG to support them.

“It is tragic that the MSG did not respond to their call. Do the MSG leaders not read the reports of the ongoing human rights abuses in West Papua?” The AWPA pointed to two recent reports on Indonesia’s human rights abuses in occupied West Papua. The first was published by the PNG Trust, and features in Paradise Bombed, a video produced by social media commentators, “friendlyjordies”. The second is a Human Rights Monitor report, Destroy them first … discuss human rights later, which exposes Indonesian military attacks on Indigenous villages in West Papua West Papua supporters, human rights and anti-corruption campaigners are also concerned that Indonesia may be leveraging influence with Pacific Island leaders over West Papua (including the ULMWP’s membership bid) via funding deals. “Surely with all the aid flowing to Pacific countries, it’s not simply a case of ‘follow the money’?” asked Collins. Collins pointed to a report in Vanuatu’s Daily Post, which said that while Vanuatu Free West Papua Association was lobbying the prime ministers of the MSG to approve the ULMWP’s application for full MSG membership, “a top Vanuatu Government official allegedly travelled to Jakarta to negotiate a reported VT300 million to fund the VIP Lounge of Port Vila International Airport and fund humanitarian aid”. “When the Indonesian delegation walked out of the summit as [ULMWP President] Benny Wenda prepared to speak, it was not only an insult to West Papua but to the MSG leaders as well,” Collins said. “The leaders should have granted full membership to the ULMWP on that outrageous act alone.” David Robie, a veteran Asia-Pacific commentator and editor of Asia Pacific Report, wrote that “the failure of the Melanesian leadership to stand by the ULMWP was a travesty”. He said in RNZ on August 28 that the MSG had “thrown away a golden chance for achieving a historical step towards justice and peace in West Papua by lacking the courage to accept the main Papuan self-determination advocacy movement as full members”. Robie continued: “Many see this as a terrible betrayal of West Papuan aspirations and an undermining of Melanesian credibility and solidarity as well as an ongoing threat to the region's security and human rights. “It is also seen as a success for Indonesia’s chequebook and cultural diplomacy in the region that has intensified in recent years and months with a perception that Jakarta has bribed its way to prevent the United Liberation Front for West Papua (ULMWP) from upgrading its status from observer to its rightful full membership. “A former Vanuatu prime minister, Joe Natuman, questioned the direction of the MSG back in 2016 when he claimed the West Papuans had been ‘sold out’ and likened the failure of the organisation to grant ULMWP membership to when Jesus Christ was betrayed and sold for 30 pieces of silver. “He complained at the time that ‘some people’ were trying to drive the MSG for their own agendas, with implied criticism of Fiji, Papua New Guinea and Indonesia. “Earlier this year, Natuman was even more explicit when he admitted that the MSG had made a mistake by allowing Indonesia to join the Melanesian body in 2015.” Robie reported that the Summit’s final communiqué was “silent” on West Papua and “claimed that there was no consensus” on the ULMWP’s membership. The communiqué justified this position, saying the ULMWP “does not meet the existing” criteria for membership under the MSG agreement. It “also imposed a one-year membership moratorium, apparently closing the door on West Papuan future hopes”. “The tone was set at the MSG when the Indonesian delegation (the largest at the summit) walked out in protest when ULMWP interim president Benny Wenda addressed the plenary,” Robie said. Despite this, the ULMWP said on August 29 that it welcomed the summit’s call on Indonesia to allow the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights to visit West Papua. “I hope that the MSG chair will honour the commitment to write to Indonesia as a matter of urgency, as every day that international intervention is delayed sees more West Papuans suffer and more Melanesian blood spilt,” Wenda said.

TIV Supports Call for Freedom of West Papua People

Vanuatu has come forty years since nationhood and while Vanuatu Free West Papua Association (VFWPA) was lobbying all Prime Ministers of the Governments of the Melanesian Spearhead Group (MSG) to all agree to approve the application by the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP) for full MSG membership, a top Vanuatu Government official allegedly travelled to Jakarta to negotiate a reported VT300 million to fund the VIP Lounge of Port Vila International Airport and fund humanitarian aid. The groundbreaking ceremony happened recently.

3) Human Rights Issue in Papua Worsens with a Weak Law Enforcement



Translator Najla Nur Fauziyah

Editor Laila Afifa

30 August 2023 20:17 WIB













TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - The director of Papua's Human Rights Policy Advocacy Assembly Mathius Murib mentioned that the human rights issues in Papua worsen with a rising number of violence and hostage situations. The human rights activists in Papua are also at great risk of violence, such as being terrorized, intimidated, and threatened. "Violence [in Papua] rises in number, hostage situation is also still happening, while all the approach [against the situation] does not reflect the spirit of the human rights," he said during the Universal Periodic Review Discussion of the National Commission on Human Rights (Komnas HAM) today, Wednesday, August 30, 2023.

Despite the risk, Mathius said, he and other human rights activists in Papua are still willing to advocate for human rights enforcement in the province. However, their efforts are clashing with the law enforcement framework, causing many human rights violation cases left unsolved. "This is an internal evaluation, which I believe is important to ensure public trust as human rights activists since convincing the victims to seek justice is quite difficult," he said. The victims, according to Mathius, always ask about their previous unanswered human rights complaints. Mathius emphasized that a synchronization and harmonization of the legal system is necessary. "We hope for good judges and prosecutors in the future that could translate the spirits of Komnas HAM. Thus, human rights violations cases could be put to rights," he concluded. I GUSTI AYU PUTU PUSPASARI Editor's Choice: KontraS: Govt Still Arrogant in Resolving Past Human Rights Violations





Expert witnesses tell court accounts 'are clean' in bribery case against Enembe

By APR editor - August 30, 2023

SPECIAL REPORT: By Yamin Kogoya The Jakarta District Court heard the case of alleged bribery and gratification against suspended Papua governor Lukas Enembe on Monday with evidence from expert witnesses saying that an audit showed records to be “clean and accurate”. The hearing was convened to hear the testimony of three expert witnesses on the allegations against Governor Enembe. The panel of judges heard the testimony of two experts Dr Muhammad Rullyandi, SH, MH (a constitutional law expert and lecturer at the Faculty of Law of Jayabaya University) and Dr Eko Sambodo, SE, MM, Mak, CFrA (an expert in state finance and losses), and the third witness was due to be heard today. READ MORE: Ailing suspended Papuan governor Enembe now in detention cell after army hospital

Ailing suspended Papuan governor Enembe now in detention cell after army hospital Other Lukas Enembe case reports The experts concluded that nine reports provided by the country’s state financial audit board during Enembe’s tenure as a governor did not contain any irregularities, or misreporting. It was all “clean and accurate” within the framework of regulations and procedures, the witnesses said. Complied with admin law

According to Dr Rullyandi (Indonesians often have single names), the state financial management complied with administrative law, which was supervised by a state institution known as the Badan Pemeriksa Keuangan (BPK), the State Financial Audit Board.



“The BPK is the final step in the state management process, starting with planning, implementation, and before accountability, it is under supervision,” Dr Rullyandi said. Among the BPK’s responsibilities were the supervision of procurement and service contracting. When the BPK found criminal elements under its supervision, it reported them to the authorised agency r equired by law, he said. Dr Rullyandi said that this was regulated in Article 14 of Law No. 15 of 2004 concerning the Examination of State Financial Management and Responsibility. Article 14 of Law No.15 of 2004 states: (1) “IF CRIMINAL ELEMENTS ARE DETECTED DURING THE EXAMINATION, THE BPK SHALL MAKE AN IMMEDIATE REPORT TO THE APPROPRIATE AUTHORITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE APPLICABLE LAWS AND REGULATIONS”. Therefore, before the findings could be prosecuted as articles of bribery or gratification, they must first be tested by the BPK, which then reports them to law enforcement agencies. Administrative rules

That is the correct way of thinking, said the expert witness. Law enforcement is not permitted to enter the administrative area while it is still in the administrative process. The law states that when administrative law enforcement occurs, law enforcement should not enter before the BPK makes recommendations,” Dr Rullyandi continued. The BPK audit report indicates that there were no criminal indications of financial irregularities during the term of Governor Lukas Enembe in regional financial management, including no alleged irregularities in procurement processes for goods and services, which indicates that the principle of legal certainty was met. According to Dr Rullyandi, initiation of the investigation process into an alleged criminal act of corruption against Governor Lukas Enembe was not based on BPK’s recommendations. This means, from the beginning of the investigation until it was transferred to the court, investigators ignored Law No. 15 of 2004, especially Article 14. To enforce the law of corruption, relating to criminal norms regulating bribery and gratification, administrative law norms must be considered. This is accomplished by referring to Law No 1 of 2004 concerning the State Rreasury, which states in section weighing letter c that state financial administration law rules must govern state financial management and accountability. According to Dr Rullyandi, there is also a provision in Law No. 15 of 2004 pertaining to the Responsibility of State Financial Inspection and Management, which regulates how state finances are handled and held accountable in the fight against criminal corruption.

Abuse of office allegations

“Regarding allegations of abuse of office, Dr Rullyandi said the defendant did not possess the qualifications to abuse his position through bribery and gratification as stated in Articles 11, 12A, and 12B of the Law. Law No. 31 of 1999 concerning the Eradication of Corruption, as amended by Law No. 20 of 2001. It was due to the authority or power associated with Enembe’s position, which allowed him to move in order to do or not do something related to the procurement of goods and services. This was given as a result of or caused by something he did or did not do in his position that violated his obligations. His position as Governor and as user of the budget had been delegated and handed over to the powers of budget users and officials authorised to carry out the procurement committee for goods and services in accordance with Article 18 of Law No. 1 of 2004 concerning the State Treasury. Particularly, anyone signing or certifying documents related to the letter of evidence that is the basis for the expenditure on APBN / APBD is responsible for its content and consequences. According to Dr Eko Sambodo’s testimony, if a province [such as Papua] had been given nine times the Unqualified Fair Opinion (abbreviated WTP), administratively, all of them had been managed in accordance with relevant regulations, accountability, and accounting standards. “When it comes to managing finances, it has been audited, so there are no regulatory violations,” Dr Sambobo said. Governor Enembe’s senior lawyer, Professor OC Kaligis, asked the witness whether this opinion of the WTP could be used as evidence, that corruption did not exist in the province. The witness replied that in auditor terms, corruption was known as irregularities. Deviation causes state losses. It means that everything has been done according to and within regulations, including governance, compilers, and reports. It also means that expenditures have been proven, clarifications have been made, all of which contribute to its final report. “This is all WTP offers,” said Dr Sambobo. Under the leadership of Governor Enembe, Papua province won the WTP opinion nine times consecutively. Another expert opinion was due to be heard in court today. Witness’s testimonies in Court

The court completed hearing witnesses last week (Monday, August 21), who testified to their involvement or knowledge of the alleged bribery, gratification, and corruption scandal. Out of 184 witnesses, only 17 were brought to court, and only 1 had any connection with Governor Enembe. Sixteen of these witnesses testified as to not have any connection to Enembe. Only one witness linked to the governor’s name, Prijatono Lakka, a pastor and Enembe’s assistant, who sent Enembe one billion rupiah (NZ$105,000) to cover medical expenses through governor’s personal funds, resulting in an array of allegations, his arrest, and the ongoing process. To date, no witnesses have emerged to provide testimony or evidence concerning all the alleged wrongdoings and misconduct of Lukas. Although the governor’s health has improved somewhat, his condition is still critical. The governor’s lawyers continues to ask the judge to detain him in the city for medical treatment and to allow medical specialists outside of the control of Corruption Eradication Commission (acrynomed KPK) to treat him in a free environment. However, these requests have not been responded to. Currently, the governor is confined to the prison cells of KPK. He is secheduled to appear in court next week on Monday to bring the final stages of this protracted legal drama to closure. Lukas Enembe’s term as Papua’s provincial Governor will end during early September — next week. Yamin Kogoya is a West Papuan academic who has a Master of Applied Anthropology and Participatory Development from the Australian National University and who contributes to Asia Pacific Report. From the Lani tribe in the Papuan Highlands, he is currently living in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. Other Yamin Kogoya articles







Macron to be told: 2021 New Caledonia referendum is not valid

Kelvin Anthony, RNZ Pacific Lead Digital and Social Media Journalist





The leaders of five Melanesian nations have agreed to write to the French President Emmanuel Macron "expressing their strong opposition" to the results of the third New Caledonia referendum. In December 2021, more than 96 percent of people voted against full sovereignty, but the pro-independence movement FLNKS has refused to recognise the result because of a boycott by the Kanak population over the impact of the covid pandemic on the referendum campaign. Since then, the FLNKS has been seeking international support for its view that the referendum result was not a legitimate outcome. The Melanesian Spearhead Group leaders Fiji, Solomon Islands, Papua New Guinea, Vanuatu and FLNKS met in Port Vila last week for the 22nd edition of the Leader's Summit, where they said "the MSG does not recognise the results of the third referendum on the basis of the PIF's Observer Report". FLNKS spokesperson Victor Tutugoro told RNZ Pacific the pro-independence group have continued to protest the outcome of the December 2021 referendum. "We contest the referendum because it was held during the circumstances that was not healthy for us. For example, we went through covid, we lost many members of our families [because of the pandemic]," Tutugoro said. "We will continue to protest at the ICJ (International Court of Justice) level and at the national level. We expect the MSG to help us fight to get the United Nations to debate the cause of the Kanaks.”





The leaders have agreed that "New Caledonia's inclusion on the UN List of decolonisation territories is protected and maintained". The MSG leaders have also directed the UN permanent representative to "examine and provide advice" so they can seek an opinion from the ICJ "on the results of the third referendum conducted in December 2021". They have also requested that the UN provide a report on the "credibility of the election process, and mandated the MSG UN permanent representatives, working with the MSG Secretariat and the FLNKS, "to pursue options on the legality of the 3rd referendum". Support for West Papua New Caledonia's pro-independence FLNKS movement said it will continue to back the United Liberation Movement for West Papua to become a full member of the Melanesian Spearhead Group. Tutugoro told the 22nd MSG Leader's Summit in Port Vila that FLNKS has always supported West Papua's move to join MSG family. He said by becoming a full member of the sub-regional group, FLNKS was able to benefit from international support to counterbalance the weight of France in its struggle for self-determination. He said the FLNKS hopes the ULMWP will have the same opportunity and in time it could be included on the UN's list of non-self-governing territories.

Rice stocks for Papua, W Papua at 53,284 tons: Bulog

5 hours ago



