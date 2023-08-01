-------------------------------
1) Presidential hopeful Baswedan says solution to Papua conflict is sense of justice
Kompas.com – August 19, 2023
Singgih Wiryono, Jakarta – Former Jakarta governor and presidential hopeful from the Coalition for Change and Unity (KPP), Anies Baswedan, says that the solution to the armed conflict in Papua is policies that create to a sense of justice.
"So the solution is creating a sense of justice, then God willing, there will be no conflict", said Baswedan at an event titled "Entrusting Hope" at the Al Jazeera Restaurant in Cipinang, Central Jakarta, on Saturday August 19.
Baswedan said that peace does not mean there are no conflicts, shooings or hostilities. According to Baswedan, peace can be achieved if there is a sense of hope in Papuan society.
He also emphasised that the principle of resolving the Papua conflict must be pursued by means of providing a sense of hope.
"This is what I hold to, peace is marked by everyone feeling there is justice, that's where real peace lies", he said.
Earlier, Baswedan was reluctant to comment on the Free Papua Movement (OPM), which has been labeled by the government as a terrorist separatist group (KST).
According to Baswedan, the government is currently endeavoring to resolve this case. "So we must let it be resolved so that we do not add to the complexity of handling of what is currently happening in Papua", he said.
Violence in Papua by the OPM has continued to escalate. There have been persistent rumours about Susi Air pilot, New Zealand national Philips Mark Mehrtens, who was taken hostage by the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB) in February and has still not been rescued.
Meanwhile efforts to rescue Mehrtens have also resulted in the death of TNI (Indonesian military) soldiers. At least six TNI soldiers have been reportedly killed as a result of armed clashes with the TPNPB group holding Marthens led by Egianus Kogoya.
[Translated by James Balowski. The original title of the article was "Anies Sebut Jalan Keluar Konflik Bersenjata Papua adalah Rasa Keadilan".]
Source: https://nasional.kompas.com/read/2023/08/19/17272731/anies-sebut-jalan-keluar-konflik-bersenjata-papua-adalah-rasa-keadilan
Chairman of the Papua Provincial Kadin Ronald Antonio said here on Sunday, the recruitment process of the students will involve the Papua Provincial Government.
"The industrial internship program in Europe aims to strengthen human resources in Indonesia, especially in Papua. Therefore, we will immediately schedule a meeting with the Papua Provincial Government to discuss and plan the recruitment process," he said.
He elaborated that Papuan students who are interested to intern in Europe can prepare themselves such as by mastering foreign languages and other requirements.
"There is already cooperation (in the form of a Memorandum of Understanding) with an engineering university in Papua, but it can only be implemented by October 2023," he said.
He revealed that the industrial internship program in Europe targets engineering students in the fourth semester and graduates of vocational high schools (SMK) who have at least completed D2 (Diploma-2).
"The internship program in Europe will last for two years with a monthly income of around Rp20-25 million. All costs of living, transportation, and housing are fully borne by the company where participants intern," he said.
He emphasized that this program is a good opportunity that should not be missed. Papuan students who have experience in interning and working abroad can get better jobs, he said.
He said experience in interning and working aboard can help advance the education and economy of Papuans.
"We want students to be able to land a job immediately after finishing college," he said.
