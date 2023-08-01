Jayapura, Papua (ANTARA) - The Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) said that up to one thousand students from the Papua Province can get the opportunity to participate in an industrial internship in Europe.

Chairman of the Papua Provincial Kadin Ronald Antonio said here on Sunday, the recruitment process of the students will involve the Papua Provincial Government.

"The industrial internship program in Europe aims to strengthen human resources in Indonesia, especially in Papua. Therefore, we will immediately schedule a meeting with the Papua Provincial Government to discuss and plan the recruitment process," he said.

He elaborated that Papuan students who are interested to intern in Europe can prepare themselves such as by mastering foreign languages and other requirements.

"There is already cooperation (in the form of a Memorandum of Understanding) with an engineering university in Papua, but it can only be implemented by October 2023," he said.

He revealed that the industrial internship program in Europe targets engineering students in the fourth semester and graduates of vocational high schools (SMK) who have at least completed D2 (Diploma-2).

"The internship program in Europe will last for two years with a monthly income of around Rp20-25 million. All costs of living, transportation, and housing are fully borne by the company where participants intern," he said.

He emphasized that this program is a good opportunity that should not be missed. Papuan students who have experience in interning and working abroad can get better jobs, he said.

He said experience in interning and working aboard can help advance the education and economy of Papuans.

"We want students to be able to land a job immediately after finishing college," he said.

Related news: Hope students interning abroad will apply knowledge at home: Minister
Related news: Govt supports Europe internship program for vocational students
Related news: Ministry sends 82 vocational lecturers for overseas internship