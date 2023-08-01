1) Fatal attack by unidentified assailants claims 2 lives and injures 5 in Papua’s Bintang Mountains 

Jayapura, Jubi – Two individuals were killed in an assault by unidentified attackers in the village of Kawe Miking Dokter 36, Awimbon District, Bintang Mountains Regency, Papua Highlands Province on Sunday, August 27, 2023. The incident also injured five other individuals.
Papua Police spokesperson Sr. Come. Ignatius Benny Ady Prabowo confirmed the assault on Monday. The fatalities were identified as LK (33) and JU (42), and the injured individuals were OB (45), JM (49), JFB (21), AL (29), and R (56).
According to Benny, the initial details regarding the event were provided by the spouse of one of the victims, who discovered the bodies of the two men on Sunday at approximately 1:30 p.m. Papua time. Alongside the fatalities, she also found the five wounded victims.
“At 3 p.m. the police transported the victims to Boven Digoel Regency, South PapuaProvince, using a helicopter,” Benny stated.
Benny suspects that the incident is likely a case of persecution and violent theft carried out by the assailants. Currently, the police are actively searching for the individuals responsible.
“The Bintang Mountains Police are doing their full efforts into unveiling the motive through a thorough investigation,” he emphasized.
LK’s remains are scheduled to be transported to North Sulawesi on Tuesday for burial there. Meanwhile, JU’s body will be laid to rest at the Bosowa Lama Public Cemetery in Tanah Merah, Boven Digoel Regency.
Timika, Jubi – The families of the murder and mutilation victims in Mimika Regency expressed their dissatisfaction with the decision made by the Appellate Judges Panel of the Surabaya High Military Court III, which reduced the sentence for Maj. Inf. Helmanto Fransiskus Dakhi, the defendant, from life imprisonment to 15 years in jail.
Pale Gwijangge, a family member, said the family had initially hoped for a death penalty for Helmanto Fransiskus Dakhi.
“Both military and civilian individuals responsible for the crime were tried in the Military High Court and the District Court. The victim’s family did not appeal or request a review for this verdict. However, we believe that he should have received the death penalty,” Gwijangge said on Monday, August 28, 2023.
Maj. Inf. Helmanto Fransiskus Dakhi was one among six soldiers from the Raider 20/Ima Jaya Keramo Infantry Brigade who were tried of being involved in the killing and mutilation of four residents from Nduga. The incident took place in Settlement Unit 1, Mimika Baru District, Mimika Regency, on August 22, 2022. The victims were Arnold Lokbere, Irian Nirigi, Lemaniel Nirigi, and Atis Tini.
In a trial at the Military Court III-19 in Jayapura on January 24, 2023, Chief Judge Col. Chk Sultan along with Member Judges Col. Chk Agus Husin and Col. Chk Prastiti Siswayani found Helmanto Fransiskus Dakhi guilty of premeditated murder. He was sentenced to life imprisonment and discharged from the Army.
Helmanto Fransiskus Dakhi subsequently appealed the verdict. The Appellate Judges Panel of the Surabaya High Military Court III reached a decision on Helmanto’s appeal on April 12, 2023. This verdict overturned the previous decision.
The Appellate Judges Panel stated that Helmanto was only proven guilty of being involved in a joint act of murder that was accompanied or preceded by a criminal act with the intent to facilitate the acquisition of unlawfully obtained goods. Consequently, his sentence was reduced from life imprisonment to 15 years in jail, and he is still dismissed from the Army.
Gwijangge emphasized that the perpetrators had committed acts of brutality. “As victims’ families, we urge for this case to be viewed as a matter of crimes against humanity,” he stated.
He appealed to the President Joko Widodo to pay attention to this case. “We believe that the State’s approach lacks seriousness and displays leniency towards individuals who have committed acts of murder, shooting, and mutilation against civilians,” he expressed. (*)
