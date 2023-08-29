AWPA Statement. MSG failed West Papua in Port Vila.
30 August 2023
It’s not just the Minister for Climate Change Adaptation in Vanuatu , Mr. Ralph Regenvanu, who believes that the MSG failed West Papua at their summit in Port Vila.
Every West Papuan and their supporters also feel let down by the MSG Leaders in Port Vila.
Joe Collins of AWPA said ”over the last few months in West Papua, the grass roots have taken to the streets calling on the MSG to grant full membership to the ULMWP at the MSG . Many were arrested, beaten, tortured and jailed as they rallied peaceful in calling on the MSG to support them” . “It is tragic that the MSG did not respond to their call. Do the MSG leaders not read the reports of the ongoing human rights abuses in West Papua? ”
The two most recent being
Video and reports on attacks on villages around Kiwirok and aftermath
HRM Report “Destroy them first… discuss human rights later” exposes Indonesian military attacks on indigenous villages in West Papua
https://humanrightsmonitor.org/reports/kiwirok-report-2023/
Joe Collins said, "Surely with all the aid flowing to the Pacific Countries it’s not simply a case of “follow the Money?”
In an article in the Vanuatu Daily Post, it reports
"a top Vanuatu Government official allegedly travelled to Jakarta to negotiate a reported VT300 million to fund the VIP Lounge of Port Vila International Airport and fund humanitarian aid. The ground breaking ceremony happened recently".
https://www.dailypost.vu/news/tiv-supports-call-for-freedom-of-west-papua-people/article_57bba084-0b14-5b0d-8382-6ba52fd39cad.html
"When the Indonesian delegation walked out of the summit as Benny Wenda prepared to speak, it was not only an insult to West Papua but to the MSG Leaders as well. The leaders should have granted full membership to the ULMWP on that outrageous act alone".
If the MSG Leaders failed West Papua , they people of the Pacific and Vanuatu in particular do not. Just spending a few days in Port Vila, one can see the support for West Papua everywhere. The West Papuan Flag flying free , and stickers on walls etc.
Sticker in Taxi
The West Papuan representatives at their own summit also showed a determined people committed to their freedom.
Ends
------------------------------------
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.