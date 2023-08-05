Saturday, August 5, 2023

Video and reports on attacks on villages around Kiwirok and aftermath

This is the report and video which we prepared in conjunction with PNG Trust on attacks on villages around Kiwirok from 10 October 2021 and the aftermath.

link for video https://youtu.be/nSf3268tAbg

and link for report https://www.friendlyjordies.com/post/report-on-the-continuing-aggravated-attack-serious-human-rights-violations-of-ngalum-kupel-people

