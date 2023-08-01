1) Indonesian media favours govt voice on West Papua, new research finds

TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - Indonesian government is preparing to develop food storage facilities to anticipate the effect of drought in Papua. The food storage will be located in Agandugume District and Sinak District.
Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Cultural Affairs Muhadjir Effendy said that the construction will start next week. "Next week the storage development will start, and hopefully it will be finalized in less than a month," said Muhadjir in his statement on the official Presidential Secretariat YouTube channel on Friday, August 11, 2023.
Muhadjir said that the decision to establish food storage in the two districts was green-lighted during a cabinet meeting led by President Jokowi in Merdeka Palace on Thursday, August 10, 2023.
During the meeting, it was presented that there were three districts in Papua currently experiencing drought due to the effects of extreme weather. "The three districts are Agandugume District, Lambewi District, and Inori District, which are located in the same valley, which is Agandugume Valley. The districts are experiencing drought and famine which has taken 6 lives," said Muhadjir.
Therefore, food storage is intended to resolve the effects of the drought in Papua and to distribute food to remote districts.
"Sinak is located in a strategic position as a connector to several other districts which are located in Lanny Jaya, Puncak Jaya, Puncak Regency, and Intan Jaya.
n addition to the food storage facility, the government also plans to extend the runway at Sinak Airport. The extension of the runway is intended to distribute the material for road development from Jayapura-Wamena to Sinak.
Jayapura, Jubi – On Wednesday, August 9, 2023, students, youth, and local communities in Jayapura City joined to commemorate the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples. The event included religious ceremonies, speeches, signing of declarations, discussions, and a luncheon.
The Papuan Youth and People’s Student Movement, known as GempaR Papua, celebrated the 2023 International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples under the theme “Empowering Indigenous Youth as Catalysts for Self-Determination”. They organized a speech at Abepura Circle in Jayapura City.
Students and the people adorned themselves in the distinctive attire of their respective indigenous regions, proudly displaying Morning Star flag patterns on their clothing.
In succession, they delivered speeches asserting that the Land of Papua is not devoid of occupants. Banners and placards held aloft by the demonstrators bore slogans such as “Long Live Indigenous Peoples, Papua is a Land Inhabited. Our Homeland, Our Right. Eyes Shut, We Persist.”
The event concluded with the reading of a proclamation by GempaR Papua, titled “Papua’s Forests Are Not State-Owned Lands”.
Yokbet Felle, the coordinator of the event, read the statement on behalf of GempaR Papua, emphatically stating that the Land of Papua is not vacant. Felle underscored that slogans like “Papua is not vacant” and “Our Homeland Belongs to Us” are endeavors to raise awareness among young Papuans as the forthcoming custodians of the Land of Papua.
Furthermore, Felle highlighted that GempaR Papua stands in solidarity with indigenous communities in Papua, advocating against investments that encroach upon the ancestral rights of indigenous peoples. “We vehemently declare ‘Papua’s Forests Are Not State-Owned Lands!’ he said.
“This signifies our belief that any form of dispossession of the Indigenous Land of the Papuan People serves the economic and investment interests of the Indonesian government to repay the nation’s debts,” he added.
Caution from the Papua Customary Council
Thaha Alhamid, the founder of the Papuan Muslim Council, remarked that indigenous communities confront numerous challenges. However, Alhamid encouraged all stakeholders to share the belief that indigenous peoples globally, particularly in Papua, possess strength and prosperity.
Addressing a talk show on Wednesday evening, Alhamid advised young Papuans to absorb knowledge in order to contribute to their villages’ development.
“Your responsibility as young Papuans is to learn, so that you can return to your villages and contribute. It’s your duty to introduce innovation in Papua. Our older generation has already done that,” he said.
Alhamid emphasized that younger generations should glean wisdom from their predecessors, aiming to avoid repeating past mistakes. He proposed that continuous learning serves as preparation for community advancement.
Emanuel Gobay, the director of LBH Papua, emphasized that both international and national laws safeguard the rights of indigenous peoples. Gobay appealed to the Indonesian Government and the Papua Provincial Government to ensure the protection of indigenous communities.
“Indigenous communities are urging the government to safeguard and ensure the protection of Papua’s indigenous inhabitants. This underscores indigenous peoples’ awareness of their rights and the fundamental threats they face.” Gobay shared these sentiments with reporters in Jayapura City on Wednesday. (*)
