Jayapura, Papua (ANTARA) - Papua Regional Police Chief, Inspector General Mathius Fakhiri, stated that the ceremony of the 78th Anniversary of Indonesian Independence in Papua went safely despite an incident having occurred in Nduga on August 16.

"Overall, there were no serious reports, and the ceremony took place safely, including in some regions that are categorized as vulnerable," Fakhiri noted here on Thursday.

According to the inspector general, the Indonesian Military and the Police forces are always on standby to anticipate unwanted incidents.

Accompanied by the Commander of the Papua Military Regional Command, Fakhiri admitted to a few security disturbances in the districts of Lanny Jaya and Nduga a day before Independence Day.

On Wednesday (August 16), three civilians reportedly died after being shot at by an armed criminal group (KKB) in Nduga. In addition, fire broke out at the General Election Commission (KPU) office in Sentani, Jayapura District, Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, Fakhiri urged Papuan youth to celebrate Independence Day with concrete and constructive actions in order to speed up inclusive development.

"Let us build the Land of Papua, so that welfare is increasingly felt by the entire community," he affirmed.

The Papua Regional Police's jurisdiction includes the provinces of Papua, Papua Pegunungan, Central Papua, and South Papua.

On Wednesday, the Jayapura Navy Base raised the Red and White flag 12 meters under the sea in the waters of Base-G, Jayapura City, Papua.

Commander of the Jayapura Navy Base, Brigadier General Ludi Prastyono, remarked that the underwater flag raising was conducted in the framework of Independence Day.

"This activity was attended by 46 participants from various agencies and diving communities," he said.

He expected that this activity could spur the spirit of patriotism, especially among members of the younger generation, and reinvigorate vigilance in the maritime field. 

