Jakarta (ANTARA) - Speaker of the People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) Bambang Soesatyo underscored the need to apply a cultural and welfare approach to address the issue of separatist actions by armed criminal groups (KKB) in Papua.

"The settlement of the KKB issue must be carried out in a comprehensive manner, (and) apart from through firm and measurable actions by the security forces (military and police), (it must) also (be carried out) by prioritizing a cultural and welfare approach," he affirmed.

Soesatyo made the statement while delivering his speech at the MPR Annual Session and Joint Session of the House of Representatives (DPR) and the Regional Representatives Council (DPD) at the Parliamentary Complex here on Wednesday.

According to the MPR speaker, Indonesia is currently still confronted by the issue of KKB's resistance in Papua. To this end, the settlement of separatism and the issue of KKB must be carried out comprehensively.

He also urged the government to take firm action against those who misuse the special autonomy funds of Papua.

"What is no less important is that firm action must be taken against the misappropriation of special autonomy funds that are not on target and harm the interests of the Papuan people," he emphasized.

Furthermore, he noted that Indonesia is currently facing non-traditional security threats, such as terrorism, climate change, and cyber war, that have become the main focus in geopolitical dynamics.

While delivering his speech, he also highlighted that the world's geopolitical dynamics have experienced significant changes in the last two decades.

Soesatyo noted that at the level of global competition, there has been a shift in the balance of power in the geopolitical arena and an expansion of the economic and military influence of several countries.

"On the other hand, geopolitical alliances and partnerships have also experienced changes," he stated.

Soesatyo further remarked that at the level of regional competition, in various geopolitical areas, there has been increasing competition between countries to influence and secure their own interests, which reflects complex political and economic competition.

Moreover, the development of communication technology and digital transformation has enabled more intensive interactions between countries, be it in politics, economic, and social fields. Technology also provides a new background for conflicts and competitions.

Furthermore, he noted that in the last 20 years, there had been significant improvement in the sophistication of security and military technology as well as advancements in the development of cyber warfare that provide tactical superiority in war.

