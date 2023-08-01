1) Papua urged to commit to low-carbon development by Greenpeace 

Jayapura, Jubi – Greenpeace Indonesia calls on the Papua Provincial Government to make a commitment to a low-carbon development strategy in Papua. The organization emphasizes that the government’s dedication is pivotal to ensure the sustainability and preservation of Papua’s natural forests.
Nico Wamafma, the Forest Campaigner for Greenpeace Indonesia, highlights that achieving the low-carbon development plan hinges on the government’s willingness to acknowledge the land, forest, and natural resource rights of indigenous people.
Additionally, the government needs to shift away from its exploitative development approach, which includes reducing the issuance of licenses for activities like mining, Industrial Plantation Forests (HTI), Forest Concession Rights (HPH), and oil palm plantations.
Greenpeace, in collaboration with the Institute for Development of Economics and Finance (INDEF), has uncovered that oil palm plantation licenses in Papua cover a vast area of 1.88 million hectares. Wamafma underlines that without concrete implementation of this commitment, the low-carbon development plan will stay as empty rhetoric on documents.
Wamafma reflects on Papua’s development trajectory over the past 23 years, citing it as a lesson on the pitfalls of a non-participatory approach that neglects the rights of Indigenous Papuans and damages the natural environment. According to Greenpeace Indonesia’s research, Papua has lost 641.4 thousand hectares of natural forest between 2000 and 2020.
Integrating indigenous territories into the Papua Spatial and Regional Plan (RTRW) is a crucial step, according to Wamafma. The Customary Territory Registration Agency (BRWA) has registered 107 maps of customary territories in Papua Province spanning 3,547,259 hectares. Of these, nine territories have gained recognition from the local government, covering an area of 26,972 hectares.
Wamafma asserts that incorporating indigenous territories into the RTRW document facilitates development planning within these areas, ensuring their protection and sustainability. He emphasizes that the active involvement of indigenous peoples is essential for this safeguarding process.
Jayapura, Jubi – An attack resulting in the tragic death of a Marine soldier occurred in Kampung Baru, Dekai District, Yahukimo Regency, Mountainous Papua Province on Monday, August 21, 2023. The attack, allegedly done by the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB), targeted the Border Security Task Force Post of Yon 7 Marines.
The assault led to the death of First Pvt. Agung Pramudi Laksono (27), who suffered a gunshot wound to the head.
Papua Police chief Insp. Gen. Mathius Fakhiri confirmed that he had received a report from the Yahukimo Police detailing the incident.
“The attack on the Marine post at Kilometer 6 occurred at approximately 11:25 a.m. Papuatime,” Fakhiri said on Monday. He further noted that Laksono was pronounced dead while en route to the Dekai Regional General Hospital.
Yahukimo Police investigators are currently conducting an inquiry to identify the group responsible for the attack, according to Fakhiri. In anticipation of potential follow-up actions, Fakhiri disclosed that security forces in Dekai remained on high alert to address any potential security disturbances.” (*)
Sentani, Jubi – Yulius Kekri, the chief of Muaif Village, has made a formal request to the local Education Office to suspend the salaries of nine teachers with civil servant status who are employed at Muaif State Elementary School in Demta District, Jayapura Regency. These teachers have not fulfilled their responsibilities, prompting the request from the village chief.
During a visit by Commission C of the Jayapura People’s Council to Muaif State Elementary School on Monday, August 21, 2023, the village chief expressed his concern about the situation. “It has been over a year since we last saw these teachers present for duty here,” he said.
He further mentioned that out of the total honorary teachers at Muaif State Elementary School, only two have been fulfilling their roles and responsibilities as educators.
Although the Jayapura Regency Education Office previously assessed the condition of the school, this time, Commission C of the Council conducted a firsthand visit to the schools. During this visit, they collected input from the community, educators, and local leaders.
The village head pointed out that there are even civil servant teachers who are native to Muaif Village but have never shown up for duty at the school, despite being provided with accommodations.
The Muaif Village community hopes that these visits will bring about positive changes, particularly in terms of educational facilities, to enhance the quality of education for children in the area.
Yuliana Padwa, an honorary teacher at Muaif State Elementary School,, stated that she is unaware of the reasons behind the inactivity of the teachers who have not been attending school for a year.
Meanwhile, Hariyanto Piet Soyan, the chairman of Commission C of the Jayapura People’s Council, explained that the purpose of the visit was to assess the state of the teaching and learning process in Muaif Village. There have been reports from residents about the school’s condition and the lack of attendance from certain teachers.
“We have directed the relevant agency to incorporate this issue into the revised 2023 budget program. The community has provided numerous inputs and suggestions regarding school conditions, including teachers, students, facilities, and infrastructure,” said Soyan.
He added that the community’s feedback will be presented as recommendations from the Council to the Education Office during an upcoming hearing.
“The request to suspend salaries is a reflection of the community’s dissatisfaction, and this is understandable given that these teachers have not fulfilled their duties for a year. We will also include this in our recommendations to the relevant agency,” Soyan concluded. (*)
