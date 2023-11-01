1) Dispute over Highland Papua Governor’s Office site: Disagreement among indigenous tribes with some parties rejecting Komnas HAM findings

- Komnas HAM’s Investigation: Komnas HAM initiated an investigation into the contentious construction site. This move came in response to complaints filed by indigenous communities affected by the project. The commission aimed to gather direct information from all parties involved to obtain a comprehensive understanding of the situation.
- Visit to Wamena: Komnas HAM officials visited Wamena from 4 to 6 October 2023 (see photos) to inspect the disputed location in person. This visit was part of a pre-mediation effort to seek clarity and gather first-hand information.
- Potential for Conflict: The preliminary findings of Komnas HAM revealed several critical insights. Firstly, the investigation confirmed the existence of de facto plantation and economic activities on the disputed land, with 70% of the area being utilized by local residents. This highlights the complexities of the situation.
- Horizontal Conflicts: Komnas HAM has identified the potential for latent conflicts, not only between and inside the Wouma and Welesi communities but also involving neighboring tribes. These conflicts could escalate if not addressed properly.
- Government Officials’ Involvement: The investigation also indicates the involvement of certain state officials in the dispute. Komnas HAM has witnessed evidence of this and field reports from the affected community members.
- Cultural and Indigenous Aspects: Komnas HAM has had the opportunity to witness the customary culture, particularly in the Wouma area. This has shed light on the cultural and historical significance of the land in question.
- Community Support: The visit by Komnas HAM has dispelled the notion that those opposing the development are not indigenous or lack grassroots support. The indigenous communities continue to assert their rights and concerns.
- Alternative Land Options: Komnas HAM has identified other potential locations for the Governor’s Office building, suggesting that there are alternative lands available that do not involve contested territory.
- Firm Rejection: During a press conference at the Walesi District Office on October 11, 2023, leaders of the five major tribes of the Walesi Customary Territory, namely the Yelipele Tribe, Yelipele-Elopere Tribe, Lanni-Matuan Tribe, Lanni-Wetapo Tribes, and AssoYelipele tribes, expressed their unanimous rejection of Komnas HAM RI’s reports. They emphasized their support for the government’s plans to construct the Mountain Papua Governor’s office on their land.
- Unilateral Data Collection: The leaders of the Walesi indigenous tribes accused Komnas HAM of collecting data unilaterally during their visit on 4-6 October 2023. They claimed that there was no communication or coordination with them or the parties in favor of the development of the Walesi customary territory.
- Support for Government: Ismail Wetapo, chairman of LMWAW, asserted that the government did not approach the Walesi indigenous people to acquire the land; rather, LMWAW offered the land for development. This offer culminated in a Notarial Deed of Agreement on 30 August 2023, between LMWAW and the Mountain Papua Provincial Government.
- Land Ownership Rights: Wetapo emphasized that the customary land’s management falls entirely under the rights of the Walesi indigenous people and does not require approval from other indigenous territory communities, contrary to claims made to Komnas HAM.
- Preparation for Laying the First Stone: The Walesi community was actively preparing to welcome Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia, K.H. Ma’ruf Amin, who was scheduled to lay the first stone for the construction of the Highland Papua Governor’s Office in the Walesi customary area on 12 October 2023. This visit and the visit to Merauke, which were part of a 5-day official visit to Papua, were ultimately cancelled. The reason given was that the Vice President had to attend a meeting with the President in Jakarta.
- Divided Opinions: The issue of the Governor’s Office construction continues to divide opinions within the community. Some argue that the government’s actions could potentially violate human rights and disrupt the lives of local residents who rely on the land for agriculture and sustenance.
- Concerns about Government Actions: Ambrosius Mulait, secretary general of the Central Highlands Papua Student Association throughout Indonesia (AMPTPI) expressed concerns that the government’s unilateral actions in land acquisition could violate the rights and livelihoods of indigenous communities in the Wouma and Welesi areas.
Acting Governor of Papua Muhammad Ridwan Rumasukun noted in a press release received here on Monday that the event is one of the ways to introduce Papuan culture to the world.
"Papuan culture is unique, and all can enjoy the stone-burning show at the Discover Papua and West Papua activity," he remarked.
He expected that cultural activities like this could be held annually to attract people outside Papua to visit the region.
"The (provincial) government strongly supports activities like this because it can introduce Papuan culture more broadly," he remarked.
Rumasukun explained that Discover Papua and West Papua have been held in a lively manner, especially with the stone-burning show, and thanked the hotel where the event took place.
Meanwhile, Head of the Papua Liaison Agency, Alexander Kapisa, remarked that Discover Papua and West Papua had been held since early November.
"This activity will end in late November of 2023, so for almost a month we are holding this tourism, arts, and cultural promotional event, and (exhibition of) Papuan micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) for Hotel Borobudur guests," he remarked.
In addition to the stone-burning show, various forms of entertainment, such as Papuan dances, traditional carving, specialties, and handicrafts made by Papuan MSMEs were showcased.
On a separate occasion, Assistant to Papua Provincial Secretary Derek Hegemur stated that the province has several opportunities to develop natural tourism through collaboration between government and the community.
The development of nature-based tourism that can preserve the ecosystem and empower the locals is considered an important selling point of tourism. (INE)
EDITED BY INE
Jakarta – The West Papua National Liberation Army-Free Papua Organisation (TPNPB-OPM) has spoken out about the circulation of a video containing a threat to shoot Susi Air pilot Philip Mehrtens who has been held hostage by the group since February.
TPNPB-OPM spokesperson Sebby Sambom says the video that has been circulating recently is an old video and is being intentionally spread with the aim of provocation.
"It's an old video, perhaps published in May. Perhaps there's a group that deliberately published it for provocation", said Sambom when contacted on Tuesday November 21.
Sambom claimed that Mehrtens is currently alive and well and the leader of the group holding him hostage, Egianus Kogoya, will not shoot the pilot.
"The pilot is fine. This was an earlier threat. We have advised Egianus and his troops, the pilot is not an enemy, if they shoot the pilot, we'll all lose out full stop", he said.
Mehrtens has been held hostage by an armed criminal group (KKB, the government's term for the TPNPB) led by Kogoya since February 7 after he landed a plane on the Paro airstrip in Nduga regency, Papua Highlands.
On May 26 the KKB released a video showing Mehrtens condition. The New Zealand national said that the KKB would shoot him if there are no negotiations within the next two months.
Recently, a video has again surfaced on social media showing Mehrtens in which Kogoya threatens to shoot him. In the video, both Kogoya and Mehrtens can be seen wearing the same clothing as they did in the May video.
"If the state does not talk [about independence] for Papua, if Indonesia does not recognise this, it means I will give the pilot two months, if not I will shoot him", says Kogoya in the video. (yoa/DAL)
[Translated by James Balowski. The original title of the article was "OPM soal Ancaman Tembak Pilot Susi Air Dalam Dua Bulan: Video Lama".]
Source: https://www.cnnindonesia.com/nasional/20231121183639-12-1027226/opm-soal-ancaman-tembak-pilot-susi-air-dalam-dua-bulan-video-lama
TEMPO.CO, Jakarta - President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo attended the peak event of the Sail Teluk Cenderawasih 2023 in Biak Numfor, Papua, on Thursday, November 23. In his speech, he said that the province has abundant natural resources.
According to him, Cenderawasih Bay boasts the richest ecosystem in Indonesia. “It is the paradise for coral reefs. The paradise of the marine ecosystem,” the President said in his speech on Thursday.
He stressed that two-thirds of Indonesian territory is water, so he hoped that the event could promote the regional maritime, tourism, as well as social and culture in Papua. “We must acknowledge that two-thirds of Indonesia is water.”
The former Governor of Jakarta also said that the event could showcase Papuan culture, dance, music, and local products at the national and international level. “This will boost the number of tourists, event creators, and investors to advance the land of Papua,” he added.
He expressed hopes that the event could continue and increase creativity, innovation, community involvement, and MSMEs so that the people of Papua could experience the benefits of the Sail Teluk Cenderawasih 2023 after the event.
ADIL AL HASAN
Editor's Choice: Maritime Affairs Ministry Releases 3,000 Clownfish Seeds During Sail Tidore 2022
"I find the capacity (of the cold storage) consistent with the needs. This is good," he remarked while inaugurating the village on Thursday.
Jokowi observed that the government decided to build a cold storage facility, with adequate capacity rather than a larger one to aim for efficiency, thereby reducing the risk of it being abandoned due to insufficient electricity supply.
"I do not want to see large cold storage being inoperable due to the inability to provide sufficient electricity. We should simply build moderate ones that are operable," he emphasized.
Bearing that in mind, the head of state urged the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries (KKP) to oversee the development of infrastructure and human resources in the newly inaugurated modern fishermen village.
He noted that from the economic aspect, the village that runs businesses on a cooperative basis offers ice cubes at a price of only Rp800 (US$0.05) per kilogram, or half the normal price of Rp1,600 (US$0.10), thereby helping fishermen suppress operational costs.
The president expressed hope that the business model would be successful and be emulated at other locations.
Meanwhile, Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Minister Sakti Wahyu Trenggono revealed that the government had dedicated a budget totaling Rp22 billion (US$1.4 million) for developing the modern fishermen village (Kalamo) modelling project.
He noted that the KKP had built essential facilities in the village, such as a ship mooring dock, ice factory, a culinary center, a cold storage, a fish landing center, supply kiosks, and a dockyard.
Several supporting facilities, including a training center, a clean water installation, drainage, road lights, a wastewater treatment plant, and a management office, have been prepared, he stated.
He stated that for increasing the aesthetic appeal, the government has built a gapura and an overseeing post, conducted road repairs, and installed a fuel station for fishermen.
Related news: Indramayu gets 300-ton fish cold storage facility
Related news: VP provides 45 boats to fishermen in Biak, Papua
Related news: Vice President flags off Papua tuna exports to Japan
No comments:
Post a Comment
Note: Only a member of this blog may post a comment.