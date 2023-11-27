West Papuan flag raising 1st December

West Papuan flag raising
The Australia West Papua Association thanks the Inner West Council in Sydney for supporting the raising of the West Papuan National Flag on its Leichhardt Town Hall on the 1st December at 9. 30am
It’s the he 62nd anniversary of the first official flying of the Morning Star flag in 1961, in the then Dutch colony of Netherlands New Guinea.
The event is a photo opportunity to show our West Papuan friends that they have supporters in Sydney and around the world who care about the human rights situation in their territory.
It’s a family friendly event and remember to keep covid safe.
9.15 for 9.30 . Leichhardt Town Hall Corner of Marion and, Norton St
An earlier flag raising in 2009
Last year
Indonesian Consulate
Posted on FB By Anthony
Hi notice of a proposed protest outside the Indonesian consulate Marouba
1000 -1200noon Friday 1st DEC ALL WELCOME
https://www.facebook.com/groups/192956290738045/?hoisted_section_header_type=recently_seen&multi_permalinks=7304063266293943
Adelaide Details
The Australia West Papua Association (SA) inc
Invite you to celebrate
The 62th Anniversary of West Papua’s Declaration of Independence
On Friday 1st December from 12.00 -3 p.m.
at MJ McInerney Reserve Sackville St , West Croydon
Please RSVP to info@awpaadelaide.com
https://www.facebook.com/events/6352905004808922
Melbourne
BLAKTIVISM: MORNING STAR CEREMONY
West Papua’s musical diplomats Sebastian Antoine and Ronny Kareni
On 1 December 2023, West Papuan people and their supporters around the world will raise the Morning Star flag. In Melbourne, a group of West Papuan and First Nations musicians, including Sorong Samarai, will perform at Hamer Hall for the third installment of Blaktivism, celebrating Indigenous self-determination and resistance to colonialism.
https://overland.org.au/2023/11/west-papuas-musical-diplomats/
