1) Komnas HAM calls for humanitarian pause in Papua conflict
News Desk - Humanitarian Pause
16 November 2023
Jayapura, Jubi – The National Commission on Human Rights (Komnas HAM) has thrown its support behind the proposed humanitarian pause aimed at alleviating the armed conflict in Papua, as advocated by national leaders.
Atnike Nova Sigiro, the Chairperson of Komnas HAM, emphasized the significance of promoting peace in Papua through dialogues, enhancements in public policies and services, law enforcement, and other constructive measures. This move, according to Atnike, deserves acknowledgment as it aligns with the commission’s constant advocacy for an improved human rights situation in Papua and its support for various initiatives geared towards this end.
The collective plea for a Humanitarian Pause on November 11, 2023. Several national figures underscore the necessity of a peaceful resolution to prevent further loss of life and pave the way for prosperity and justice in Papua.
Atnike stressed the imperative nature of cooperation between the government and the people in both Papua and Jakarta to attain these objectives. She expressed hope for broader participation in response to the call for a Humanitarian Pause from all stakeholders, encompassing the government, traditional groups, religious entities, academics, women, human rights defenders, and others.
Komnas HAM, Atnike mentioned, actively promotes a more conducive human rights environment in Papua through activities like monitoring reported human rights violations, advocating for law enforcement, and assessing the societal impact of conflicts, such as the plight of internally displaced persons in Papua. Moreover, the commission provides recommendations on integrating human rights principles into governmental policies, including those concerning the TNI (Indonesian Military) and Police in Papua.
She further highlighted the importance of bolstering coordination between Komnas HAM, community groups in Papua, and governmental officials in order to ensure that the commission’s monitoring outcomes and recommendations are effectively acted upon. (*)
Nabire, Jubi – Father Yance Wadogoubi Yogi, chairman of the YPPK Regional School Board in Intan Jaya Regency, criticized the placement of explosives in the Titigi Parish area. This act led to the severe injury of a 10-year-old student named MH from the YPPK Titigi Elementary School on November 9, 2023. The perpetrators remain unidentified as of today.
MH sustained injuries while heading home from school when she encountered an explosive device. The blast occurred at around 12 p.m. Papua time about 50 meters from the school, near St Misael Catholic Church, and 175 meters away from her home. MH found a package while chasing a bird, triggering an explosion when she picked it up, resulting in severe leg injuries. MH is currently undergoing treatment at the Mimika Regional General Hospital in Central Papua.
Yogi, who is also the Chairman of the Moni Puncak Decenate, strongly denounced the dangerous act, emphasizing its threat to children’s lives in conflict zones. He highlighted the Catholic Church’s condemnation of such actions and called for heightened attention from all parties to prevent similar incidents near public places like schools, hospitals, and church complexes.
Expressing concern and seeking support for MH’s recovery, the family requested prayers while staying in touch regarding MH’s progress during medical treatment.
Yogi noted that despite the ongoing conflict between Indonesian security forces and the West Papua National Liberation Army (TPNPB) in Intan Jaya since 2019, educational activities in several YPPK elementary schools have continued normally, facilitated by the Moni Puncak priest and supported by the local government and regent.
Yogi emphasized the need for an evaluation involving the regional government, security forces, and related agencies to prevent such incidents from recurring, which disrupt the safety of schoolchildren and teachers.
Meanwhile, Yohanes Weya, Head of YPPK Titigi Elementary School, underscored their demand for safety guarantees, invoking constitutional rights for education, self-development, and welfare. He urged the government to ensure security, stating that such conditions indicate a lack of state presence in society. (*)
Minds of the Movement An ICNC blog on the people and power of civil resistance
3) Decolonization of West Papua: Supporting a Nonviolent Struggle from Abroad
by Indonesian PacifistNovember 13, 2023
This article is part of the REACT (Research-in-Action) series powered by ActionAid Denmark, which features activist writing and explores the power this writing harnesses. Check out the full series here.
I began to explore the problems of West Papua during the COVID pandemic through human rights forums Amnesty International, Tapol.UK, ICNC and other sites. With the extra time I had during COVID lockdowns in 2020 here in France, I launched the bilingual (French/English) blog,, on the struggle of West Papuans against Indonesian colonization, as a way to engage in activism as a member of the Indonesian diaspora in France.
I have always enjoyed writing. I’m committed to using my residency in France, where freedom of expression is recognized, as an asset to the West Papuan independence struggle. This is a struggle that is invisible in international news and one that few people know about, beyond those directly involved or affected by it. But I have continued my blog activism, because I am committed to raising the visibility of this largely ignored but. As one of very few online platforms about West Papua, my blog has been visited almost 30,000 times and has about 4,000 readers per month.
It is in this context that I recently contacted Markus Haluk, executive director of the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP), who is based in Jayapura, Indonesia. He has been arrested many times by the Indonesian police for his activism; however, he has such a high profile now and benefits from the protection of church leaders and international organizations. If he were ever killed by Indonesian police, there would be riots, and the Indonesian government does not want that to happen.
First, a bit of historical context
Before I relate my conversation with Markus, it may be helpful to have a bit of context about West Papua. It is the western half of New Guinea island in the Pacific. Due to its dense forests and high mountains, West Papua is one of the most isolated areas on the planet. It has been inhabited by Indigenous Melanesian groups for more than 50,000 years.
Claimed by the Dutch as a colony in the 19th century, West Papua declared its independence on December 1, 1961. However, Indonesia annexed the region through a 1969 referendum widely considered a sham. Since then, the daily lives of West Papuans have been colored by violence and murder. Although it is impossible to verify (the Indonesian government allegedly never lets foreign teams conduct research), some sources estimate thator more have been killed by Indonesian state forces since the 1960s.
Even though West Papua is only 250 km north of Australia, access for foreign media and NGOs is. Despite its abundance of natural resources, West Papua is a very poor region. Indigenous West Papuans are the main victims of multinational maneuvers: Forests are being cut down to produce palm oil. Biodiversity is endangered due to several mining activities. Today the indigenous West Papuans represent of West Papua’s total population.
Markus Haluk’s remarks
Markus spoke to me at length about the nonviolent struggle his organization is waging against Indonesian state violence. While some West Papuans lead guerrilla warfare in the mountains, the majority struggle through nonviolent means to obtain their right to self-determination. They regularly organize peaceful protests in cities across and outside West Papua.
For many West Papuans, independence is the only solution to maintain their identity and land. In 2014, the main West Papuan struggle factions merged under the ULMWP umbrella. Recently, ULMWP organized several rallies supporting West Papua's full membership in the Melanesian Spearhead Group (MSG), a south Pacific regional forum. This will make it possible for ULMWP to carry out negotiations with Indonesia at the international level.
Our goals and participants
Markus: The goal of ULMWP's nonviolent struggle is to obtain the right to self-determination: the annexation of West Papua by Indonesia is illegitimate and immoral. Various studies, such as research by Dr. John Salford, Prof. P.J. Drooglever and many researchers have proven that. We need to bring the West Papua issue back to the UN by reviewing resolution 2504 of 1969.
Most of our movement participants are young men, especially students. However, more and more young women and also elderly people are taking part in our actions. These take place in urban centers. In 2019, mass protests against racism took place in 40 cities across and outside West Papua. We also launch petitions. The biggest one got over a million signatures and this was handed over to Madam Michelle Bachelet, the head of the UN human rights commission in Geneva.
Our challenges and strategic considerations
Markus: Internally, we experienced difficulties in coordination, especially between Papuans living in West Papua and the Papuans living abroad [ed: Papuans is short for West Papuans]. Due to different sensibilities, it is often difficult for us to reach consensus. Externally, we are under tremendous pressure and violence from the authorities, especially the Indonesian army and police. Added to this is the blackout campaign of the mass media which is financed by the Indonesian oligarchy.
ULMWP seeks to build its credibility as the legal representative of the West Papuan nation. At the international level we oppose the Indonesian government's efforts to discredit our movement. ULMWP is in the process of becoming a full member of the South Pacific MSG forum. This received tremendous support from the people of Vanuatu, Papua New Guinea and Kanaky (New Caledonia). The latter is struggling to escape French colonialism.
Our inspiration and our tactics
Markus: We are particularly inspired by the struggles of the people of South Africa (ANC), the people of Kanaky (FLNKS) and the people of East Timor (CNRT). It is interesting to note that Free Papua Organization has collaborated with the ANC. Nobel peace laureate Desmond Tutu fully supported West Papuan independence!
At the grassroots level, West Papuans have many expressions to show their opposition to the Indonesian government. Beyond street rallies, many have boycotted Indonesian elections. Some mocked their Indonesian citizenship by making their own West Papuan ID cards. And the most effective is the non-cooperation of indigenous Papuans in carrying out Indonesian development projects that only benefit the oligarchy. They refuse to sell their land to anyone for any reason!
Young Papuans are no longer afraid to publicly defend the independence cause. They wear proudly attributes patterned with the Morning Star, the flag of Free West Papua. As waving the Morning Star flag is often violently repressed, these youths do not hesitate to paint their own bodies with the flag's motif. Our determination to fight for independence through nonviolent means is getting stronger. This is in accordance with what our founding fathers pioneered on December 1, 1961.
An inner struggle
Writing for me, Indonesian Pacifist (my pen name), is an inner struggle to maintain a pure human conscience. I chose to focus on West Papua because it concerns humanity and the survival of a nation with 50,000 years of tradition that is now on the verge of extinction. Through the Markus Haluk blog, I hope to avail international readers of difficult-to-access news and information about West Papua based on sources from Indigenous West Papuans themselves.
During the activity on Thursday, acting governor of Papua, Muhammad Ridwan Rumasukun, said that the bamboo planting was aimed at building a natural fence for the nature reserve.
"This activity is also an important agenda for the Papua provincial government in environmental restoration, which includes prevention, treatment, and rehabilitation work, which is carried out intensively, continuously, and consistently," he added in a written statement, which was read out by acting assistant for economic affairs and people's welfare to the Regional Secretary of Papua, Suzana D. Wanggai.
PT Freeport Indonesia provided 10 thousand bamboo seedlings to support efforts to save the Cyclops Mountains Nature Reserve, he informed.
The bamboo seedlings were planted in a 78-kilometer buffer area stretching from the Pasir Dua area of Jayapura city to Kampung Maribu in Jayapura district.
Ridwan said that the local government is trying to involve the private sector and the community in efforts to restore the environment and conserve the flora and fauna at the nature reserve.
"The Cyclops Nature Reserve has very strategic value because, as a source of germplasm, it is rich in biodiversity of endemic Papuan flora and fauna," he explained.
As a conservation area that comprises lowland forests, coastal forests, low mountain forests, moss forests, ultrabasic forests, and sub-climax grasslands, the nature reserve also plays an important role in sequestering carbon and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, he added.
