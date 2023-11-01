Sentani (ANTARA) - The provincial government of Papua organized a bamboo seedling planting activity in the buffer area of the Cyclops Mountains Nature Reserve, Sentani, Jayapura district, as part of environmental restoration efforts.

During the activity on Thursday, acting governor of Papua, Muhammad Ridwan Rumasukun, said that the bamboo planting was aimed at building a natural fence for the nature reserve.

"This activity is also an important agenda for the Papua provincial government in environmental restoration, which includes prevention, treatment, and rehabilitation work, which is carried out intensively, continuously, and consistently," he added in a written statement, which was read out by acting assistant for economic affairs and people's welfare to the Regional Secretary of Papua, Suzana D. Wanggai.

PT Freeport Indonesia provided 10 thousand bamboo seedlings to support efforts to save the Cyclops Mountains Nature Reserve, he informed.

The bamboo seedlings were planted in a 78-kilometer buffer area stretching from the Pasir Dua area of Jayapura city to Kampung Maribu in Jayapura district.

Ridwan said that the local government is trying to involve the private sector and the community in efforts to restore the environment and conserve the flora and fauna at the nature reserve.

"The Cyclops Nature Reserve has very strategic value because, as a source of germplasm, it is rich in biodiversity of endemic Papuan flora and fauna," he explained.

As a conservation area that comprises lowland forests, coastal forests, low mountain forests, moss forests, ultrabasic forests, and sub-climax grasslands, the nature reserve also plays an important role in sequestering carbon and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, he added.

